Consolidated Edison's (NYSE:ED) Returns Have Hit A Wall

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Consolidated Edison, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.051 = US$2.9b ÷ (US$64b - US$6.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Consolidated Edison has an ROCE of 5.1%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 5.0%, it's still a low return by itself.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Consolidated Edison's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Consolidated Edison here for free.

So How Is Consolidated Edison's ROCE Trending?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Consolidated Edison in recent years. The company has consistently earned 5.1% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 32% in that time. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

What We Can Learn From Consolidated Edison's ROCE

Long story short, while Consolidated Edison has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 40% to shareholders over the last five years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

