Should You Consider Investing in Marvell Technology (MRVL)?

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, released its "Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund" second quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the second quarter of 2023, Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund reported total net assets of $6.46 billion, and investments in shares of 87 distinct companies. Take a moment to explore the Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund's top 5 holdings for insights into their key investment choices in 2023.

In its Q2 2023 investor letter, Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund mentioned Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) and explained its insights for the company. 1995, Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) is a Wilmington, Delaware-based fabless semiconductor company with a $49.9 billion market capitalization. Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) delivered a 44.44% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 6.64%. The stock closed at $57.95 per share on September 01, 2023.

Here is what Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund has to say about Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

"Marvell provides semiconductor chips for data centers. Management highlighted very strong orders coming from customers in the artificial intelligence (AI) space as well as design wins for future AI-related chips. Investors also appreciated the dissipating headwinds from supply chains, and other factors that have posed problems in recent quarters."

Semiconductor, Technology, Component

Photo by Jonas Svidras Unsplash

Our calculations show that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) was in 62 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to 58 funds in the previous quarter. Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) delivered a -18.33% return in the past 3 months.

We also discussed Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters Q2 2023 page.

Story continues

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.