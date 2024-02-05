Are Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:CWCO) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Consolidated Water's (NASDAQ:CWCO) recent performance, when its stock has declined 7.2% over the past week. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Specifically, we decided to study Consolidated Water's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Consolidated Water is:

13% = US$24m ÷ US$183m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.13.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Consolidated Water's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To start with, Consolidated Water's ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 8.1% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Despite this, Consolidated Water's five year net income growth was quite low averaging at only 2.8%. That's a bit unexpected from a company which has such a high rate of return. A few likely reasons why this could happen is that the company could have a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

We then compared Consolidated Water's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 8.9% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Consolidated Water fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Consolidated Water Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 63% (that is, the company retains only 37% of its income) over the past three years for Consolidated Water suggests that the company's earnings growth was lower as a result of paying out a majority of its earnings.

In addition, Consolidated Water has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Consolidated Water has some positive attributes. However, while the company does have a high ROE, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing. This can be blamed on the fact that it reinvests only a small portion of its profits and pays out the rest as dividends. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

