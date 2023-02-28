Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 2nd quarter and 6 months of 2022/2023 financial year
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
2022/23 financial year that started in July 2022 and represents very different group structure. Due to high leverage and losses, we divested from loss-making Finnish operations in 2022 and sold for profit our Swedish operations.
New group structure has fish processing business in Scotland and Saaremaa, Estonia, and farming operations in Estonia.
The Q2 and H1 sales were 7.3 and 11.9 million euros respectively, naturally less due to offload of Finnish operations, both processing and fish farming (15.3 million in Q2 last year and 29.5 million eur in H1). Better focus on Value Added Product sales and fresh fish sales from our farms, marked very sharp turnaround in profit.
First time in post-covid environment all our operational subsidiaries (Saare Kala Tootmine, Redstorm, JRJ) showed positive EBITDA and were profitable in Q2.
On consolidated basis our results improved drastically in Q2, both on year on year basis and quarter over quarter: EBITDA was 800,000 eur vs -300,000 eur in Q2 2021, improvement of over 360%. On net profit level our results improved by 1,3 million eur: net loss for period was -0.1 meur vs -1,4 meur last year. Our financial expenses decreased by 50% due to leverage. It is important to note that nearly 90% of Group’s debt liabilities carry fixed interest (bonds and loans).
Operating profit increased by 120% and was 0.2 meur vs -1,2 meur last year.
PRFoods Net Debt is still very high, but we managed to improve our liquidity ratio back to 1.0. Despite volatility in food markets and high inflation environment, we see continued demand for our products and ability to transfer input price increases to product prices.
On 6 months basis, our consolidated net profit was 733,000 eur vs -2,12 million loss last year. Net profit includes one-off profit from sale of Swedish subsidiary.
While being more concentrated in our size, we are more focused on performance, and we believe we can achieve sustainable EBITDA profitability in our processing business. Fish Farming is seasonal operation still and next harvest season will after end of current financial year.
It has been tough road negotiating COVID, high inflation, war and breakdown of international logistics, but we have managed. Necessary product changes and management changes were completed, and new team is very ambitious and focussed on profitability. Enormous thank you goes out to all our employees who have shown commitment and resilience!
KEY RATIOS
INCOME STATEMENT
mln EUR
2Q 2022/2023
2021/2022
2Q 2021/2022
2020/2021
Sales
7,3
42,1
15,3
58,7
Gross profit
1,6
3,1
2,2
5
EBITDA from operations
0,8
-1,7
0,8
-1,2
EBITDA
0,8
-2,1
-0,3
-1,3
EBIT
0,2
-4,2
-1
-3,9
EBT
-0,0
-8,2
-1,4
-5
Net profit (loss)
-0,1
-8,2
-1,4
-5,2
Gross margin
22,1%
7,4%
14,1%
8,50%
Operational EBITDA margin
11,3%
-4,1%
5,2%
-2,1%
EBITDA margin
11,3%
-5,1%
-2,1%
-2,1%
EBIT margin
2,9%
-9,9%
-6,4%
-6,6%
EBT margin
-0,5%
-19,5%
-8,9%
-8,5%
Net margin
-1,8%
-19,4%
-9,1%
-8,8%
Operating expense ratio
-18,9%
-17,1%
15,1%
16,1%
BALANCE SHEET
mln EUR
31.12.2022
30.06.2022
31.12.2021
30.06.2021
Net debt
17,7
24,7
24,2
20,9
Equity
7,5
8,1
14,9
15,8
Working capital
0,0
-3,2
-2,6
-2,9
Assets
32,2
38,9
56,0
55,3
Liquidity ratio
1,0x
0,7x
0,9x
0,9x
Equity ratio
23,3%
20,7%
26,7%
28,6%
Gearing ratio
70,2%
75,4%
61,8%
56,9%
Debt to total assets
0,8x
0,8x
0,7x
0,7x
Net debt to operating EBITDA
21,4x
-14,5x
-14,3x
-16,9x
ROE
-1,7%
-68,5%
-26,7%
-28,7%
ROA
-0,4%
-17,3%
-7,9%
-9,1%
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
EUR '000
31.12.2022
31.12.2021
30.06.2022
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
386
498
110
Receivables and prepayments
5 016
4 463
2 567
Inventories
2 089
4 596
2 196
Biological assets
0
4 523
3 003
Total current assets
7 491
14 080
7 876
Deferred tax assets
0
38
93
Long-term financial investments
304
300
229
Tangible assets
6 944
14 655
8 882
Intangible assets
17 443
23 715
21 837
Total non-current assets
24 691
38 708
31 041
TOTAL ASSETS
32 182
52 788
38 917
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Interest-bearing liabilities
2 777
6 275
7 094
Payables and prepayments
4 672
11 666
3 978
Government grants
0
207
0
Total current liabilities
7 449
18 148
11 072
Interest-bearing liabilities
15 270
18 180
17 725
Payables and prepayments
0
0
204
Deferred tax liabilities
1 644
1 877
1 599
Government grants
327
662
265
Total non-current liabilities
17 241
20 719
19 792
TOTAL LIABILITIES
24 690
38 867
30 865
Share capital
7 737
7 737
7 737
Share premium
14 007
14 007
14 007
Treasury shares
- 390
-390
-390
Statutory capital reserve
51
51
51
Currency translation differences
394
831
839
Retained profit (loss)
-14 605
-8 883
-14 391
Equity attributable to parent
7 194
13 353
7 853
Non-controlling interest
297
568
199
TOTAL EQUITY
7 491
13 921
8 052
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
32 182
52 788
38 917
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss And Other Comprehensive Income
EUR '000
2Q 2022/2023
2Q 2021/2022
6m 2022/2023
6m 2021/2022
Revenue
7,300
15,292
11,910
29,499
Cost of goods sold
-5,688
-13,139
-9,785
-26,572
Gross profit
1,612
2,153
2,125
2,927
Operating expenses
-1,379
-2,395
-2,493
-4,704
Selling and distribution expenses
-671
-1,668
-1,314
-3,249
Administrative expenses
-708
-727
-1,179
-1,455
Other income / expense
-21
11
-68
62
Fair value adjustment on biological assets
0
-752
-170
68
Operating profit (loss)
212
-983
-606
-1,647
Financial income / expenses
-245
-384
1,447
-368
Profit (Loss) before tax
-33
-1,367
841
-2,015
Income tax
-102
-17
-108
-109
Net profit (loss) for the period
-135
-1,384
733
-2,124
Net profit (loss) attributable to:
Owners of the Parent Company
-210
-1,242
668
-2,160
Non-controlling interests
75
-142
66
36
Total net profit (loss) for the period
-135
-1,384
733
-2,124
Other comprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss:
Foreign currency translation differences
0
384
-445
272
Total comprehensive income (expense)
-135
-1,000
288
-1,852
Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to:
Owners of the Parent Company
-210
-858
223
-1,888
Non-controlling interests
75
-142
66
36
Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period
-135
-1,000
288
-1,852
Profit (Loss) per share (EUR)
-0.01
-0.03
0.02
-0.06
Diluted profit (loss) per share (EUR)
0.00
-0.03
0.01
-0.05
