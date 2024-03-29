Should You Consider Selling Keysight Technologies (KEYS)?

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy underperformed the Russell Midcap Growth Index and returned 13.66% (gross) and 13.44% (net) while the index return was -14.55%. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy featured stocks like Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Santa Rosa, California, Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) is an electronic design and test solutions provider. On March 28, 2024, Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) stock closed at $156.38 per share. One-month return of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) was 1.35%, and its shares lost 1.07% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has a market capitalization of $27.297 billion.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"We sold out of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS), which offers a wide array of services including electronic design automation software, instrument measurement software, and software testing. The telecommunications malaise is still ongoing. As such, that end-market lacks visibility and near-term estimates are being cut. The stock lost -7% while held during the quarter."

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) was held by 35 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 35 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

