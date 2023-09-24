Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Consolidated Water's shares before the 29th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 31st of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.095 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.34 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Consolidated Water has a trailing yield of 1.3% on the current share price of $29.26. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Consolidated Water has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Consolidated Water's payout ratio is modest, at just 36% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Consolidated Water generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Consolidated Water paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 123%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

Consolidated Water does have a large net cash position on the balance sheet, which could fund large dividends for a time, if the company so chose. Still, smart investors know that it is better to assess dividends relative to the cash and profit generated by the business. Paying dividends out of cash on the balance sheet is not long-term sustainable.

While Consolidated Water's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Consolidated Water's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Consolidated Water has grown its earnings rapidly, up 22% a year for the past five years. Earnings have been growing quickly, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Consolidated Water has increased its dividend at approximately 2.4% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Consolidated Water? We're glad to see the company has been improving its earnings per share while also paying out a low percentage of income. However, it's not great to see it paying out what we see as an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow. To summarise, Consolidated Water looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

In light of that, while Consolidated Water has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Consolidated Water (1 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

