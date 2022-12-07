U.S. markets closed

Consistent Developments in Warehousing & Logistics Sector to Generate Sustained Demand for Pallet Inverters, States Fact.MR

FACT.MR
The global pallet inverter market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.87 million by 2033, as per a new industry report by Fact.MR.

Rockville, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global pallet inverter market is estimated at US$ 1.24 billion in 2023 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast years of 2023-2033. The market is poised to grow due to increased efficiency, safety, and cost optimization provided by pallet inverters.

Industrial material handling tools, storage facilities, vehicles, appliances, and accessories are used to transport, store, regulate, count, and protect products at any stage of production, distribution, consumption, or disposal. A pallet inverter is a material handling equipment designed to manipulate fully loaded pallets. Pallet inverters can be a vital tool for facilitating a productive and economical supply chain. These are available in a variety of designs to accommodate all weights, movement requirements, and supply chain needs. Additional benefits of pallet inverters include increased productivity & and safety, utilizing less space, minimizing product damage, and creating a safer work environment.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7978

Pallet inverters have several potential applications and are designed to rotate, swap out, and transfer a variety of loads and weights with a minimal amount of effort. Regular rotation is required for specific pharmaceutical, food, and other powder items to prevent caking, settling, or spoiling.

Owing to the tremendous end-use applications, the market for pallet inverters is expected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 681.9 million between 2023 and 2033.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global pallet inverter market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% and reach US$ 1.87 billion by 2033.

  • The market expanded at 2.7% CAGR from 2018 to 2022.

  • Under inverter type, single clamp pallet inverters dominate the market and were valued at US$ 758.21 million in 2022.

  • East Asia will dominate the global market with 25.7% share in 2023.

  • Together, industrial & manufacturing and logistics & warehousing are likely to represent 53.5% market share in 2023.

“Features such as enhanced control and safety & handling capacity are augmenting the demand growth for pallet inverters,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Pallet Inverter Industry Research

  • By Inverter Type:

    • Single Clamp

    • Double Clamp

  • By Load:

    • Forklift Load

    • Ground Load

    • Others

  • By End-use Application:

    • Industrial & Manufacturing

    • Food & Beverages

    • Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

    • Logistics & Warehousing

    • Retail & Consumer Goods

    • Others

  • By Sales Channel:

    • Online Sales

      • Company / Brand Websites

      • e-Commerce Websites

    • Offline Sales

      • Direct Sales

      • Specialty Stores

      • Others

  • By Region:

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • Middle East and Asia

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7978

Market Development

Companies are offering a variety of pallet inverters with different load capacities, degrees of rotation, and special sizes. Integrating with the R&D sector, manufacturers are shifting their focus on developing pallet inverters with increased safety and controlling features.

Moreover, market players are concentrating on offering inverters that are durable and can withstand harsh conditions. They are constantly trying to implement enhanced features to increase the efficiency of these products.

  • For instance, recently, Toppy recently introduced its fastest and most compact automatic pallet inverter 'Hands Free', which works automatically and does not require an operator.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Air Process Systems and Conveyors

  • Air Technical Industries,

  • Beacon Industries

  • Cherry's Industrial Equipment Corp

  • Emanpack

  • Ergonomic Partners

  • Payne Pallet Inverters Ltd

  • Premier Handling Solutions

  • Roosen BPL

  • Samzon

  • Southworth

  • Vestil Manufacturing Corp

  • TOPPY SRL

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7978

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global pallet inverter market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of inverter type (single clamp, double clamp), load (forklift load, ground load, others), end-use application (industrial & manufacturing, food & beverages, chemicals & pharmaceuticals, logistics & warehousing, retail & consumer goods, others), and sales channel (online sales including company/brand websites & e-commerce websites, offline sales including direct sales, specialty stores, others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research: 

Portable Generators Market: The global portable generators market is expected to be valued at around US$ 905.25 Million in 2022. Uptake across commercial settings is expected to grow substantially, generating an opportunity worth US$ 50 Mn over the coming decade. Demand for portable generators will likely increase 1.8x from 2022 to 2032. Furthermore, Sales of portable generators are projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% to top US$ 1,699.28 Million by 2032.

Temporary Power Market: The temporary power market has come to the forefront to bridge the energy demand from semi-permanent sources. Usage of temporary power in the building, construction, and renovation industries is imperative. While temporary power sources save electricity to fit the bill, its installation requires applicable codes, standards, and regulations.

Hydrokinetic Converters Market: Hydrokinetic converters are semiconductor devices, which are used for converting the wave, tidal energy of ocean and river into electrical energy. Hydrokinetic converters do not produce any harmful air emissions while generating electricity, such as greenhouse gases. It provides renewable energy with zero emissions.

Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market: The aeroderivative gas turbine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.6% over the forecast period. The market is valued at US$ 3.20 billion in 2022. By 2032, it is expected that the aeroderivative gas turbine industry to be worth USD 6.06 billion. The dynamics of the industry will be positively impacted by the rising expansion and development of manufacturing techniques along with the growing emphasis on sustainable energy development.

