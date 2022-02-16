U.S. markets open in 6 hours 9 minutes

Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 2nd quarter and 6 months of 2021/2022 financial year

PRFoods
·9 min read
In this article:
PRFoods
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

2021 is over and with it also marks the end of Finnish saga. As disclosed, we have sale agreement of 100% shares of Heimon Kala Oy. Even if to consider slight improvement in group operational EBITDA, it was clear that without consolidation it would have been challenging for Heimon Kala Oy to remain an independent company. Multiple management mistakes and constant sale of private label products below cost price, led to decision that selling Heimon Kala Oy is rational decision rather than to keep restructuring and recapitalizing the business. The origin of losses in Finland is the incompetence of Finnish management in 2020 and 2021 to price products and manage cost base. Private label prices offered at the end of 2020 and beginning to 2021 (the pricing cycle in Finland is 6 months forward), didn´t not match raw material prices. In summer 2021 then current management decided to increase production, that caused additional losses, as sales were below cost. After changing the management in fall, company took new direction that took into account real market situation (raw material price increases were record high end of 2021) and these changes have taken effect by now.

Even as we managed to improve group operational EBITDA by 25%, as again whole loss in Q2 and H1 originated from Finland. H1 2021 results per company compared to H1 2020

  • Redstorm OÜ sales 1.493 keur, sales increased 504 keur yoy

  • Redstorm OÜ EBITDA 165 keur , EBITDA improved by 142 keur

  • Överumans Fisk AB sales 5 keur, sales decreased by -1.474 keur. Sales decreased because we moved harvesting of fish to Q1 2022 from end of 2021 to getter better price for biomass

  • Överumans Fisk AB operational EBITDA -70 keur, improved by 57 keur

  • Överumans Fisk AB EBITDA incl biomass revaluation was 588 keur, improved by 542 keur

  • Õverumans Fisk AB EBT was affected by SEK/EUR exhcange rate on inter-company loans, effect in 2021 – 36 keur, last year + 165keur

  • John Ross Jr /Coln Valley sales 6

  • Heimon Kala OÜ sales were 6,134 meur, decreasing 17% yoy ( we stopped fresh fish trading in Q2)

  • Heimon Kala OÜ EBITDA was -433 keur (-415 keur yoy) , negative result was attributable to Finnish sales

  • Heimon Kala Oy sales and results are presented in appendix of the report and also as appendix 2 in announcement of sale of Heimon Kala Oy.

1.3. We continue with new structure and PRFoods keeps owning fish farming units Överumans Fisk AB and Redstorm OÜ (Saaremere Kala AS is holding new farming permit applications, in future the licences will be transferred to operational units) and processing units Heimon Kala OÜ in Estonia and John Ross Jr/Coln Valley in Scotland.

We have followed previously agreed action plans to emerge from crisis:

  1. Reduce debt level – Sale of Finnish unit allows significantly to reduce group debt.

  2. Restructure completely, potentially sell or close units in Finland: Heimon Kala Oy share sale agreement has been signed and deal will close on 1.3

  3. Increase sales in retail in UK, EU and Estonia : mission accomplished.

  4. Strategic goal of group is on fish farming , as units that have been constantly profitable. The target is to achieve licence volume of 10,000 by 2023, that should give additional revenue of 45-50 million euros in future. From Swedish farms we estimate full 2022 harvest to be ca 1500 tons. Estonian farming licenses are realistic to be issued in 2022. If the permits will be issued only n second half of 2022, the full prodcttion volumes will be reached in 2024 not in 2023.

Companies financial costs have risen due to higher debt capital, while one must note that significant portion of debt is convertible or related to related parties, that can be converted together with interest, in order to support company’s equity. Majority shareholders have opened additional credit limit to the company. We believe that after PRFoods has demonstrated that it can operate with profit after sale of Finland, cost of capital for company will also decrease.

The effect of sale of Heimon Kala Oy will be published in Q1 2022 report after the sale on 1.3.

KEY RATIOS

INCOME STATEMENT

mln EUR

4Q 2021

3Q 2021

2Q 2021

1Q 2021

4Q 2020

3Q 2020

2Q 2020

1Q 2020

Sales

15,3

14,2

14,7

14,2

17

12,7

15,1

18,5

Gross profit

2,2

0,8

0,3

0,9

2,5

1,2

0,7

2

EBITDA from operations

0,8

-0,8

-1

-0,5

0,6

-0,3

-0,1

0

EBITDA

-0,3

0

-0,7

-0,7

0,7

-0,5

-0,1

-0,9

EBIT

-1

-0,7

-1,4

-1,4

0

-1,1

-1

-1,4

EBT

-1,4

-0,6

-1,6

-1,8

-0,1

-1,4

-1,2

-1,8

Net profit (-loss)

-1,4

-0,7

-1,7

-1,8

-0,2

-1,4

-1,3

-1,7

Gross margin

14,10%

5,40%

2,10%

6,60%

14,90%

9,40%

4,40%

10,80%

Operational EBITDA margin

5,20%

-5,50%

-7,00%

-3,50%

3,40%

-2,60%

-0,90%

0,10%

EBITDA margin

-2,10%

-0,10%

-4,80%

-5,30%

4,10%

-3,80%

-0,50%

-4,60%

EBIT margin

-6,40%

-4,70%

-9,30%

-9,90%

0,20%

-8,80%

-6,40%

-7,80%

EBT margin

-8,90%

-4,60%

-10,80%

-12,50%

-0,60%

-11,30%

-8,30%

-9,80%

Net margin

-9,10%

-5,20%

-11,60%

-12,50%

-1,20%

-11,30%

-8,40%

-9,20%

Operating expense ratio

15,10%

16,30%

15,40%

15,60%

15,60%

18,20%

14,00%

14,30%

BALANCE SHEET

mln EUR

31.12.2021

30.09.2021

30.06.2021

31.03.2021

31.12.2020

30.09.2020

30.06.2020

Net debt

24,2

24,2

20,9

21,4

21,9

21,5

20,7

Equity

14,9

14,9

15,8

17,6

18,6

18,5

19,8

Working capital

-2,6

-2,6

-2,9

-5

-3,9

-4,4

-4

Assets

56

56

55,3

54,5

57,5

57,4

57,1

Liquidity ratio

0,9x

0,9x

0,9x

0,8x

0,8x

0,8x

0,8x

Equity ratio

26,70%

26,70%

28,60%

32,40%

32,40%

32,30%

34,70%

Gearing ratio

61,80%

61,80%

56,90%

54,90%

54,00%

53,70%

51,10%

Debt to total assets

0,7x

0,7x

0,7x

0,7x

0,7x

0,7x

0,7x

Net debt to EBITDA op

-14,3x

-14,3x

-16,9x

-55,3x

160,0x

12,8x

7,5x

ROE

-26,70%

-26,70%

-28,70%

-23,80%

-21,90%

-7,00%

-9,10%

ROA

-7,90%

-7,90%

-9,10%

-8,40%

-7,80%

-2,40%

-3,20%

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Thousand euros

31.12.2021

31.12.2020

30.06.2021

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

498

962

2 500

Receivables and prepayments

4 463

4 153

3 512

Inventories

4 596

9 627

5 691

Biological assets

4 523

3 702

4 795

Total current assets

14 080

18 444

16 498

Deferred tax assets

38

21

38

Long-term financial investments

300

232

302

Tangible assets

14 655

15 968

15 300

Intangible assets

23 715

22 841

23 460

Total non-current assets

38 708

39 062

39 100

TOTAL ASSETS

52 788

57 506

55 598

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Interest-bearing liabilities

6 275

9 634

7 325

Payables and prepayments

11 666

12 469

12 124

Government grants

207

212

207

Total current liabilities

18 148

22 315

19 656

Interest-bearing liabilities

18 180

13 254

17 561

Payables and prepayments

0

596

0

Deferred tax liabilities

1 877

1 912

1 861

Government grants

662

785

746

Total non-current liabilities

20 719

16 547

20 168

TOTAL LIABILITIES

38 867

38 862

39 824

Share capital

7 737

7 737

7 737

Share premium

14 007

14 198

14 007

Treasury shares

-390

-390

-390

Statutory capital reserve

51

51

51

Currency translation differences

831

-98

559

Retained profit (loss)

-8 883

-3 246

-6 723

Equity attributable to parent

13 353

18 252

15 241

Non-controlling interest

568

392

533

TOTAL EQUITY

13 921

18 644

15 774

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

52 788

57 506

55 598

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss And Other Comprehensive Income

Thousand euros

2Q 2021/2022

2Q 2020/2021

6m 2021/2022

6m 2020/2021

Revenue

15 292

17 029

29 499

29 766

Cost of goods sold

-13 139

-14 496

-26 572

-26 033

Gross profit

2 153

2 533

2 927

3 733

Operating expenses

-2 395

-2 663

-4 704

-4 985

Selling and distribution expenses

-1 668

-1 809

-3 249

-3 367

Administrative expenses

-727

-854

-1 455

-1 618

Other income / expense

11

46

62

137

Fair value adjustment on biological assets

-752

118

68

24

Operating profit (loss)

-983

34

-1 647

-1 091

Financial income / expenses

-384

-129

-368

-438

Profit (Loss) before tax

-1 367

-95

-2 015

-1 529

Income tax

-17

-101

-109

-105

Net profit (loss) for the period

-1 384

-196

-2 124

-1 634

Net profit (loss) attributable to:

Owners of the Parent Company

-1 242

-190

-2 160

-1 592

Non-controlling interests

-142

-6

36

-42

Total net profit (loss) for the period

-1 384

-196

-2 124

-1 634

Other comprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss:

Foreign currency translation differences

384

299

272

268

Total comprehensive income (expense)

-1 000

103

-1 852

-1 366

Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to:

Owners of the Parent Company

-858

109

-1 888

-1 324

Non-controlling interests

-142

-6

36

-42

Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period

-1 000

103

-1 852

-1 366

Profit (Loss) per share (EUR)

-0,03

0,00

-0,06

-0,04

Diluted profit (loss) per share (EUR)

-0,03

0,00

-0,06

-0,04

Indrek Kasela

AS PRFoods

Member of the Management Board

Phone:+372 452 1470

investor@prfoods.ee

www.prfoods.ee

Attachment


