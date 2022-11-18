U.S. markets closed

CONSILIUM STAFFING CHRONICLES MILESTONES AND BUSINESS GROWTH OF 2022

·2 min read

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consilium Staffing, a locum tenens firm with more than a decade of award-winning experience in the healthcare staffing industry, announced that 2022 was a record-breaking year for growth and expansion—and the upward business trajectory is expected to continue in 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Consilium Staffing)
(PRNewsfoto/Consilium Staffing)

"We attribute our steady growth to the passion and commitment of the people of Consilium…"

Consilium's Executive Vice President  Matthew Baade explained that the company is projected to finish 2022 with better than 30% year-over-year growth. This figure is momentous because locum tenens services have increased by 5% to 10% on a national basis, demonstrating that Consilium has outpaced industry expectations.

This reality has been the standard for Consilium for the past 10 years.

For example, despite a sharp decrease in locum demand in March, April, and May of 2020, as a result of the uncertainty surrounding the COVID19 pandemic, Consilium's business returned to pre-pandemic levels by July 2020—and the company finished the year with 18% growth year-over-year. The following year (2021), Consilium grew by another 19%, amounting to roughly 40% growth over two years. The locum industry as a whole was flat during that timeframe, experiencing a significant decline in 2020 before rebounding back to 2019 levels by the end of 2021.

"Healthcare facilities and locum providers turned to the agency they trusted most in time of need and we were happy to help," Baade said. "We attribute our steady growth to the passion and commitment of the people of Consilium to serve the needs of healthcare facilities, physicians, and nurse practitioners nationwide."

Consilium's growth has prompted the formation of new teams, each focused on specific specialty and geographic locations. These teams further the Consilium model of creating true experts in the industry who are best positioned to meet the locum needs of their clients.

Looking ahead to 2023, Consilium is planning to move into new corporate headquarters with 50% more office space.

"Our business growth validates that our focus to be 'your partner in locum tenens' rings true," Baade explained. "To us, clients and providers are more than just placements. They're the people we work to help every day."

In November, Consilium was named among the Dallas Morning News Top 100 Places To Work in Dallas-Fort Worth for 2022.

ABOUT CONSILIUM STAFFING

Consilium is a locum tenens firm with more than a decade of award-winning experience in the healthcare staffing industry. Founded by six healthcare staffing leaders that offer a combined industry experience of over 70 years, Consilium's approach is focused on people and places—not just placements. Our approach is demonstrated by our commitment to serve the healthcare facilities that choose to partner with us. For more information, please visit Consilium Staffing and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Press Contact
Katy Morehouse, Sr. Director, Marketing & Communications
Consilium Staffing
kmorehouse@consiliumstaffing.com
214-272-6935

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consilium-staffing-chronicles-milestones-and-business-growth-of-2022-301682310.html

SOURCE Consilium Staffing

