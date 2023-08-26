Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stock's Been Going Strong: Could Weak Financials Mean The Market Will Correct Its Share Price?

Most readers would already be aware that Consolidated Water's (NASDAQ:CWCO) stock increased significantly by 36% over the past month. However, we decided to pay close attention to its weak financials as we are doubtful that the current momentum will keep up, given the scenario. Specifically, we decided to study Consolidated Water's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Consolidated Water is:

9.0% = US$16m ÷ US$175m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.09.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Consolidated Water's Earnings Growth And 9.0% ROE

When you first look at it, Consolidated Water's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 8.6%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. But Consolidated Water saw a five year net income decline of 3.6% over the past five years. Bear in mind, the company does have a slightly low ROE. Hence, this goes some way in explaining the shrinking earnings.

However, when we compared Consolidated Water's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 8.4% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Consolidated Water fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Consolidated Water Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 63% (implying that 37% of the profits are retained), most of Consolidated Water's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. With only very little left to reinvest into the business, growth in earnings is far from likely. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Consolidated Water visit our risks dashboard for free.

Additionally, Consolidated Water has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Summary

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning Consolidated Water. As a result of its low ROE and lack of much reinvestment into the business, the company has seen a disappointing earnings growth rate. With that said, we studied current analyst estimates and discovered that analysts expect the company's earnings growth to improve slightly. This could offer some relief to the company's existing shareholders. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

