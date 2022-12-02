Consolidations of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following classes WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Short WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged
2 December 2022
WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company
Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities
WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Short
WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short
WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged
Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the prospectus of the Issuer dated 9 August 2022 for the programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities.
Introduction
WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) announces that pursuant to Condition 17.2, it will be effecting consolidations (the “Consolidations”) at the close of business on the 16 December 2022 of the following classes of Collateralised exchange traded product (“ETP”) Securities (the “Affected Securities”):
ETP Security
Exchange
Exchange Ticker
ISIN
SEDOL
WKN
NAV per ETP Security (US$, as of 1/12/2022)
Ratio
Ratio
London Stock Exchange
3ULS
B91PBF8
London Stock Exchange
3USS
B8K7KM8
Borsa Italiana
3USS
BD3CSZ4
Xetra
US9S
BDC72F8
London Stock Exchange
3LGS
B91XWG0
London Stock Exchange
3NGS
B76BRD7
Borsa Italiana
3NGS
BD3CT73
Xetra
NGXS
BX7RFH6
London Stock Exchange
3LSI
B90YW31
London Stock Exchange
3SIL
B7XD219
Borsa Italiana
3SIL
BD3CTB7
Xetra
PCFH
BDC72L4
The Consolidations will apply to all registered holders of the Affected Securities on the relevant shareholder register after the close of business on Friday 16 December 2022 (the “Record Date”). The Record Date is the last cum and is the last day of trading for the Affected Securities before the Consolidations. All registered holders of the Affected Securities at close of business on the Record Date will be affected by the Consolidations.
After the close of business on the Record Date, the Consolidations will be processed and the ratios outlined above will be applied to the Affected Securities. Trading of the consolidated securities of each class will commence on Monday 19 December 2022.
The date of liquidation of the last cum (i.e. when the trades settle from the last date before the Consolidations were effected) is T+2, being Tuesday 20 December 2022.
The price and principal amount of an investor’s holding of any class of Affected Securities will change as a result of the Consolidations. The value of an investor’s holding will not be affected by the Consolidations, other than in respect of the redemption of any resulting fractions.
Please note that there could be delays in your broker, custodian or intermediary reflecting the Consolidations in their books and records. Please discuss this with them if you have any concerns.
Redemption of Fractional Securities
As a result of the Consolidations, an ETP Securityholder could potentially become entitled to a fraction of a consolidated security. However, fractions cannot be traded on the exchanges to which the Affected Securities are admitted to trading. Where an ETP Securityholder becomes entitled to a fraction of a consolidated security, the Issuer will redeem such fractional ETP Security on the Record Date.
The Issuer will only make payments to ETP Securityholders of the Affected Securities who are named in the relevant Register as at the close of business on the Record Date. In respect of Affected Securities held through a broker, custodian or other intermediary, please contact that intermediary for information as to how the Consolidations will be recorded in their books and records and their treatment of any fractional Consolidated securities.
Impact on Security Identifiers
The ISINs, WKNs and SEDOLs of the Affected Securities of each class will not be impacted by the Consolidations. Exchange codes and tickers are also expected to remain unchanged.
Please note that it may take some time before the new price and number of Affected Securities resulting from the Consolidations are reflected in your position. Please discuss this with broker, custodian or intermediary if you have any concerns.
Legal Basis
The Issuer is permitted to conduct the Consolidations pursuant to Condition 17.2 of the Affected Securities as set out in the Prospectus of the Issuer.
The Consolidations will be documented and implemented pursuant to an amendment to the Supplemental Trust Deed in respect of each class made between the Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer. This is pursuant to Condition 15.2(A)(2).
Further information
This announcement contains information only and does not require any action to be taken.
For further information, please refer to the Consolidations FAQ on our website at www.wisdomtree.eu or contact Europesupport@wisdomtree.com or contact your broker, custodian or other intermediary.