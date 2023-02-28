PRFoods

Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 2nd quarter and 6 months of 2022/2023 financial year

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

2022/23 financial year that started in July 2022 and represents very different group structure. Due to high leverage and losses, we divested from loss-making Finnish operations in 2022 and sold for profit our Swedish operations.

New group structure has fish processing business in Scotland and Saaremaa, Estonia, and farming operations in Estonia.

The Q2 and H1 sales were 7.3 and 11.9 million euros respectively, naturally less due to offload of Finnish operations, both processing and fish farming (15.3 million in Q2 last year and 29.5 million eur in H1). Better focus on Value Added Product sales and fresh fish sales from our farms, marked very sharp turnaround in profit.

First time in post-covid environment all our operational subsidiaries (Saare Kala Tootmine, Redstorm, JRJ) showed positive EBITDA and were profitable in Q2.

On consolidated basis our results improved drastically in Q2, both on year on year basis and quarter over quarter: EBITDA was 800,000 eur vs -300,000 eur in Q2 2021, improvement of over 360%. On net profit level our results improved by 1,3 million eur: net loss for period was -0.1 meur vs -1,4 meur last year. Our financial expenses decreased by 50% due to leverage. It is important to note that nearly 90% of Group’s debt liabilities carry fixed interest (bonds and loans).

Operating profit increased by 120% and was 0.2 meur vs -1,2 meur last year.

PRFoods Net Debt is still very high, but we managed to improve our liquidity ratio back to 1.0. Despite volatility in food markets and high inflation environment, we see continued demand for our products and ability to transfer input price increases to product prices.

On 6 months basis, our consolidated net profit was 733,000 eur vs -2,12 million loss last year. Net profit includes one-off profit from sale of Swedish subsidiary.

While being more concentrated in our size, we are more focused on performance, and we believe we can achieve sustainable EBITDA profitability in our processing business. Fish Farming is seasonal operation still and next harvest season will after end of current financial year.

Story continues

It has been tough road negotiating COVID, high inflation, war and breakdown of international logistics, but we have managed. Necessary product changes and management changes were completed, and new team is very ambitious and focussed on profitability. Enormous thank you goes out to all our employees who have shown commitment and resilience!

KEY RATIOS

INCOME STATEMENT

mln EUR

unless indicated otherwise 2Q 2022/2023 2021/2022 2Q 2021/2022 2020/2021 Sales 7,3 42,1 15,3 58,7 Gross profit 1,6 3,1 2,2 5 EBITDA from operations 0,8 -1,7 0,8 -1,2 EBITDA 0,8 -2,1 -0,3 -1,3 EBIT 0,2 -4,2 -1 -3,9 EBT -0,0 -8,2 -1,4 -5 Net profit (loss) -0,1 -8,2 -1,4 -5,2 Gross margin 22,1% 7,4% 14,1% 8,50% Operational EBITDA margin 11,3% -4,1% 5,2% -2,1% EBITDA margin 11,3% -5,1% -2,1% -2,1% EBIT margin 2,9% -9,9% -6,4% -6,6% EBT margin -0,5% -19,5% -8,9% -8,5% Net margin -1,8% -19,4% -9,1% -8,8% Operating expense ratio -18,9% -17,1% 15,1% 16,1%

BALANCE SHEET

mln EUR

unless indicated otherwise 31.12.2022 30.06.2022 31.12.2021 30.06.2021 Net debt 17,7 24,7 24,2 20,9 Equity 7,5 8,1 14,9 15,8 Working capital 0,0 -3,2 -2,6 -2,9 Assets 32,2 38,9 56,0 55,3 Liquidity ratio 1,0x 0,7x 0,9x 0,9x Equity ratio 23,3% 20,7% 26,7% 28,6% Gearing ratio 70,2% 75,4% 61,8% 56,9% Debt to total assets 0,8x 0,8x 0,7x 0,7x Net debt to operating EBITDA 21,4x -14,5x -14,3x -16,9x ROE -1,7% -68,5% -26,7% -28,7% ROA -0,4% -17,3% -7,9% -9,1%

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

EUR '000 31.12.2022 31.12.2021 30.06.2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 386 498 110 Receivables and prepayments 5 016 4 463 2 567 Inventories 2 089 4 596 2 196 Biological assets 0 4 523 3 003 Total current assets 7 491 14 080 7 876 Deferred tax assets 0 38 93 Long-term financial investments 304 300 229 Tangible assets 6 944 14 655 8 882 Intangible assets 17 443 23 715 21 837 Total non-current assets 24 691 38 708 31 041 TOTAL ASSETS 32 182 52 788 38 917 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Interest-bearing liabilities 2 777 6 275 7 094 Payables and prepayments 4 672 11 666 3 978 Government grants 0 207 0 Total current liabilities 7 449 18 148 11 072 Interest-bearing liabilities 15 270 18 180 17 725 Payables and prepayments 0 0 204 Deferred tax liabilities 1 644 1 877 1 599 Government grants 327 662 265 Total non-current liabilities 17 241 20 719 19 792 TOTAL LIABILITIES 24 690 38 867 30 865 Share capital 7 737 7 737 7 737 Share premium 14 007 14 007 14 007 Treasury shares - 390 -390 -390 Statutory capital reserve 51 51 51 Currency translation differences 394 831 839 Retained profit (loss) -14 605 -8 883 -14 391 Equity attributable to parent 7 194 13 353 7 853 Non-controlling interest 297 568 199 TOTAL EQUITY 7 491 13 921 8 052 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 32 182 52 788 38 917

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss And Other Comprehensive Income

EUR '000 2Q 2022/2023 2Q 2021/2022 6m 2022/2023 6m 2021/2022 Revenue 7,300 15,292 11,910 29,499 Cost of goods sold -5,688 -13,139 -9,785 -26,572 Gross profit 1,612 2,153 2,125 2,927 Operating expenses -1,379 -2,395 -2,493 -4,704 Selling and distribution expenses -671 -1,668 -1,314 -3,249 Administrative expenses -708 -727 -1,179 -1,455 Other income / expense -21 11 -68 62 Fair value adjustment on biological assets 0 -752 -170 68 Operating profit (loss) 212 -983 -606 -1,647 Financial income / expenses -245 -384 1,447 -368 Profit (Loss) before tax -33 -1,367 841 -2,015 Income tax -102 -17 -108 -109 Net profit (loss) for the period -135 -1,384 733 -2,124 Net profit (loss) attributable to: Owners of the Parent Company -210 -1,242 668 -2,160 Non-controlling interests 75 -142 66 36 Total net profit (loss) for the period -135 -1,384 733 -2,124 Other comprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss: Foreign currency translation differences 0 384 -445 272 Total comprehensive income (expense) -135 -1,000 288 -1,852 Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to: Owners of the Parent Company -210 -858 223 -1,888 Non-controlling interests 75 -142 66 36 Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period -135 -1,000 288 -1,852 Profit (Loss) per share (EUR) -0.01 -0.03 0.02 -0.06 Diluted profit (loss) per share (EUR) 0.00 -0.03 0.01 -0.05

Indrek Kasela

AS PRFoods

Member of the Management Board

Phone:+372 452 1470

investor@prfoods.ee

www.prfoods.ee

Attachment



