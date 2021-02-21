Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 2nd quarter and 6 months of 2020/2021 financial year
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
Second half of 2020 is characterized by continuation of COVID crisis. Salmon prices are 12-year low and compared to the same period last year, salmon prices are down 38% and rainbow trout is down by 22.5%. Adding to this global decrease in demand due to shutdown of HoReCa and you can call the situation as „perfect storm“. Companies who emerge from this crisis unscathed will be future winners. Arrival of vaccines is giving hope that we can see some normalization during 2nd half of 2021. 2022 will definitely be more profitable year in Fish farming as farmers can plan better the demand. Today’s farming volumes were planned before crisis and therefore there is massive oversupply in the market and most Fish farmers operate either at loss or at break-even. John Ross Jr has shown extraordinary resilience in current crisis and is forecasted to end current financial year with similar result as to year before, gross margin of the business has risen over 50%. Estonian operations and cost base has been adjusted to the changed market situation. Unfortunately we cannot say the same about Finland and we plan to carry out significant restructuring of Finnish business during Q1.
The group ended Q4 already in profit, but due to significantly lower sales, our operational EBITDA margin was 3.4% compared to 8.4% year before (consolidated EBITDA margin 4.1% and 5.3% accordingly). Production cost base cannot be adjusted to such drastic market changes without bigger restructuring. Yet we have managed to decrease costs in Finnish unit by 75,000 euros per month from beginning of the year and see further avenues for decreasing costs. At the same time we cannot ignore the fact that sales need to be recovered, particularly in Finland.
The focus in the beginning of the year is to adjust cost base to the market situation, improving liquidity of the business and larger focus in Baltics and Scandinavia on Fish farming which continues to be the most promising area in business. John Ross Jr has adjusted extremely well to the crisis and despite loss of some sales in first 6 months of current financial year, has increased its profitability due to lower raw material prices.
Thanks to lower cost base, we believe, that we will finish 2020/2021 II half and entire financial year with positive EBITDA.
KEY RATIOS
INCOME STATEMENT
mln EUR
4Q 2020
3Q 2020
2Q 2020
1Q 2020
4Q 2019
3Q 2019
2Q 2019
1Q 2019
Sales
17.0
12.7
15.1
18.5
25.4
19.3
21.5
18.1
Gross profit
2.5
1.2
0.7
2.0
4.3
2.6
2.1
2.1
EBITDA from operations
0.6
-0.3
-0.4
0.0
2.1
0.7
0.3
0.2
EBITDA
0.7
-0.5
-0.4
-0.9
1.4
1.5
0.3
-0.5
EBIT
0.0
-1.1
-1.0
-1.4
0.7
1.0
-0.3
-1.0
EBT
-0.1
-1.4
-1.2
-1.8
0.6
0.8
-0.4
-1.2
Net profit (-loss)
-0.2
-1.4
-1.3
-1.7
0.5
0.6
-0.6
-1.2
Gross margin
14.9%
9.4%
4.6%
10.8%
17.0%
13.4%
9.8%
11.7%
Operational EBITDA margin
3.4%
-2.6%
-2.6%
0.1%
8.4%
3.8%
1.4%
1.1%
EBITDA margin
4.1%
-3.8%
-2.6%
-4.6%
5.3%
7.6%
1.4%
-2.5%
EBIT margin
0.2%
-8.8%
-6.4%
-7.8%
2.9%
5.0%
-1.2%
-5.6%
EBT margin
-0.6%
-11.3%
-8.1%
-9.8%
2.2%
3.9%
-2.0%
-6.5%
Net margin
-1.2%
-11.3%
-8.4%
-9.2%
2.0%
2.9%
-3.0%
-6.6%
Operating expense ratio
15.6%
18.2%
13.9%
14.3%
12.5%
13.4%
11.7%
14.1%
BALANCE SHEET
mln EUR
31.12.2020
30.09.2020
30.06.2020
31.03.2020
31.12.2019
30.09.2019
30.06.2019
Net debt
21.9
21.5
20.7
17.0
17.8
19.9
20.5
Equity
18.6
18.5
19.8
21.6
23.3
22.8
21.9
Working capital
-3.9
-4.4
-4.0
-2.5
-3.5
-3.0
-3.1
Assets
57.5
57.4
57.1
56.9
60.5
62.4
62.5
Liquidity ratio
0.8x
0.8x
0.8x
0.9x
0.9x
0.9x
0.9x
Equity ratio
32.4%
32.3%
34.7%
37.9%
38.5%
36.5%
35.0%
Gearing ratio
54.0%
53.7%
51.1%
44.0%
43.3%
46.6%
48.3%
Debt to total assets
0.7x
0.7x
0.7x
0.6x
0.6x
0.6x
0.7x
Net debt to EBITDA op
160.0x
12.8x
7.5x
5.3x
5.3x
5.4x
5.1x
ROE
-21.9%
-7.0%
-9.1%
-5.7%
-3.2%
-4.5%
-6.5%
ROA
-7.8%
-2.4%
-3.2%
-2.1%
-1.2%
-1.6%
-2.3%
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
Thousand euros
31.12.2020
31.12.2019
30.06.2020
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
962
2 680
2 276
Receivables and prepayments
4,153
6,342
3,578
Inventories
9,627
9,104
7,884
Biological assets
3,702
4,354
4,249
Total current assets
18,444
22,480
17,987
Deferred income tax
21
66
54
Long-term financial investments
232
217
232
Tangible fixed assets
15,968
14,444
16,179
Intangible assets
22,841
23,286
22,672
Total non-current assets
39,062
38,013
39,137
TOTAL ASSETS
57,506
60,493
57,124
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Loans and borrowings
9,634
12,505
10,611
Payables
12,469
13,301
11,132
Government grants
212
188
211
Total current liabilities
22,315
25,994
21,954
Loans and borrowings
13,254
7,945
12,368
Payables
596
190
190
Deferred tax liabilities
1,912
2,070
1,920
Government grants
785
981
873
Total non-current liabilities
16,547
11,186
15,351
TOTAL LIABILITIES
38,862
37,180
37,305
Share capital
7,737
7,737
7,737
Share premium
14,197
14,007
14,007
Treasury shares
-390
-390
-390
Statutory capital reserve
51
51
51
Currency translation reserve
-98
167
-366
Retained profit (-loss)
-3,246
1,108
-1,654
Equity attributable to parent
18,252
22,680
19,385
Non-controlling interest
392
633
434
TOTAL EQUITY
18,644
23,313
19,819
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
57,506
60,493
57,124
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss And Other Comprehensive Income
Thousand euros
2Q 2020/2021
2Q 2019/2020
6 months 2020/2021
6 months 2019/2020
Sales
17,029
25,374
29,766
44,703
Cost of goods sold
-14,496
-21,049
-26,033
-37,796
Gross profit
2,533
4,325
3,733
6,907
Operating expenses
-2,663
-3,169
-4,985
-5,767
Selling and distribution expenses
-1,809
-2,146
-3,367
-3,938
Administrative expenses
-854
-1,023
-1,618
-1,829
Other income / expense
46
206
137
334
Fair value adjustment on biological assets
118
-622
24
224
Operating profit (loss)
34
740
-1,091
1,698
Financial income/-expenses
-129
-190
-438
-393
Profit (loss) before tax
-95
550
-1,529
1,305
Income tax
-101
-54
-105
-239
Net profit (loss) for the period
-196
496
-1,634
1,066
Net profit (loss) attributable to:
Owners of the company
-190
529
-1,592
1,042
Non-controlling interests
-6
-33
-42
24
Total net profit (loss)
-196
496
-1,634
1,066
Other omprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss:
Foreign currency translation differences
169
66
268
381
Total comprehensive income (expense)
-27
562
-1,366
1,447
Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to:
Owners of the Company
-21
595
-1,324
1,423
Non-controlling interests
-6
-33
-42
24
Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period
-27
562
-1,366
1,447
Profit (loss) per share (EUR)
0.00
0.01
-0.04
0.03
Diluted profit (loss) per share (EUR)
0.00
0.01
-0.04
0.03
