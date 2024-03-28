Revenue: $180.2 million in 2023, a significant 92% increase from $94.1 million in 2022.

Net Income: $30.7 million or $1.93 per diluted share, a substantial rise from $8.2 million or $0.54 per diluted share in 2022.

Gross Margin: Improved to 34.4%, up from 32.3% the previous year.

Dividend Increase: Quarterly dividend raised by 11.8% to $0.095 per share in Q4 2023.

Analyst Estimates: Surpassed quarterly estimated earnings per share of $0.43 and estimated revenue of $42 million.

Liquidity: Cash and cash equivalents stood at $42.6 million as of December 31, 2023.

Debt: Minimal debt at $0.4 million, showcasing strong financial stability.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CWCO) released its 8-K filing on March 28, 2024, revealing a remarkable year-over-year revenue increase of 92% to $180.2 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. The water utility company, which operates across various segments including retail, bulk, services, and manufacturing, reported net income of $30.7 million or $1.93 per diluted share, significantly exceeding analyst estimates and marking a historic performance in its 50th year of operation.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd (CWCO) Reports Stellar Annual Results, Earnings Soar to $1.93 Per Share

Company Overview

Consolidated Water Co Ltd is a key player in the water utility industry, specializing in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. Its diverse business segments cater to various market needs, from supplying potable water to government utilities to designing and constructing water infrastructure.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The company's CEO, Rick McTaggart, expressed pride in CWCO's exceptional revenue and earnings growth, attributing it to the recovery in tourism, increased water usage in the Cayman Islands, and significant revenue from large-scale desalination plant projects. However, he noted that the extraordinary revenue levels in 2023 were partly due to the completion of major projects in Arizona and the Cayman Islands, which may not recur at the same level in the near future. McTaggart remains optimistic about growth prospects, citing the company's efficient treatment plant designs and innovative project delivery models.

Financial Achievements

The company's financial achievements are particularly noteworthy in the Utilities - Regulated industry, where steady performance and reliable dividend payments are valued. The 11.8% increase in quarterly dividends reflects confidence in CWCO's financial health and its commitment to shareholder returns.

Segment and Geographic Performance

Revenue growth was broad-based across all segments, with the services segment experiencing a 566% surge in plant construction revenue. The retail segment benefited from a 15% increase in water volume sold, while the bulk segment saw a 6% volume increase. Geographically, significant revenue contributions came from the United States, the Cayman Islands, and The Bahamas.

"Our strong 2023 results certainly set the bar higher in terms of our future growth outlook. However, we remain optimistic about our growth prospects," stated McTaggart, highlighting the company's robust operational performance and expansion in the Southwestern U.S. through its PERC subsidiary.

Financial Table Summary

Segment Revenue 2023 Revenue 2022 Gross Profit 2023 Gross Profit 2022 Retail $30.2M $26.0M $16.3M $13.4M Bulk $34.6M $33.0M $10.5M $10.0M Services $98.0M $28.8M $31.2M $5.9M Manufacturing $17.5M $6.3M $4.0M $1.1M

Analysis of Company's Performance

Consolidated Water's outstanding performance in 2023 reflects the company's strategic focus on high-quality projects and cost control. The significant increase in revenue and net income demonstrates its ability to capitalize on market opportunities and efficiently execute large-scale projects. The company's minimal debt and strong cash position provide financial flexibility to pursue future growth initiatives, while the increased dividend payout underscores a commitment to delivering shareholder value.

As Consolidated Water Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CWCO) looks ahead, the completion of ongoing projects and the commencement of new ones, such as the Hawaii desalination plant, are expected to sustain its growth trajectory. The company's operational excellence and strategic positioning in regions facing water scarcity position it well for continued success in the regulated utilities sector.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Consolidated Water Co Ltd for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

