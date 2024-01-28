The Consensus EPS Estimates For Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Just Fell Dramatically

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the latest downgrade, the 29 analysts covering Texas Instruments provided consensus estimates of US$16b revenue in 2024, which would reflect a not inconsiderable 11% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to dive 29% to US$5.08 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$18b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.51 in 2024. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Texas Instruments' prospects, administering a substantial drop in revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the US$169 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 11% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 6.7% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 17% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Texas Instruments is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on Texas Instruments after the downgrade.

After a downgrade like this, it's pretty clear that previous forecasts were too optimistic. What's more, we've spotted several possible issues with Texas Instruments' business, like concerns around earnings quality. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 1 other flag we've identified.

