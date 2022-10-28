Consistently the best! Informer is top ranked in business intelligence for a third straight year

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Informer (https://entrinsik.com/informer/), the leader in business intelligence, scored an amazing 35 top rankings and was #1 for the third straight year for price to value, customer satisfaction, and ease of use in the BI & Analytics Survey 23. The BI & Analytics 23 report is based on findings from the world's largest and most comprehensive survey of business intelligence and analytics end-users. In total, over 1,900 business intelligence users evaluated 24 products across 34 criteria.

"At Entrinsik, our teams are always looking for new and innovative ways to help our customers benefit from their data," said Doug Leupen, Founder and CEO of Entrinsik. "We are honored by this recognition, which is another validation of the success of our commitment to delivering innovative reporting and data visualization to our customers."

Price to Value

61 percent of Informer users reported having purchased the software due to its price-performance ratio, and all were satisfied with the product's price-to-value ratio, with 76 percent describing it as 'excellent'. In turn, Entrinsik achieved top marks in the price to value KPI this year for the third year in a row.

Customer Satisfaction

With special customer support teams, tailored services, caring employees, and a product that fulfills user needs, customers raved about their satisfaction with Informer. Entrinsik's focus on certain industries and its subject-matter experts culminate in a great overall customer experience.

Ease of Use

Ease of Use is the main reason why customers choose to buy Informer. 73 percent (well above the survey average of 28 percent) purchased the product for its 'ease of use for report designers'. This underlines the fact that the product is targeted at business departments to help them find insights in data and produce content to share with others.

About Entrinsik

Entrinsik develops, implements, and supports software solutions that enable organizations to maximize performance and improve bottom lines. For six consecutive years, Entrinsik has been selected as a member of the DBTA 100, highlighting the 100 Companies that Matter Most in Data. Entrinsik Informer is an innovative, award-winning agile reporting and business intelligence solution used by tens of thousands around the world. Entrinsik Enrole drives many of the nation's largest continuing education organizations. Over 3000 organizations around the world use Entrinsik's software every day. For a demonstration or a free trial, call 888-703-0016 or visit www.entrinsik.com.

