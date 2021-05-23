Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 3nd quarter and 9 months of 2020/2021 financial year
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
The most difficult year in PRFoods history is coming to close. Second wave of corona crisis lasted longer than predicted and in reality we have operated under restrictions the entire financial year ending in June. HoReCa has been closed, export logistics has been hindered and Norwegian salmon farmers dumped salmon at record low prices, that led to decrease of entire market. All this is reflected in our financial performance.
Unfortunately we must admit that previous management made mistakes in investments and did not react to changed environment fast enough in Finland, thus amplifying the negatiive effect of corona. UK operations have been consistently profitable and from the beginning of calendar year we have resumed pre-coroan profitability and we see strong growth in sales and profitability for next financial year. Estonian operations are still small, but at the samet ime we doubled our retail sales on y-o-y. Fresh salmon trading, characterised by high sales volatility , but small margins, has been in very substantial decline due to corona and record low prices.
On positive side we managed to end Q3 with same result as last year despite -23% in sales, considering that January-March 2020 were normal months, but January-March 2021, Europe was still thick in corona crisis.
At the same time it has been one of the most positive years for us, as we got much closer in our strategy to become one of the biggest fish farmers in the region. New farming permits in Sweden and potential new permits in Estonia could contribute to 30-50 million euros additional sales in coming years.
We are prepared that there will be new corona-related restrictions in fall 2021.
We also deal actively with deleveraging the company, carrying out new issue of convertible bonds. Ca half of our loans are related to acquisition finance of John Ross Jr. , and their results have not been materially affected by corona, meaning the leverage is acceptable. Fish farming requires long-term financing and we are investigating alternatives. We have reduced the need of working capital in processing, decreasing our inventory levels. Most important is to restore profitability in the environment of decreased sales.
KEY RATIOS
INCOME STATEMENT
mln EUR
1Q 2021
4Q 2020
3Q 2020
2Q 2020
1Q 2020
4Q 2019
3Q 2019
2Q 2019
Sales
14.2
17.0
12.7
15.1
18.5
25.4
19.3
21.5
Gross profit
0.9
2.5
1.2
0.7
2.0
4.3
2.6
2.1
EBITDA from operations
-0.5
0.6
-0.3
-0.4
0.0
2.1
0.7
0.3
EBITDA
-0.7
0.7
-0.5
-0.4
-0.9
1.4
1.5
0.3
EBIT
-1.4
0.0
-1.1
-1.0
-1.4
0.7
1.0
-0.3
EBT
-1.8
-0.1
-1.4
-1.2
-1.8
0.6
0.8
-0.4
Net profit (-loss)
-1.8
-0.2
-1.4
-1.3
-1.7
0.5
0.6
-0.6
Gross margin
6.6%
14.9%
9.4%
4.6%
10.8%
17.0%
13.4%
9.8%
Operational EBITDA margin
-3.5%
3.4%
-2.6%
-2.6%
0.1%
8.4%
3.8%
1.4%
EBITDA margin
-5.3%
4.1%
-3.8%
-2.6%
-4.6%
5.3%
7.6%
1.4%
EBIT margin
-9.9%
0.2%
-8.8%
-6.4%
-7.8%
2.9%
5.0%
-1.2%
EBT margin
-12.5%
-0.6%
-11.3%
-8.1%
-9.8%
2.2%
3.9%
-2.0%
Net margin
-12.5%
-1.2%
-11.3%
-8.4%
-9.2%
2.0%
2.9%
-3.0%
Operating expense ratio
15.6%
15.6%
18.2%
13.9%
14.3%
12.5%
13.4%
11.7%
BALANCE SHEET
mln EUR
31.03.2021
31.12.2020
30.09.2020
30.06.2020
31.03.2020
31.12.2019
30.09.2019
Net debt
21.4
21.9
21.5
20.7
17.0
17.8
19.9
Equity
17.6
18.6
18.5
19.8
21.6
23.3
22.8
Working capital
-5.0
-3.9
-4.4
-4.0
-2.5
-3.5
-3.0
Assets
54.5
57.5
57.4
57.1
56.9
60.5
62.4
Liquidity ratio
0.8x
0.8x
0.8x
0.8x
0.9x
0.9x
0.9x
Equity ratio
32.4%
32.4%
32.3%
34.7%
37.9%
38.5%
36.5%
Gearing ratio
54.9%
54.0%
53.7%
51.1%
44.0%
43.3%
46.6%
Debt to total assets
0.7x
0.7x
0.7x
0.7x
0.6x
0.6x
0.6x
Net debt to EBITDA op
-55.3x
160.0x
12.8x
7.5x
5.3x
5.3x
5.4x
ROE
-23.8%
-21.9%
-7.0%
-9.1%
-5.7%
-3.2%
-4.5%
ROA
-8.4%
-7.8%
-2.4%
-3.2%
-2.1%
-1.2%
-1.6%
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
Thousand euros
31.03.2021
31.03.2020
30.06.2020
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
1,485
3,023
2,276
Receivables and prepayments
3,536
4,095
3,578
Inventories
7,645
9,656
7,884
Biological assets
2,366
2,590
4,249
Total current assets
15,032
19,364
17,987
Deferred income tax
21
18
54
Long-term financial investments
232
215
232
Tangible fixed assets
15,541
14,135
16,179
Intangible assets
23,626
23,208
22,672
Total non-current assets
39,420
37,576
39,137
TOTAL ASSETS
54,452
56,940
57,124
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Loans and borrowings
8,984
9,518
10,611
Payables
10,833
12,142
11,132
Government grants
208
187
211
Total current liabilities
20,025
21,847
21,954
Loans and borrowings
13,944
10,489
12,368
Payables
298
190
190
Deferred tax liabilities
1,787
1,854
1,920
Government grants
752
962
873
Total non-current liabilities
16,781
13,495
15,351
TOTAL LIABILITIES
36,806
35,342
37,305
Share capital
7,737
7,737
7,737
Share premium
14,198
14,007
14,007
Treasury shares
-390
-390
-390
Statutory capital reserve
51
51
51
Currency translation reserve
683
147
-366
Retained profit (-loss)
-4,985
-550
-1,654
Equity attributable to parent
17,294
21,002
19,385
Non-controlling interest
352
596
434
TOTAL EQUITY
17,646
21,598
19,819
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
54,452
56,940
57,124
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss And Other Comprehensive Income
Thousand euros
3Q 2020/2021
3Q 2019/2020
9 months 2020/2021
9 months 2019/2020
Sales
14,186
18,488
43,952
63,191
Cost of goods sold
-13,247
-16,497
-39,280
-54,293
Gross profit
939
1,991
4,672
8,898
Operating expenses
-2,219
-2,635
-7,204
-8,402
Selling and distribution expenses
-1,523
-1,735
-4,890
-5,673
Administrative expenses
-696
-900
-2,314
-2,729
Other income / expense
26
-35
163
299
Fair value adjustment on biological assets
-154
-754
-130
-530
Operating profit (loss)
-1,408
-1,433
-2,499
265
Financial income/-expenses
-370
-384
-808
-777
Profit (loss) before tax
-1,778
-1,817
-3,307
-512
Income tax
-1
120
-106
-119
Net profit (loss) for the period
-1,779
-1,697
-3,413
-631
Net profit (loss) attributable to:
Owners of the company
-1,739
-1,658
-3,331
-616
Non-controlling interests
-40
-39
-82
-15
Total net profit (loss)
-1,779
-1,697
-3,413
-631
Other omprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss:
Foreign currency translation differences
781
-20
1,049
361
Total comprehensive income (expense)
-998
-1,717
-2,364
-270
Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to:
Owners of the Company
-958
-1,678
-2,282
-255
Non-controlling interests
-40
-39
-82
-15
Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period
-998
-1,717
-2,364
-270
Profit (loss) per share (EUR)
-0,04
-0,04
-0,09
-0,02
Diluted profit (loss) per share (EUR)
-0,04
-0,04
-0,09
-0,02
Indrek Kasela
AS PRFoods
Member of the Management Board
Phone:+372 452 1470
investor@prfoods.ee
www.prfoods.ee
Attachment