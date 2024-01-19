Conservation Stewardship Program funding available to Ohio landowners, producers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Ohio Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is accepting applications from landowners interested in the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) to build on existing conservation efforts to increase operational efficiencies and environmental benefits as well as reduce overall input costs.

This year, Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) funding is providing additional financial opportunities for select conservation practices and enhancements to increase direct climate mitigation benefits.

Ohio NRCS is increasing the minimum annual payment for agricultural producers participating in CSP from $1,500 to $4,000 starting in fiscal year 2024. The increase addresses challenges faced by small scale, underserved and urban producers and improves equity in the program by making participation more financially beneficial for smaller operations. The new minimum payment is available for new and renewed CSP contracts, and applications for the program.

Additionally, producers and landowners can take advantage of the ACT NOW process, which immediately approves and obligates applications when the application meets or exceeds a state- determined minimum ranking score. Applicants will experience a targeted, rapid streamlined application and contract approval process.

An Ashland County farmer works ground off Baney Road in the spring of 2023. The USDA has program to assist farms in building onto their conservation efforts.

“Participating in this program allows landowners to build on their conservation efforts,” Ohio State Conservationist John Wilson said. “Increasing the minimum payment to CSP participants regardless of the size of their operation helps to make participation worthwhile for a larger number of producers.”

CSP offers technical and financial assistance to help agricultural and forest producers take their conservation efforts to the next level. The program is designed to compensate agricultural and forest producers who agree to increase their level of conservation by adopting additional conservation activities and maintaining their baseline level of conservation.

Learn more about the CSP application process and eligible land use resource concerns on the Ohio NRCS Conservation Stewardship Program webpage. To learn more about other technical and financial assistance available through NRCS conservation programs, visit Get Started with NRCS or contact your local USDA Service Center.

NRCS conservation program expediting rankings, contracts

Ohio producers interested in the popular Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and Inflation Reduction Act – Environmental Quality Incentives Program – (IRA-EQIP) funding can take advantage of the ACT NOW process, which immediately approves and obligates applications when the application meets or exceeds a state-determined minimum ranking score. Applicants will experience a targeted, rapid streamlined application and contract approval process.

“This process allows us to fund promising projects immediately, rather than waiting for all applications to come in for the fiscal year,” Wilson said. “I urge producers and landowners to take advantage of this flexibility.”

EQIP and IRA-EQIP provide financial and technical resources to producers and landowners to improve their operations, commodity production and environmental benefits.

Financial assistance is now available through the following categories:

General: Conservation opportunities exist in cropland, forestry, pasture operations, seasonal high tunnels, socially disadvantaged producers, conservation activity plans, on-farm energy, and organic/those transitioning to organic. Producers transitioning to organic self-certify that they agree to develop and work toward implementing an Organic Systems Plan (OSP), as required by the USDA National Organic Program (NOP).

Special projects are also available to address water quality, forestry management, improving pollinator populations and wildlife habitat, pasture improvements, and more.

IRA-EQIP: Designed to help farmers and private landowners apply conservation measures that focus on carbon sequestration, greenhouse gas emissions, energy efficiency and soil health. The program focuses strongly on conservation planning, conservation implementation, and solving natural resource concerns related to climate change. Categories include cropland, forestry, grazing, historically underserved and on-farm energy.

Working Lands for Wildlife (WLFW): Create habitat to improve and protect wildlife habitat on working landscapes. NRCS provides technical and financial assistance to plan and implement conservation practices that benefit target species and priority landscapes. Conservation practices such as upland wildlife habitat management, conservation cover and brush management will create, restore, maintain, or enhance wildlife habitat.

Urban Agriculture: As American agriculture continues to grow in new directions, NRCS conservation assistance is growing along with it. Urban agriculture provides jobs, improves access to fresh food, and offers environmental benefits. Ohio NRCS is focused on supporting urban farmers in their efforts to achieve local, healthy, sustainable food for their communities. This year, funding will be available statewide, with additional separate funding for Cleveland and Cincinnati.

Northern Bobwhite in Grasslands Priority Area: NRCS has designated a priority area in Ohio focused on improving and creating northern bobwhite quail habitat. Edge habitat and woody escape cover, both essential during winter, are critical factors in quail survival. Selected townships on the priority area map have been identified by the Ohio Division of Wildlife as the areas of highest concern for Ohio’s bobwhite quail range.

Western Lake Erie Basin (WLEB) Special Project: The WLEB Special Project targets funding to obtain the greatest environmental benefits in two ways. Applications with the most effective systems of conservation practices to address water quality concerns will be given a higher priority. Applications with land located within the WLEB that contain soils with a high risk for leaching or surface run-off, land with high soil test phosphorus levels, and land with direct drainage to tributaries within the Basin will receive priority.

Oak Management Special Project: Woodland owners in the oak management priority forest area of Adams, Athens, Gallia, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Vinton and Washington counties can receive both technical assistance from professional foresters and financial assistance to implement conservation practices to improve the health of oak-dominated woodlands.

Mississippi River Basin Initiative: This funding opportunity for Ohio producers in the Loramie Creek Watershed promotes the use of key conservation practices, such as nutrient management, cover crops, animal waste storage structures, and tillage management. The impact of these practices reduces nutrient loading in local water bodies and the Gulf of Mexico.

National Water Quality Initiative: This funding opportunity in three East Fork Little Miami River Basin watersheds promotes conservation practices to improve soil health, reduce erosion, and lessen nutrient runoff, such as cover crops, reduced tillage, and nutrient management; waste management systems that treat agricultural waste and livestock manure; and wetland restoration that increases wildlife habitat, mitigates flooding, and improves water quality.

Historically underserved producers are eligible for advance payments for all EQIP practices. This option provides historically underserved producers with funding up-front, for at least 50% of the payment rate for each practice. Historically underserved producers include producers who are beginning, socially disadvantaged, veteran, or limited resource.

Learn more about EQIP and EQIP-IRA as well as other program information on the Ohio NRCS EQIP website. To find out about other technical and financial assistance available through NRCS conservation programs, visit Get Started with NRCS or contact your local USDA Service Center.

USDA reopens sign-up for Reserve Program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) began accepting applications for the Continuous Conservation Reserve Program (Continuous CRP) signup on Jan. 12. USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) encourages agricultural producers and landowners interested in conservation opportunities for their land in exchange for yearly rental payments to consider the enrollment options, which includes the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP) offered by FSA partners. Additionally, producers participating in CRP can apply to re-enroll if their contracts will expire this year.

“We are pleased to announce we are now accepting Continuous CRP offers,” said FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux. “Continuous CRP is one of the best conservation tools we can provide producers and landowners. Whether a producer wants to focus on water quality benefits or work with one of our partners to address a natural resource concern in their area, the program offers many options to help you meet your resource conservation goals.”

On Nov. 16, 2023, President Biden signed into law H.R. 6363, the Further Continuing Appropriations and Other Extensions Act, 2024(Pub. L. 118-22), which extended the 2018 Farm Bill through Sept. 30. The extension allows programs, including CRP, to continue operating.

To submit an offer, producers should contact the FSA at their local USDA Service Center by July 31 in order to have an offer effective by Oct. 1. To ensure enrollment acreages do not exceed the statutory cap, FSA will accept offers from producers on a first-come, first-served basis and will return offers for approval in batches throughout the year.

Additionally, producers with acres enrolled in Continuous CRP set to expire Sept. 30, can offer acres for re-enrollment.

FSA water quality practices, such as riparian buffers, prairie strips, grassed waterways and wetlands, will receive an additional 20% incentive. Buffer practices have a positive impact on water quality. Additionally, the Climate-Smart Practice Incentive launched in 2021 is also available in the Continuous signup.

There are several enrollment options within Continuous CRP:

CREP: Working with conservation partners, CREP leverages federal and non-federal funds to target specific state, regional, tribal,or nationally significant conservation concerns.

State Acres For Wildlife Enhancement (SAFE): The initiative restores vital habitat in order to meet high-priority state wildlife conservation goals.

Highly Erodible Lands Initiative (HELI): Producers and landowners can enroll in CRP to establish long-term cover on highly erodible cropland that has a weighted erodibility index (EI) greater than or equal to 20.

Farmable Wetlands Program: Producers and landowners can enroll land in CRP to restore previously farmed wetlands and wetland buffers, improving both vegetation and water flow.

Clean Lake Estuaries and Rivers (CLEAR) Initiative and CLEAR30: This initiative prioritizes and offers additional incentives for water quality practices on the land that, if enrolled, will help reduce sediment loadings, nutrient loadings and harmful algal blooms. Through CLEAR30, a component of this initiative, these additional incentives for adoption of water quality practices can be accessed in 30-year contracts.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: USDA to reopen sign-up for Continuous Conservation Reserve Program