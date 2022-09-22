consola.finance Announces €1.1M Pre-seed Round Led by Speedinvest, Blockchain Founders Fund, and Bitpanda Founders

The new funding is set to improve consola.finance's features and functionalities.

consola.finance is a EU-based finance and accounting SaaS platform with all financial tooling that web3 firms need such as cross-chain tracking, rule-based categorization, bookkeeping, reporting, exporting, analytics and more.

consola.finance has raised €1.1M in pre-seed round from Speedinvest, Blockchain Founders Fund, and Diamond Hands Ventures (VC from Bitpanda founders)

AUSTRIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2022 / consola.finance, a blockchain startup that streamlines back-end financing processes for DAOs, DApps, centralized exchanges, and NFT platforms, has raised €1.1M in pre-Seed financing from top VCs including Speedinvest, Blockchain Founders Fund and Diamond Hands Ventures - led by the founders of Bitpanda. The fresh capital will allow the company to further enhance its platform's innovative features and functionalities, bolstering a better experience for clients.

Additional investors include Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad (Bitpanda), Hansi Hansmann (Hansmen Group), Florian Wimmer (Blockpit), Christophe Lassuyt (Request Network), Christian Niedermüller (Blocktrade), David Chreng (LeadBlock Partners), Alexander Brix (Canva), Ming You See, Don Hoang, Xiao-Xiao Zhu and Djurre Hoogeveen.

consola.finance is bringing much-needed clarity and control to crypto finances by simplifying tedious financial processes for Web3 businesses so they can focus on building their company and driving value for their customers. Its B2B finance and accounting SaaS platform serves as a single source of truth for blockchain data and offers the first human-readable block(chain) explorer with all finance and accounting functionalities that companies need. Users enjoy the benefits of significant time savings through automated processes, reduction of human errors, and enhanced transparency to make better decisions.

consola.finance has already partnered with several DAOs, DApps, NFT platforms, and centralized exchanges throughout Europe, USA and Singapore and is further developing the product alongside them. The alpha version is scheduled to go live in Q4 of 2022.

Eric Demuth, Founder and CEO of Bitpanda said: "Crypto finance and accounting management remains one of the biggest pain points for web3 firms and the market is waiting for a sophisticated solution. Having worked with Jacob for nearly three years at Bitpanda, I know that he and his team are perfectly positioned to change that."

Jacob Kobler, CEO of consola.finance said, "After working with over 100 companies at Boston Consulting Group, I realized that the digital financial transformation in web2 was difficult, but when dealing with DAOs, DApps and NFT platforms as Crypto Product Lead at Bitpanda, I witnessed first-hand that the complexity increases tremendously in web3. The current pool of crypto-native companies encountering significant shortcomings in crypto bookkeeping, accounting, and reporting is huge and only growing Existing solutions do not offer the level of quality and functionalities that businesses need, which discourages them from trusting and adopting this growing technology. What we're building at consola.finance will change the game."

Speedinvest's Yang Tran, said, "When meeting Jacob, who was still at our portfolio company Bitpanda, we knew he and Miroslav were on to something great! We are excited to back this next generation of founders from our own portfolio, who are building the best in class finance tool that brings a holistic and new approach to accounting and finance for Web3 businesses."

Tobias Bauer, Principal of Blockchain Founders Fund said, "We are thrilled to partner with Consola. Their holistic and user-friendly platform will improve usability and accuracy for core business metrics across the web3 space, enabling innovation and development in the industry. We know Jacob and Miroslav have built the right team to see his vision come to fruition and cannot wait to see what they accomplish."

About consola.finance

consola.finance, an EU-based finance and accounting SaaS platform brings clarity and control to companies' crypto finances. consola.finance is the first human-readable block(chain) explorer with all financial tooling that web3 firms need. The platform serves as the source of truth for crypto wallet data and offers companies the most intuitive approach to consolidating, augmenting and exporting blockchain data with the goal of providing the highest level of transparency and insight.

