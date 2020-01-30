WHO Considers Emergency Decree; Toll Hits 170: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) -- The World Health Organization called a meeting of its Emergency Committee Thursday to consider issuing a global alarm as the death toll from the spreading coronavirus rose to 170 and the number of cases jumped.

Asian stocks slumped to a seven-week low and sovereign bonds rallied on Thursday amid mounting evidence that the coronavirus epidemic is disrupting the China’s economy.

Governments tightened international travel and border crossings with China as they ramped up efforts to stop the spread of the disease. Airlines across the world suspended more flights to the country, as the U.S., the U.K., Japan and other countries moved to evacuate citizens from the outbreak’s epicenter, Wuhan.

LATEST: Death toll rises to 170, cases jump to 7,711
Coronavirus's mild symptoms open path for infection's spread 
Airlines cancel more mainland China flights to counter virus
Toyota halts production, Cargill works from home: Virus Impact

Here are the latest developments.

Virus Spread May Prompt WHO Action: Expert (11:40 a.m. HK)

Developments over the past week may push the World Health Organization to issue a global alert over the coronavirus, after the agency last week stopped short of calling it a health emergency, according to a public health specialist.

Evidence that the disease can be transmitted before a person shows any signs of illness could make a difference as WHO’s emergency committee meets later Thursday, said Raina MacIntyre, a professor of global biosecurity at the University of New South Wales in Sydney.

“That brings a more complex issue to disease control,” McIntyre said in a phone interview Thursday. “It becomes much harder to control infection where you have got transmission without symptoms.”

While the majority of cases are occurring in mainland China, the increase of infections in other regions around the globe might also factor into the WHO committee’s discussions, she said.

Three Japanese Evacuated From Wuhan Have Virus (9:09 a.m. HK)

Three of the 206 people who returned to Japan from Hubei Province on Wednesday tested positive for the new coronaaaavirus, with two not showing any symptoms, Japan Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told a parliamentary committee.

Two other evacuees on the charter plane declined to be tested for the virus and were sent home, according to the Health Ministry. Kato said officials tried to persuade them to undergo testing, but did not have the legal power to force them.

A second charter plane carrying 210 more evacuees arrived in Tokyo from Wuhan on Thursday morning. Several of the passengers had symptoms such as coughs, Kyodo News agency said.

China Virus Cases Surge to Over 7,700 (7:47 HK)

China’s death toll from the coronavirus rose to 170 from 132 previously, while the number of cases on the mainland jumped to 7,711, according to the National Health Commission.

U.S. to Send Experts to China: Kudlow (6:45 a.m. HK)

President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser said the U.S. would send experts to China to help the nation contain the coronavirus outbreak.

“We are sending our best experts from CDC to help them,” Larry Kudlow told reporters on Wednesday, referring to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “The Chinese invited us to do so.”

Asked whether the White House is considering restricting flights to China, Kudlow said, “there’s a lot of discussions going on one way or another.”

Hubei Province Reports More Deaths (6:22 a.m. HK)

China’s Hubei province reported 37 additional deaths from the novel coronavirus for Jan. 29, bringing total nationwide fatalities to at least 169, according to a statement Thursday from the Health Commission of Hubei Province.

The province at the center of the outbreak reported 1,032 new confirmed cases over the 24-hour period. There have been more than 6,000 cases reported previously for mainland China.

CDC Says Flight Bringing Back U.S. Citizens From Wuhan Has Arrived (2:30 p.m. NY)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said more than 200 U.S. citizens have returned on a flight from Wuhan, China. They are being monitored at March Air Reserve Base in California.

One of the citizens wasn’t allowed on the flight due to a fever, officials said at a briefing Wednesday. Passengers included State Department personnel and other Americans, including children.

