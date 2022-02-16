Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 2nd quarter and 6 months of 2021/2022 financial year
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
2021 is over and with it also marks the end of Finnish saga. As disclosed, we have sale agreement of 100% shares of Heimon Kala Oy. Even if to consider slight improvement in group operational EBITDA, it was clear that without consolidation it would have been challenging for Heimon Kala Oy to remain an independent company. Multiple management mistakes and constant sale of private label products below cost price, led to decision that selling Heimon Kala Oy is rational decision rather than to keep restructuring and recapitalizing the business. The origin of losses in Finland is the incompetence of Finnish management in 2020 and 2021 to price products and manage cost base. Private label prices offered at the end of 2020 and beginning to 2021 (the pricing cycle in Finland is 6 months forward), didn´t not match raw material prices. In summer 2021 then current management decided to increase production, that caused additional losses, as sales were below cost. After changing the management in fall, company took new direction that took into account real market situation (raw material price increases were record high end of 2021) and these changes have taken effect by now.
Even as we managed to improve group operational EBITDA by 25%, as again whole loss in Q2 and H1 originated from Finland. H1 2021 results per company compared to H1 2020
Redstorm OÜ sales 1.493 keur, sales increased 504 keur yoy
Redstorm OÜ EBITDA 165 keur , EBITDA improved by 142 keur
Överumans Fisk AB sales 5 keur, sales decreased by -1.474 keur. Sales decreased because we moved harvesting of fish to Q1 2022 from end of 2021 to getter better price for biomass
Överumans Fisk AB operational EBITDA -70 keur, improved by 57 keur
Överumans Fisk AB EBITDA incl biomass revaluation was 588 keur, improved by 542 keur
Õverumans Fisk AB EBT was affected by SEK/EUR exhcange rate on inter-company loans, effect in 2021 – 36 keur, last year + 165keur
John Ross Jr /Coln Valley sales 6
Heimon Kala OÜ sales were 6,134 meur, decreasing 17% yoy ( we stopped fresh fish trading in Q2)
Heimon Kala OÜ EBITDA was -433 keur (-415 keur yoy) , negative result was attributable to Finnish sales
Heimon Kala Oy sales and results are presented in appendix of the report and also as appendix 2 in announcement of sale of Heimon Kala Oy.
1.3. We continue with new structure and PRFoods keeps owning fish farming units Överumans Fisk AB and Redstorm OÜ (Saaremere Kala AS is holding new farming permit applications, in future the licences will be transferred to operational units) and processing units Heimon Kala OÜ in Estonia and John Ross Jr/Coln Valley in Scotland.
We have followed previously agreed action plans to emerge from crisis:
Reduce debt level – Sale of Finnish unit allows significantly to reduce group debt.
Restructure completely, potentially sell or close units in Finland: Heimon Kala Oy share sale agreement has been signed and deal will close on 1.3
Increase sales in retail in UK, EU and Estonia : mission accomplished.
Strategic goal of group is on fish farming , as units that have been constantly profitable. The target is to achieve licence volume of 10,000 by 2023, that should give additional revenue of 45-50 million euros in future. From Swedish farms we estimate full 2022 harvest to be ca 1500 tons. Estonian farming licenses are realistic to be issued in 2022. If the permits will be issued only n second half of 2022, the full prodcttion volumes will be reached in 2024 not in 2023.
Companies financial costs have risen due to higher debt capital, while one must note that significant portion of debt is convertible or related to related parties, that can be converted together with interest, in order to support company’s equity. Majority shareholders have opened additional credit limit to the company. We believe that after PRFoods has demonstrated that it can operate with profit after sale of Finland, cost of capital for company will also decrease.
The effect of sale of Heimon Kala Oy will be published in Q1 2022 report after the sale on 1.3.
KEY RATIOS
INCOME STATEMENT
mln EUR
4Q 2021
3Q 2021
2Q 2021
1Q 2021
4Q 2020
3Q 2020
2Q 2020
1Q 2020
Sales
15,3
14,2
14,7
14,2
17
12,7
15,1
18,5
Gross profit
2,2
0,8
0,3
0,9
2,5
1,2
0,7
2
EBITDA from operations
0,8
-0,8
-1
-0,5
0,6
-0,3
-0,1
0
EBITDA
-0,3
0
-0,7
-0,7
0,7
-0,5
-0,1
-0,9
EBIT
-1
-0,7
-1,4
-1,4
0
-1,1
-1
-1,4
EBT
-1,4
-0,6
-1,6
-1,8
-0,1
-1,4
-1,2
-1,8
Net profit (-loss)
-1,4
-0,7
-1,7
-1,8
-0,2
-1,4
-1,3
-1,7
Gross margin
14,10%
5,40%
2,10%
6,60%
14,90%
9,40%
4,40%
10,80%
Operational EBITDA margin
5,20%
-5,50%
-7,00%
-3,50%
3,40%
-2,60%
-0,90%
0,10%
EBITDA margin
-2,10%
-0,10%
-4,80%
-5,30%
4,10%
-3,80%
-0,50%
-4,60%
EBIT margin
-6,40%
-4,70%
-9,30%
-9,90%
0,20%
-8,80%
-6,40%
-7,80%
EBT margin
-8,90%
-4,60%
-10,80%
-12,50%
-0,60%
-11,30%
-8,30%
-9,80%
Net margin
-9,10%
-5,20%
-11,60%
-12,50%
-1,20%
-11,30%
-8,40%
-9,20%
Operating expense ratio
15,10%
16,30%
15,40%
15,60%
15,60%
18,20%
14,00%
14,30%
BALANCE SHEET
mln EUR
31.12.2021
30.09.2021
30.06.2021
31.03.2021
31.12.2020
30.09.2020
30.06.2020
Net debt
24,2
24,2
20,9
21,4
21,9
21,5
20,7
Equity
14,9
14,9
15,8
17,6
18,6
18,5
19,8
Working capital
-2,6
-2,6
-2,9
-5
-3,9
-4,4
-4
Assets
56
56
55,3
54,5
57,5
57,4
57,1
Liquidity ratio
0,9x
0,9x
0,9x
0,8x
0,8x
0,8x
0,8x
Equity ratio
26,70%
26,70%
28,60%
32,40%
32,40%
32,30%
34,70%
Gearing ratio
61,80%
61,80%
56,90%
54,90%
54,00%
53,70%
51,10%
Debt to total assets
0,7x
0,7x
0,7x
0,7x
0,7x
0,7x
0,7x
Net debt to EBITDA op
-14,3x
-14,3x
-16,9x
-55,3x
160,0x
12,8x
7,5x
ROE
-26,70%
-26,70%
-28,70%
-23,80%
-21,90%
-7,00%
-9,10%
ROA
-7,90%
-7,90%
-9,10%
-8,40%
-7,80%
-2,40%
-3,20%
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
Thousand euros
31.12.2021
31.12.2020
30.06.2021
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
498
962
2 500
Receivables and prepayments
4 463
4 153
3 512
Inventories
4 596
9 627
5 691
Biological assets
4 523
3 702
4 795
Total current assets
14 080
18 444
16 498
Deferred tax assets
38
21
38
Long-term financial investments
300
232
302
Tangible assets
14 655
15 968
15 300
Intangible assets
23 715
22 841
23 460
Total non-current assets
38 708
39 062
39 100
TOTAL ASSETS
52 788
57 506
55 598
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Interest-bearing liabilities
6 275
9 634
7 325
Payables and prepayments
11 666
12 469
12 124
Government grants
207
212
207
Total current liabilities
18 148
22 315
19 656
Interest-bearing liabilities
18 180
13 254
17 561
Payables and prepayments
0
596
0
Deferred tax liabilities
1 877
1 912
1 861
Government grants
662
785
746
Total non-current liabilities
20 719
16 547
20 168
TOTAL LIABILITIES
38 867
38 862
39 824
Share capital
7 737
7 737
7 737
Share premium
14 007
14 198
14 007
Treasury shares
-390
-390
-390
Statutory capital reserve
51
51
51
Currency translation differences
831
-98
559
Retained profit (loss)
-8 883
-3 246
-6 723
Equity attributable to parent
13 353
18 252
15 241
Non-controlling interest
568
392
533
TOTAL EQUITY
13 921
18 644
15 774
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
52 788
57 506
55 598
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss And Other Comprehensive Income
Thousand euros
2Q 2021/2022
2Q 2020/2021
6m 2021/2022
6m 2020/2021
Revenue
15 292
17 029
29 499
29 766
Cost of goods sold
-13 139
-14 496
-26 572
-26 033
Gross profit
2 153
2 533
2 927
3 733
Operating expenses
-2 395
-2 663
-4 704
-4 985
Selling and distribution expenses
-1 668
-1 809
-3 249
-3 367
Administrative expenses
-727
-854
-1 455
-1 618
Other income / expense
11
46
62
137
Fair value adjustment on biological assets
-752
118
68
24
Operating profit (loss)
-983
34
-1 647
-1 091
Financial income / expenses
-384
-129
-368
-438
Profit (Loss) before tax
-1 367
-95
-2 015
-1 529
Income tax
-17
-101
-109
-105
Net profit (loss) for the period
-1 384
-196
-2 124
-1 634
Net profit (loss) attributable to:
Owners of the Parent Company
-1 242
-190
-2 160
-1 592
Non-controlling interests
-142
-6
36
-42
Total net profit (loss) for the period
-1 384
-196
-2 124
-1 634
Other comprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss:
Foreign currency translation differences
384
299
272
268
Total comprehensive income (expense)
-1 000
103
-1 852
-1 366
Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to:
Owners of the Parent Company
-858
109
-1 888
-1 324
Non-controlling interests
-142
-6
36
-42
Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period
-1 000
103
-1 852
-1 366
Profit (Loss) per share (EUR)
-0,03
0,00
-0,06
-0,04
Diluted profit (loss) per share (EUR)
-0,03
0,00
-0,06
-0,04
Indrek Kasela
AS PRFoods
Member of the Management Board
Attachment