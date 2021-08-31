U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,521.00
    -4.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,323.00
    -29.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,582.75
    -14.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,263.00
    -3.60 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.46
    -0.75 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.10
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.12 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1840
    +0.0036 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2920
    +0.0070 (+0.54%)
     

  • Vix

    16.68
    +0.29 (+1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3784
    +0.0024 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7150
    -0.1700 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,845.52
    +90.07 (+0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,223.38
    +17.52 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.17
    -42.84 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Consolidated Water to Present at the Janney Virtual Water Utilities Conference, September 14, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, has been invited to present at the Janney Water Utilities Conference being held virtually on September 14, 2021.

Consolidated Water president and CEO, Rick McTaggart, and the company’s executive vice president and CFO, David Sasnett, are scheduled to present in one-on-one virtual meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the day on Tuesday, September 14.

Management will discuss the company’s recently reported second quarter 2021 results and future growth opportunities. This will include a review of recent developments at PERC Water, the company’s subsidiary that designs, builds, and operates water and wastewater infrastructure and facilities in the U.S.

PERC has been the best-performing part of Consolidated Water’s business over the past year, with project bidding activity on the rise in California and Arizona where municipalities are seeking cost-effective solutions to wastewater treatment and potable water challenges caused by unprecedented drought in the region.

To submit a registration request, click here. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Consolidated Water, please contact your Janney representative. For any questions about the company, contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About Janney Montgomery Scott
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC is a leading financial services firm dedicated to putting client needs first. Janney provides advice to individual, corporate and institutional clients. The firm is an independently-operated subsidiary of The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). For more information, visit www.janney.com.

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company operates water production facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands and operates water treatment facilities in the United States. The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit www.cwco.com.

Company Contact:
David W. Sasnett
Executive Vice President and CFO
Tel (954) 509-8200
dsasnett@cwco.com

Investor Relations Contact
Ron Both, CMA
Tel (949) 432-7566
CWCO@cma.team


Recommended Stories

  • 3 of the Dow's Worst-Performing Stocks Over the Trailing Year Are Now Screaming Buys

    For the past 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been one of the stock market's most consistent measures of success. Initially comprised of 12 companies, the Dow Jones now contains 30 multinational stocks, nearly all of which are profitable, time-tested businesses. Although Dow stocks aren't often the fastest growing, this hasn't hurt the index's ability to reach new heights.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bought Komatsu Almost Every Day Since Mid-August

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has been increasing her stake in Japanese construction machinery bellwether Komatsu Ltd. almost every day since the middle of this month. Wood’s Ark Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF (ARKQ) bought American depository receipts of the excavator maker in most trading sessions since August 17, after selling some of the stock in May, according to Ark Investment Management’s daily trading data compiled by Bloomberg. Ark’s move into the company comes with the stock down

  • Why Apple Stock Jumped to a New All-Time High Today

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock price climbed 3% to a record closing high of $153.12 on Monday, following an intriguing analyst report. Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google could pay Apple roughly $15 billion this year to retain its place as the default search option on iOS, according to Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi. Apple's shares popped on reports of a lucrative new deal with Google.

  • Goldman Sachs survey finds 9 stocks hedge & mutual funds are bullish on

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss Goldman Sachs' latest hedge & mutual funds survey finding the top 9 bullish stocks, including Adobe (ADBE), Fiserv (FISV), General Motors (GM), Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), Mastercard (MA), Square (SQ), Twilio (TWLO), Visa (V) and Wells Fargo (WFC).

  • Sundial Growers Is Bankrolling These Cannabis Stocks

    Cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) got an influx of cash earlier this year thanks to its rising popularity with retail investors. Sundial is now in a great financial position, sitting on hundreds of millions of dollars -- well more than what it needs to fund its day-to-day operations. Below, I'll look at some of the companies Sundial and Sunstream have been bankrolling and assess whether this new strategy is good for Sundial's business.

  • Former Fed official warns of ‘urgent’ threat of another financial crisis

    Don Kohn, the Fed's former vice chair for financial supervision, warns of imminent risks to the stability of the global financial system and calls on regulators and lawmakers to take swift action.

  • Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today

    Shares of New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) stock shot up 11% through 3:33 p.m. EDT Monday. If you own shares of this Chinese for-profit educator, you can thank Morgan Stanley for that. This morning, investment banker Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education in the wake of the regulatory crackdown that has devastated both New Oriental and other Chinese education stocks.

  • Robinhood shares tumble after PayPal news, SEC scrutiny of key revenue stream

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc, a popular gateway for trading meme stocks, tumbled nearly 7% on Monday on news that PayPal Holdings Inc may start an online brokerage and a report saying regulators were looking at a possible ban on a practice that accounts for the bulk of the company's revenue. Shares of Robinhood extended an early decline after CNBC reported that PayPal was exploring ways to let U.S. customers trade individual stocks on its platform. Robinhood shares fell further after Gary Gensler, chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, told Barron's in an interview published on Monday that payment for order flow has "an inherent conflict of interest."

  • Why JinkoSolar Stock Jumped 14.5% on Monday

    Shares of solar panel manufacturer JinkoSolar Holding (NYSE: JKS) jumped as much as 14.5% on Monday as investor fears about import restrictions appear to be easing. The solar stock closed trading up 10.3% for the day. Late on Friday, The Washington Post published an article that highlighted how companies like JinkoSolar had seen millions of dollars worth of solar panels being detained by Customs and Border Protection agents.

  • Worried About Tapering? Here’s How Retirement Savers Can Adjust Their Portfolios

    News that the Federal Reserve could begin trimming its bond-buying program later this year shouldn’t affect the retirement-saving strategy of young workers, but those nearing retirement might want to make some adjustments to bondholdings, advisors say.

  • 10 Dividend Aristocrats with Payout Ratio Less than 55%

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend aristocrats with payout ratio less than 55%. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Aristocrats with Payout Ratio Less than 55%. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the stock market and dividend stocks […]

  • Investors in Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) have unfortunately lost 87% over the last three years

    It is doubtless a positive to see that the Exela Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XELA ) share price has gained some 56% in...

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Why Zoom Video and StoneCo Shares Are Falling After Hours Monday

    The stock market generally continued to move higher on Monday, buoyed by strong sentiment that the higher-growth area of the economy would continue to thrive. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) have fallen substantially from their highest levels of the past year, and even their latest financial results weren't able to generate much hope for an imminent rebound for the stocks. Zoom Video Communications saw its stock drop nearly 11% after the end of regular trading on Monday.

  • Cathie Wood Is Scooping Up Shares of These 2 Pandemic Winners. Should You?

    Cathie Wood is known for her success over the long term. That's why so many of us love to follow her lead. Her biggest fund, Ark Innovation ETF, has steadily outperformed the S&P 500 for the past five years, for example.

  • Average Net Worth of The 1%

    Many people perceive being wealthy as simply having a nice house, money in the bank, a vacation home, and maybe a pleasure yacht. The net worth of the 1%, aka the richest group of humanity, has mushroomed over the past two decades. It now towers further above the net worth of the average citizen than ever before.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

    It’s tempting to just buy into big names, and trust the herd wisdom to bring market returns. And that can work – there’s no doubt that shareholders in companies like Apple or Microsoft are happy with their long-term holdings. But those stocks come with baggage, in the form of high share prices. Investors seeking an easier point of entry need to look elsewhere. Smaller cap companies bring other advantages, too, besides lower initial buy-in costs. Simple mathematics dictates that a smaller company

  • Correction in global stocks likely, funds trim equity allocations: Reuters poll

    A modest correction in global stock markets is likely by the end of this year, according to a slim majority of fund managers polled by Reuters who recommended trimming global exposure to equities in August in favour of bonds. On Monday, MSCI's benchmark for global equity markets hit historic highs and European shares, with a monthly gain of more than 2%, were on track to clinch their longest winning run in over eight years, buoyed by pandemic-related monetary and fiscal stimulus. Still, fund managers and chief investment officers in Europe, Japan and the United States polled Aug. 12-30 slightly cut recommended equity allocations to an average 49.9% of their model global portfolio from a 3-1/2 year high of 50.1% in July.

  • 10 Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Home products retailer Williams Sonoma, Deere, and eight other companies announced dividend increases this past week.

  • 8 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $109,333 In 8 Months

    Who says August isn't a good month for S&P 500 stocks? Investors just scored more big gains during another banner month.