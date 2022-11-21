Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 1nd quarter and 3 months of 2022/2023 financial year
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
In 2022 we have sold both Finnish and Swedish business units. First was sold because of continued losses and Sweden was sold to reduce overall debt level. As compared to last year, the biggest difference is that we no longer have sales from Finnish production units, in fish farming we no longer hold Finnish and Swedish assets and also fish harvesting was postponed until Q2.
In fish farming as said, harvesting was postponed until Q2. Fish products saw significant decline to overall market in demand for smoked fish products due to historically highest raw material prices and this is reflected in results. In Q2 we see decline in fish prices, and recovery of demand, but overall consumption per country is lower by 30-50%. UK unit performs
according to expectations, but decline in private label demand in Finland, has negative impact on results of Saare Kala Tootmine OÜ. Swedish fish farming was sold at the end of Q1 and as per agreement, final payment for the shares will take place in 2023. Extraordinary profit in Q1 was result of sale of Swedish unit.
KEY RATIOS
INCOME STATEMENT
mln EUR
1Q
2021/2022
1Q
2020/2021
1Q
Sales
4,6
42,1
14,2
58,7
18,5
Gross profit
0,5
3,1
0,8
5
2
EBITDA from operations
-0,3
-1,7
-0,8
-1,2
0
EBITDA
-0,5
-2,1
0,0
-1,3
-0,9
EBIT
-0,8
-4,2
-0,7
-3,9
-1,4
EBT
0,9
-8,2
-0,6
-5
-1,8
Net profit (-loss)
0,9
-8,2
-0,7
-5,2
-1,7
Gross margin
11,1%
7,44%
5,4%
8,50%
10,80%
Operational EBITDA margin
-6,9%
-4,06%
-5,5%
-2,10%
0,10%
EBITDA margin
-10,6%
-5,05%
-0,1%
-2,10%
-4,6%
EBIT margin
-17,7%
-9,93%
-4,7%
-6,60%
-7,8%
EBT margin
-19,0%
-19,52%
-4,6%
-8,50%
-9,80%
Net margin
18,8%
-19,37%
-5,2%
-8,80%
-9,20%
Operating expense ratio
-24,2%
-17,11%
16,3%
16,10%
14,30%
BALANCE SHEET
mln EUR
30.09.2022
30.06.2022
30.09.2021
30.06.2021
30.09.2020
Net debt
18,8
24,7
24,2
20,9
21,5
Equity
8,0
8,1
14,9
15,8
18,5
Working capital
0,7
-3,2
-2,6
-2,9
-4,4
Assets
33,1
38,9
56,0
55,3
57,4
Liquidity ratio
1,1x
0,7x
0,9x
0,9x
0,8x
Equity ratio
24,1%
20,7%
26,7%
28,6%
32,3%
Gearing ratio
70,2%
75,4%
61,8%
56,9%
53,7%
Debt to total assets
0,8x
0,8x
0,7x
0,7x
0,7x
Net debt to EBITDA op
-59,3x
-14,5x
-14,3x -16,9x
12,8x
ROE
7,6%
-68,5%
-26,7% -28,7%
-7,0%
ROA
2,0%
-17,3%
-7,9% -9,1%
-2,4%
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
Thousand euros
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
30.06.2022
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
345
748
110
Receivables and prepayments
4 811
3 231
2 567
Inventories
2 102
5 638
2 196
Biological assets
955
7 746
3 003
Total current assets
8 213
17 363
7 876
Deferred income tax
-
38
93
Long-term financial investments
304
305
229
Tangible fixed assets
7 169
14 897
8 882
Intangible assets
17 400
23 368
21 837
Total non-current assets
24 873
38 608
31 041
TOTAL ASSETS
33 086
55 971
38 917
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Loans and borrowings
3 562
6 521
7 094
Payables
3 965
13 219
3 978
Government grants
-
207
0
Total current liabilities
7 527
19 947
11 072
Loans and borrowings
15 592
18 411
17 725
Payables
-
0
204
Deferred tax liabilities
1 644
1 996
1 599
Government grants
342
695
265
Total non-current liabilities
17 578
21 102
19 792
TOTAL LIABILITIES
25 105
41 049
30 865
Share capital
7 737
7 737
7 737
Share premium
14 007
14 007
14 007
Treasury shares
- 390
-390
-390
Statutory capital reserve
51
51
51
Currency translation reserve
394
447
839
Retained profit (-loss)
- 14 043
-7 641
-14 391
Equity attributable to parent 7 756 14 211 7 853
Non-controlling interest
224
711
199
TOTAL EQUITY
7 980
14 922
8 052
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
33 086
55 971
38 917
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss And Other Comprehensive Income
Thousand euros
3k 2022/2023
3k 2021/2022
Sales
4 610
14 207
Cost of goods sold
-4 097
-13 433
Gross profit
514
774
Operating expenses
-1 114
-2 309
Selling and distribution expenses
-643
-1 581
Administrative expenses
-471
-728
Other income / expense
-47
51
Fair value adjustment on biological assets
-170
820
Operating profit (loss)
-817
-664
Financial income/-expenses
1 692
16
Profit (loss) before tax
874
-648
Income tax
-6
-92
Net profit (loss) for the period
868
-740
Net profit (loss) attributable to:
Owners of the company
878
-918
Non-controlling interests
-8
178
Total net profit (loss)
869
-740
Other omprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss:
Foreign currency translation differences
-445
-112
Total comprehensive income (expense)
424
-852
Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to:
Owners of the Company
433
-842
Non-controlling interests
- 8
-10
Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period
424
-852
Profit (loss) per share (EUR)
0,02
-0,02
Diluted profit (loss) per share (EUR)
0,02
-0,02
