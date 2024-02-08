CONSOL Energy Full Year 2023 Earnings: Beats Expectations

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$2.56b (up 12% from FY 2022).

Net income: US$655.9m (up 41% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 26% (up from 20% in FY 2022). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: US$19.91 (up from US$13.41 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

CONSOL Energy Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 1.7%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 1.5%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to decline by 8.6% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Oil and Gas industry in the US are expected to remain flat.

Performance of the American Oil and Gas industry.

The company's shares are down 12% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 1 warning sign for CONSOL Energy that you should be aware of.

