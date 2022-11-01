U.S. markets close in 1 hour 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,858.55
    -13.43 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,649.91
    -83.04 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,916.84
    -71.30 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,860.01
    +13.15 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.47
    +1.94 (+2.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.60
    +12.90 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    19.71
    +0.59 (+3.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9885
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0560
    -0.0210 (-0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1480
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2140
    -0.5000 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,437.99
    +38.61 (+0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    488.21
    +0.16 (+0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,186.16
    +91.63 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.92
    +91.46 (+0.33%)
     

Conservis Adds New Budgeting Module in Response to Requests by Farmers

·2 min read

Integrating feedback from bankers, CPAs, and growers, Budgeting simplifies financial planning

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conservis, a global leader in farm management software solutions (FMS), launches a new Budgeting module based on client requests. Consistent with the company's focus on listening to feedback from growers and developing tools to tie financials and operations together, Budgeting brings a streamlined approach to the aggregation of farm activities and financials.

Conservis Logo
Conservis Logo

It empowers farmers to:

  • Save time and reduce stress when creating budgets and plans for next year.

  • Develop stronger budgets and plans with more realistic profitability predictions.

  • Access data necessary for smoother processes while working with lenders.

  • Easily get quotes for products with an input shopping list.

  • Manage against a budget throughout the year by seeing a clear plan vs. actual comparison.

Conservis has long provided Planning & Financials modules with extensive capabilities. Every farm operation is unique, and some growers requested a more simplified roadmap for applying financial perspectives to farm management. Conservis developers spent more than a year building a solution, including work with experts from Rabo AgriFinance and agriculture-focused CPAs to ensure Budgeting would provide financial clarity necessary for advising their clients.

Sr. Product Manager at Conservis, Don Leick, spearheaded the module development, working with farmers to best understand their needs and test the solution. Even though Budgeting is a solution for growers who want a more simplified approach to connecting farm finances, the journey from conception to completion has been intense. "It's hard to make things easy. It takes a big investment to make a complex process simple."

At a time when other farm management systems are scaling back investing in new features, Conservis is working alongside growers to deliver requested functionality. The beta testers for Budgeting speak to the ease of use and like the intuitive wizard approach of the module. Jeff Deeds of Empire Prairie says, "It's nice we can start out with a generic plan then go back and edit easily."

As Conservis continues to grow and develop solutions for farmers, the company looks to produce further enhancements that help make farming easier and more profitable.

About Conservis

Conservis is a global powerhouse in farm management software, providing both row and permanent crop growers the digital tools and information needed for success. The web and mobile platforms deliver comprehensive planning tools, real-time data capture, and insightful analytics to support better decision making and efficient reporting. Founded in 2009, Conservis remains dedicated to advancing the business of agriculture.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/882727/Conservis_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Conservis

Recommended Stories

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy Or Sell As Activist Investor Takes Stake?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Software Growth Stocks: How 2023 Guidance Plays Out Will Be Key

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. Guidance for 2023 will be key for software stocks.

  • 'The Daily Show' Launches The Perfect App For Donald Trump

    The spoof software could prove very handy for the former president indeed.

  • Pinecone vector database can now handle hybrid keyword-semantic search

    When Pinecone announced a vector database at the beginning of last year, it was building something that was specifically designed for machine learning and aimed at data scientists. It turns out, however, that as people put Pinecone to work, there were use cases where specific keywords mattered, and today the company announced that it’s now possible to conduct searches combining both semantic and keyword searches, what company founder and CEO Edo Liberty calls hybrid search. This could be something like a doctor searching for keywords related to a specific disease.

  • Cinven snaps up tax preparation software provider TaxAct for $720M

    London-based private equity firm Cinven has announced plans to acquire online tax preparation software provider TaxAct in an all-cash deal worth around $720 million. TaxAct offers a range of online tax tools and products, targeting individuals, small businesses and professional tax preparers. The company's history can be dated back nearly 25 years, when it was founded out of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, initially as 2nd Story Software.

  • Apple iPad Pro review (2022): An impressive stopgap

    Apple just released two new iPads. One of them, the basic 10th-generation iPad, was rebuilt from the ground up. The new iPad Pro, on the other hand, is a much simpler update. The company took last year’s model, swapped the M1 chip for the M2, made a few other small tweaks, and called it a day. The iPad Pro is still ludicrously fast, and it’s still extremely expensive, starting at $799 for the 11-inch model and $1,099 for the 12.9-inch.

  • Instant Crypto Swaps with the Best Mobile Crypto Exchange App from StealthEX

    StealthEX has been providing crypto services for its users since 2018. To make the crypto swaps even more accessible, the platform has just released a new user-friendly mobile app that will let you...

  • Twitter Blue's troubles: Twitter's app has only generated $6.4M in consumer spending to date

    Elon Musk has a new plan to generate revenue for Twitter. Reportedly, the social media company's new owner intends to revamp the Twitter Blue premium subscription, currently an optional $4.99 per month for a handful of perks, by upping the price to $19.99 per month while giving subscribers the coveted verification badge. While this plan is problematic for a number of reasons -- buying verification devalues it, removing verification from existing users who can't pay, like journalists and various notable figures, will aid the spread of misinformation -- it's also worth noting that Twitter Blue as it stands today has not been a success.

  • Elon Musk reportedly wants Twitter to bring back Vine

    Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter may include bringing back Vine, the short-form video app the company shuttered in 2016.

  • Pantera Capital Leads $10M Funding Round for Crypto Wallet Firm Braavos

    The startup aims to offer the freedom of self custody with the easier user interface of custodial wallets.

  • Instagram down: App stops working as users told their account has been suspended

    Problems follow technical issues at fellow Meta app, WhatsApp, in recent days

  • Instagram Users Report Accounts Randomly Suspended, App Crashes

    (Bloomberg) -- Instagram said it resolved a bug that blocked, crashed or inexplicably altered accounts for thousands of user around the world.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningThe Meta Platforms In

  • MEXC lists CHANGE token for trading in the Innovation Zone

    Global centralized exchange MEXC has listed the multi-chain CHANGE token for trading in its Innovation Zone. MEXC made the CHANGE/USDT trading pair available to its 10+ million user base at 12:00 U...

  • Metrist raises $5.5M to provide better cloud service outage data

    Metrist, a startup that helps IT teams stay on top of outages among the many cloud services they use to run their own applications, today announced that it has raised a $5.5 million seed round from the likes of Heavybit, Morado Ventures, as well as PagerDuty co-founder Alex Solomon and StatusPage co-founders Scott and Steve Klein. The overall idea behind Metrist is pretty straightforward, but there are surprisingly few companies doing this. While products like Twitter or StatusPage (which is now owned by Atlassian) allow companies to easily communicate issues with their services to their users, they don't always reflect every problem and service degradation -- something that then comes into play when it's time to review an SLA agreement or a contract comes up for renewal and the two parties have vastly different perceptions of a product's reliability.

  • Rewind wants to revamp how you remember, with millions from a16z

    While there have been quite a few attempts to disrupt search engines, Rewind may be the first I’ve ever seen try to revamp the way we search through our online lives. Built by Dan Siroker, the co-founder and former chief executive of Optimizely, Rewind wants to help people with their memory. It creates a searchable recording of what happened when, who said what during that Zoom meeting and every instance someone has ever brought up expense reporting hacks.

  • Top Energy Stock Flashes Hyper-Bullish Signal With Strong Drivers

    Top energy stock Patterson-UTI rocketed higher in a breakaway gap last week, clearing a strong base.

  • Is Medpace (MEDP) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

    Here is how Medpace (MEDP) and Ensign Group (ENSG) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

  • Stock Market Pauses On Fed's Next Move; Is AMD A Bargain?

    The stock market is laying low in Monday's session, trading on lighter volume as it awaits the Fed's move. AMD holds losses on downgrade.

  • Nearly $1 Billion Swamps Junk-Bond ETF in Record Haul Before Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Exchange-traded fund investors are diving headfirst into high-yield debt just days before the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapRaytheon Wires $1 Million to Whistleblower Over Fake GPS Test Results for Air ForceLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Preside