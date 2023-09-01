Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.095

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:CWCO) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 31st of October to $0.095, with investors receiving 12% more than last year's $0.085. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.3%, which is below the industry average.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Consolidated Water's stock price has increased by 33% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Consolidated Water's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Prior to this announcement, Consolidated Water's dividend was only 36% of earnings, however it was paying out 126% of free cash flows. While the business may be attempting to set a balanced dividend policy, a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 1.7% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 39%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Consolidated Water Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.30 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.34. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 1.3% per annum over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Consolidated Water has impressed us by growing EPS at 21% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Consolidated Water's payments are rock solid. While Consolidated Water is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Consolidated Water (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

