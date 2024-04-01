Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript March 28, 2024

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.63, expectations were $0.45.

Hosting the call today is Chief Executive Officer of Consolidated Water Company, Rick McTaggart; the company's Chief Financial Officer, David Sasnett. Following their remarks, we'll open the call for your questions. Now I'd like to turn the floor over to Consolidated Water Company's CEO, Rick McTaggart.

Frederick McTaggart: Thank you, Jamie. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss our results for 2023. It's only fitting that 2023, which was our 50th year in business was also the most successful year in the history of the company. In our press release issued yesterday, we reported revenue of more than $180 million with gross profit of almost $62 million. Revenue was up across all four of our business segments. Our retail water segment benefited from higher numbers of tourist visitors on Grand Cayman compared to 2022, which was lower than historical levels due to the pandemic. Our Services segment revenue increased by $69.1 million in 2023, with much of that increase generated by construction of the $81 million water recycling plant for Liberty Utilities in Goodyear, Arizona.

We successfully managed cost on this project and delivered it to the client much faster than expected resulting in improved gross margins in our Services segment. On January 12 of this year, we received a substantial completion certificate from the client, which was 18 days ahead of schedule. On March 19, we received the approval of construction certificate from the county regulator, which was achieved 42 days ahead of schedule. We anticipate generating additional revenue from this project until it is fully completed in June of this year. FERC's strong operating performance and revenue growth continues to significantly improve our top and bottom line. Its strong operational presence in the Southwestern U.S., a region that urgently needs new freshwater sources due to unprecedented drought conditions has positioned us for further growth of this important segment of our business.

In our U.S. desalination business, we commenced work in the fourth quarter on site investigations, engineering, permitting and public outreach in accordance with our contract to design, build, operate and maintain a 1.7 MGD Seawater Desalination Plant in Oahu, Hawaii. Already this year, we have installed the seawater desalination and post-treatment pilot plants, which use feedwater from our clients' wells on the site. We are currently commissioning the pilot plant and we'll operate it for several months to collect detailed operating data that is required for final design and permitting of the full-scale project. This project includes a two year development phase, two year construction phase and 20-year operating phase with two potential five year operating phase extensions at the client's option.

Our U.S. footprint continued to expand in Q4 with the acquisition of Ramey Environmental Compliance, or REC. REC operates and maintains water and wastewater treatment plants and provides technical services to more than 100 clients in the Mountain and Eastern Plains regions of Colorado. And its business is very similar to that of PERC's O&M business. Now before discussing more about recent developments and our outlook for the rest of this year, I'd like to turn the call over to our CFO, David Sasnett, who will take us through the financial details for 2023.

David Sasnett: Thanks, Rick. Good morning, everyone. Our 2023 revenue totaled $180.2 million, and that represents a 92% increase from the revenue we generated in 2022. This increase was driven by revenue increases in all four of our business segments. Our Retail segment was up $4.2 million. Our bulk segment revenue increased $1.6 million. Our Services segment posted an increase in revenue of $69.1 million and our Manufacturing segment increased its revenue from last year by $11.2 million. Our retail revenue increased primarily due to a 15% increase in the volume of water we sold during the year, primarily due to increased tourism in Grand Cayman. This is especially encouraging because we didn't see a decrease in rainfall patterns there.

So we think this increase bodes well for the future. Our bulk segment revenue increased primarily due to an increase in the price of the energy for CW-Bahamas which increased the energy pass-through component of CW-Bahamas rates. The increase in our services segment revenue was due to an increase in plant construction revenue and O&M revenue. We recognized approximately $64.0 million in revenue for the year from the construction of the water treatment plant for Liberty Utilities in Goodyear, Arizona, and we also generated approximately $8.2 million in revenue from the construction of the new plant for the Water Authority in Grand Cayman. The revenue we generated under our operations and maintenance contracts totaled $19.4 million for 2023, which was up 37% from the $14.2 million of the O&M revenue we recognized in 2022.

Since acquiring PERC, the growth of our O&M business has been a strategic initiative of ours. This revenue is very stable, consistent, doesn't require an outlay of capital expenditures. It's something that PERC does, we think very well. They have a lot of expertise in this area, and we'll continue to focus on growing our O&M revenue as we move into 2024 and thereafter. Our Manufacturing segment revenue increased due to increased production activity. Gross profit for the full year of 2023 was $61.9 million or 34.4% of total revenue as compared to $30.4 million or 32.3% of total revenue in 2022. The gross profit and gross margin improvement for 2023 reflects higher revenue, more profitable projects and a focus on cost control. Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water shareholders for the full year of 2023 was $30.7 million or $1.93 per diluted share.

This compares to net income of $8.2 million or $0.54 per diluted share for 2022. Net income attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the full year of 2023, which includes the results of our discontinued operations was $29.6 million or $1.86 per fully diluted share. This represents an increase from the net income of $5.9 million or $0.38 per fully diluted share that we posted for 2022. Now looking at our balance sheet and financial condition. Our cash and cash equivalents totaled $42.6 million as of December 31, 2023, and our working capital reached $88.8 million. Our debt was only $400,000 and our stockholders' equity was $186.8 million. As evidenced by these numbers, we continue to maintain ample levels of liquidity and credit capacity and an extremely solid financial condition.

Our projected liquidity requirements for 2024 include capital expenditures for existing operations of approximately $9.5 million. This includes $2.8 million to be incurred in 2024 for our new West State plant as we bring additional production capacity online at this recently completed addition to our retail operations in Grand Cayman. We paid approximately $5.5 million in dividends in 2023, and we paid approximately $1.6 million in dividends for the first quarter of 2024. Our future liquidity requirements may also include any future potential dividends declared by our Board. And this completes our financial summary for the year. I will now turn the call back over to Rick.

Frederick McTaggart: Thank you, David. During this past year, we were pleased to see tourism recover and water use increase in our Cayman Islands retail and bulk water businesses. Additionally, we recognized revenue from the design and construction of the 2.6 million gallon per day Red Gate Seawater Desalination Plant for the Water Authority of the Cayman Islands which contributed to the year-over-year increase in our Services segment. Construction of this project for a valued client that we've had for more than 30 years, is progressing well and is expected to be completed in the next 30 to 45 days. In November, we began operating West Bay 2, our retail water utilities new one million-gallon per day seawater reverse osmosis plant in Grand Cayman.

And as David mentioned, we're actually expanding that plan again this year because of continued demand for water on the island. This new plant is located on the same properties, the old decommissioned plant that was originally built in 1995. The West Bay 2 facility became fully operational and time for us to meet the higher retail water demand that we typically experience from mid-December through April of every year in Grand Cayman. In our Manufacturing segment, we improved our operational efficiency and effectiveness, managing multiple large projects simultaneously enabling greater throughput and higher profit margin. We also benefited from improved supply chain conditions that have continued into 2024. Over the last few years, we diversified our manufacturing customer base and the types of products we sell, resulting in a stronger base load of work flowing through the manufacturing segment, we believe that these efforts will result in less variability in revenues and profits in future periods.

Now turning to the 1.7 MGD seawater plant project in Oahu, Hawaii that we announced last year, this project is proceeding in accordance with the schedule. We are performing initial development activities, including pilot testing, design, preparation and permitting. We anticipate recognizing significantly more revenue from this project beginning next year 2025 during the second half of that year, but we expect to break ground on construction of the plant. Through PERC - I'm sorry, we fully acquired PERC in January of last year. We got the remaining 39% of that entity, and it's actually been a fantastic acquisition. The sustained robust operational performance and revenue expansion of PERC have consistently bolstered our top and bottom lines.

With a strong operational footprint in the Southwestern U.S., PERC is poised for further expansion and advancement in this pivotal aspect of our business. As I mentioned earlier, we expanded our footprint in the U.S. with the acquisition of REC. In addition to a similar business model, culture and mission to PERC, REC expands our operational presence to a new growth area in the Western U.S. Also similar to PERC, we anticipate that our greater financial resources and additional management expertise will help REC qualify for larger and potentially more complex O&M contract in its home market of Colorado. The acquisition also creates an important new selling channel for PERC's signature wastewater recycling plant design and highly efficient project delivery model in the growing Colorado market.

We are currently pursuing a number of such opportunities, some of which REC would have been unable to pursue in the past without our additional financial and management strength. Our operating results last year benefited from an extraordinary level of design and construction revenue from the Arizona and Cayman design build projects both of which are winding down this quarter. Other segments in our business, however, also generated increased revenues, which are expected to continue through 2024. Based on our schedule for the Hawaii project, we expect to complete piloting, design and permitting and commenced construction of that plant in the third quarter of 2025, at which time we will begin to recognize the majority of the $150 million in design build revenues from that important project, and that will be over a two year construction period.

New bidding activity for O&M contracts and design build projects, particularly in California, where PERC is very strong, has been robust, and we hope to obtain some of this new work. In the Bahamas, the Water and Sewerage Corporation continues to grow the demand on our Blue Hills plant and our Windsor plants, and we've been running at very high online percentages for more than two years to meet this elevated demand. We believe that there's opportunities in the Bahamas to further grow that business on an organic basis. Our 2023 results set the bar a much higher in terms of future growth. However, our exceptional operational performance over the past several years has also validated our strong belief that consolidated water is highly efficient and aesthetically pleasing treatment plant designs, our world-class operating and maintenance capabilities and our innovative project delivery models are superior to those of our competitors, and we expect these differentiators to drive continued growth.

The challenge continues to be demonstrating to potential U.S.-based clients that we do indeed build a better mousetrap and that we can save them significant time and money over the comfortable but inefficient design, bid, build project delivery model that they have been accustomed to for decades. However, we think that we will be able to overcome these challenges and change the perception of some clients by building on the great successes of this past year. We have the tools and we have the talent and the opportunities to continue growing our business and delivering superior value to clients and shareholders. With that, I'd like to open the call up for questions.

