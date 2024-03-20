Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.095

The board of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 30th of April, with investors receiving $0.095 per share. The dividend yield is 1.4% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Consolidated Water's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Prior to this announcement, Consolidated Water's dividend was only 24% of earnings, however it was paying out 115% of free cash flows. A cash payout ratio this high could put the dividend under pressure and force the company to reduce it in the future if it were to run into tough times.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 28.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 36%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Consolidated Water Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.30 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.38. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.4% over that duration. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Consolidated Water has grown earnings per share at 20% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Consolidated Water you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning. Is Consolidated Water not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

