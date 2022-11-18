U.S. markets closed

CONSILIUM STAFFING EXPANDS LOCUM TENENS HEALTHCARE STAFFING SERVICES WESTWARD

·2 min read

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consilium Staffing, a locum tenens firm with more than a decade of award-winning experience in the healthcare staffing industry, announced that it is expanding its locum services westward. Consilium will now offer specialty-focused teams serving communities in western third of the United states.

(PRNewsfoto/Consilium Staffing)
(PRNewsfoto/Consilium Staffing)

Consilium's approach to healthcare staffing enables us to be precise in meeting each community's needs for locum tenens

Throughout 2022, Consilium's approach and competitive differentiator has been to strategically ramp up resources to create expert, specialty-focused, teams that would be ready to launch in 2023 for these important states. This targeted mission provides clients and providers with true experts who can respond to a facility's exact needs based on patient population.

"Our aim is to offer the absolute best service possible to healthcare facilities and physicians through a highly specialized focus," explained Matthew Baade, Executive Vice President of Consilium. "Consilium's approach to healthcare staffing enables us to be precise in meeting each community's needs for locum tenens—and give physicians locum opportunities that can enhance and advance their skills and professional goals."

ABOUT CONSILIUM STAFFING

Consilium is a locum tenens firm with more than a decade of award-winning experience in the healthcare staffing industry. Founded by six healthcare staffing leaders that offer a combined industry experience of over 70 years, Consilium's approach is focused on people and places—not just placements. Our approach is demonstrated by our commitment to serve the healthcare facilities that choose to partner with us. For more information, please visit Consilium Staffing and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Press Contact
Katy Morehouse, Sr. Director, Marketing & Communications
Consilium Staffing
kmorehouse@consiliumstaffing.com
214-272-6935

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consilium-staffing-expands-locum-tenens-healthcare-staffing-services-westward-301682291.html

SOURCE Consilium Staffing

