CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Knows How To Allocate Capital Effectively

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at CONSOL Energy's (NYSE:CEIX) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for CONSOL Energy, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.39 = US$856m ÷ (US$2.7b - US$454m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, CONSOL Energy has an ROCE of 39%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Oil and Gas industry average of 17%.

In the above chart we have measured CONSOL Energy's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for CONSOL Energy.

What Can We Tell From CONSOL Energy's ROCE Trend?

CONSOL Energy's ROCE growth is quite impressive. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 254% over the last five years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Bottom Line On CONSOL Energy's ROCE

To sum it up, CONSOL Energy is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has returned a staggering 245% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

CONSOL Energy does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

