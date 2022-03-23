U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,512.75
    +7.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,777.00
    +68.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,666.00
    +12.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,087.50
    +5.20 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.30
    -0.46 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.90
    +2.40 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.96
    +0.06 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1036
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3730
    +0.0580 (+2.51%)
     

  • Vix

    22.94
    -0.59 (-2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3289
    +0.0026 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.9960
    +0.1800 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,238.36
    +175.75 (+0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    969.19
    -3.37 (-0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.72
    +34.33 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,947.26
    +723.15 (+2.66%)
     

Consorcio Transmantaro S.A. Announces Commencement of Tender Offer for its 4.375% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2023 and Consent Solicitation.

·9 min read

LIMA, Peru, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consorcio Transmantaro S.A., a stock corporation (sociedad anónima) organized under the laws of the Republic of Peru (the "Issuer"), is offering to purchase for cash from each registered holder (each, a "Holder" and, collectively, the "Holders"), upon the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement dated March 22, 2022 (as amended or supplemented from time to time, the "Statement"; capitalized terms used in this announcement, but not defined herein, shall have the meanings given to such terms in the Statement), any and all of the outstanding 4.375% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2023 (the "Notes") issued on May 7, 2013 by the Issuer (the "Tender Offer"). In conjunction with the Tender Offer, the Issuer is soliciting consents (the "Consents") (the "Consent Solicitation") to certain proposed amendments to the Indenture (as defined in the Statement) as further described in the Statement (the "Proposed Amendments").

The table below summarizes certain payment terms of the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation:

Description
of Notes

CUSIP

ISIN

Common
Code

Original
Principal
Amount

Outstanding
Principal
Amount

Tender Offer
Consideration (1)

Early Tender
Payment (1)

Total Consideration (1)


4.375%
Senior Unsecured Notes due 2023

210314 AA8 /

P3083S AC9

US210314AA87 /

USP3083SAC90

092815714 / 092812839

U.S.$450,000,000

U.S.$450,000,000

U.S.$993.5

U.S.$30.0

U.S.$1,023.5

(1) Per U.S.$1,000 original principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase by the Issuer. In addition, the Issuer will pay accrued and unpaid interest together with additional amounts thereon, if any, from the last interest payment under the Notes until the Early Settlement Date or the Final Settlement Date, as applicable.

The Tender Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m. New York City time, on April 19, 2022, unless extended or earlier terminated (such date and time, including as extended or earlier terminated, the "Expiration Date"). The early tender deadline for the Tender Offer will be 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 4, 2022 (such date and time, including as extended or earlier terminated, the "Early Tender Date"). Holders of the Notes must validly tender their Notes and deliver their Consents at or before the Early Tender Date in order to be eligible to receive the Total Consideration, which includes the Early Tender Payment and the Tender Offer Consideration. Holders who tender their Notes after the Early Tender Date will not be eligible to receive the Early Tender Payment and will only be eligible to receive the Tender Offer Consideration. Notes tendered may be withdrawn prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 4, 2022 (such date and time, the "Withdrawal Deadline"), but not thereafter, except as required by applicable law.

Any Holder who tenders Notes in the Tender Offer will be deemed to automatically have provided a Consent to the Proposed Amendments, and Notes may not be tendered without also delivering Consents. If the Requisite Consents (as defined below) are received, the Supplemental Indenture (as defined in the Statement ) is executed and the Proposed Amendments become operative upon payment of the consideration, the Proposed Amendments will be binding as to all the Notes, including those that are not tendered and accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer. Adoption of the Proposed Amendments may have adverse consequences for Holders who elect not to tender Notes in the Tender Offer.

The Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation are conditioned upon, among other things, the settlement of a new offering (the "New Offering") of senior notes (the "New Notes") on terms satisfactory to the Issuer to be made on or before the Early Settlement Date (as defined in the Statement) (the "Financing Condition") and the receipt by the Issuer of valid tenders (that are not withdrawn) from the Holders of at least a majority of the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes (the "Requisite Consents" and, such condition, the "Participation Condition"). No assurance can be given that the New Offering will be priced and settled on the terms currently envisioned or at all. The New Offering is not conditioned upon the completion of the Tender Offer or the Consent Solicitation.

Tendering Holders who wish to tender their Notes and also subscribe for New Notes pursuant to the New Offering should quote an allocation identifier code ("Allocation Identifier Code") which can be obtained by contacting BofA Securities, Inc. or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (the "Dealer Managers and Solicitation Agents"), in their ATOP (as defined in the Statement) or electronic acceptance instruction. An Allocation Identifier Code is not required for a Holder to tender its Notes, but if a tendering Holder wishes to subscribe for the New Notes, such Holder should obtain and quote an Allocation Identifier Code in its ATOP or electronic acceptance instruction.

The receipt of an Allocation Identifier Code in conjunction with any tender of Notes in the Tender Offer is not an allocation of the New Notes. In order to apply for the purchase of New Notes from the Issuer, such tendering Holders must make a separate application in respect of the New Notes for the purchase of such New Notes. The Issuer will review tender instructions received on or prior to the Early Tender Date and may give priority in the allocation of New Notes to those investors tendering with Allocation Identifier Codes. However, allocations of New Notes in the separate New Offering will be determined by the Issuer and the joint book-running managers in the separate New Offering in their sole discretion and no assurances can be given that any Holder that tenders Notes will be given an allocation of New Notes in the separate New Offering at the levels it may subscribe for, or at all.

The Information and Tender Agent for the Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation is D.F. King & Co., Inc. BofA Securities, Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as Dealer Managers and Solicitation Agents for the Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation.

The Information and Tender Agent for the Tender Offer is:

D.F. King & Co., Inc.

By facsimile:
(For Eligible Institutions only):
(212) 709-3328

Confirmation:
(212) 232-3233

By Mail:

48 Wall Street, 22nd

Floor

New York, NY 10005

Attn: Michael Horthman

By Overnight Courier:

48 Wall Street, 22nd

Floor

New York, NY 10005

Attn: Michael Horthman

By Hand:

48 Wall Street, 22nd

Floor

New York, NY 10005

Attn: Michael Horthman





Any questions or requests for assistance or for additional copies of this notice may be directed to the Dealer Managers and Solicitation Agents at their telephone numbers set forth below or such Holder's broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation.

The Dealer Managers for the Tender Offer and the Solicitation Agents for the Consent Solicitation are:

BofA Securities, Inc.

Attn: Liability Management
One Bryant Park, Floor 9
New York, NY 10036

Collect: +646 855 8988

Toll Free: +1 888 292 0070

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

Attn: Latin America Debt Capital Markets

383 Madison Avenue
New York, NY 10179

U.S. Toll-Free: (866) 846-2874

Collect: (212) 834-7279

This notice does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, or any solicitation of any offer to sell, the Notes or any other securities in the United States or any other country, nor shall it or any part of it, or the fact of its release, form the basis of, or be relied on or in connection with, any contract therefor. The Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation are made only by and pursuant to the terms of the Statement and the information in this notice is qualified by reference to the Statement. None of the Issuer, the Dealer Managers and Solicitation Agents, the Information and Tender Agent or any other Agent, the Trustee or any of their respective affiliates makes any recommendations as to whether Holders should tender all or any portion their Notes and to deliver the related Consents or withhold such Consents with respect to all or any portion of their Notes pursuant to the Tender Offer or the Consent Solicitation. Holders must decide whether to tender Notes and deliver the Consents relating to such Notes, and if tendering, the amount of Notes to tender.

******

This notice to the market does not represent an offer to sell securities or a solicitation to buy securities in the United States or in any other country. The New Offering was not and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Consequently, the notes issued in the New Offering are prohibited from being offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. citizens without the applicable registration or exemption from registration required under the Securities Act.

This notice to the market is released for disclosure purposes only, in accordance with applicable legislation. It does not constitute marketing material, and should not be interpreted as advertising an offer to sell or soliciting any offer to buy securities issued by the Issuer. This notice to the market is not for distribution in or into or to any person located or resident in the United States, its territories and possessions, any state of the United States or the District of Columbia or in any jurisdiction where it is unlawful to release, publish or distribute this announcement.

Forward-Looking Statements

This notice includes and references "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to, among other things, the Issuer's business strategy, goals and expectations concerning its market position, future operations, margins and profitability.

Although the Issuer believes the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect.

The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors.

******

Contact information:

Consorcio Transmantaro S.A.

Attn: Karen Lourdes Lindley Olazo,

Chief of Financial Resources

Av. Juan de Arona 720

San Isidro - Lima, Perú

investors@rep.com.pe

+51 (1) 712-6600 Ext. 84074

D.F. King & Co., Inc.

48 Wall Street,

New York, NY 10005

ctm@dfking.com

Toll-Free: (866) 416-0577
Toll: (212) 269-5550

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consorcio-transmantaro-sa-announces-commencement-of-tender-offer-for-its-4-375-senior-unsecured-notes-due-2023-and-consent-solicitation-301508529.html

SOURCE Consorcio Transmantaro S.A.

Recommended Stories

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    With inflation at a 40-year high and interest rate hikes on the way, consumer and business spending are likely to slow in the coming months, and that has Wall Street worried. As spending slows, corporate revenue growth will likely decelerate, which means those richly valued growth stocks now look even more expensive. CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) specializes in cybersecurity.

  • Alibaba ups share buyback to record $25 billion

    STORY: Alibaba is taking action to prop up its tumbling share price. The e-commerce titan said Tuesday (March 22) that it would increase a planned share buyback to $25 billion. That’s a record for the company. It’s also the second time it’s increased the buyback plan. Last year it was boosted from $10 billion to $15 billion. Alibaba is acting after its share price cratered more than 50% over the past year. It’s been under pressure since late 2020, when billionaire founder Jack Ma publicly criticised Chinese regulators. Watchdogs later slapped it with a record $2.8 billion fine for anti-competitive behaviour, and halted a blockbuster IPO for its financial arm. Investors also worry about mounting competition, and slowing growth. Now the firm says the decline doesn’t fairly reflect its value and outlook. It’s also hoping to sell into a rising market. Chinese tech stocks have been buoyed in recent days after China said it would take steps to support the economy. Alibaba’s Hong Kong-traded shares jumped over 11% following news of the buyback plan.

  • Adobe’s Lackluster Forecast Suggests Growing Competition

    (Bloomberg) -- Adobe Inc. gave a disappointing outlook for the current period, suggesting increased competition is making a dent against the company’s prominent design software. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkRevenue will be about $4.34 billion in the

  • Alibaba stock surges on share buyback program, Okta stock hit by reports of possible data breach

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss news moving Alibaba and Okta stocks.

  • Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Could Be 50% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    How far off is Sea Limited ( NYSE:SE ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a...

  • Health Check: How Prudently Does Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Use Debt?

    The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says...

  • Is it a Smart Choice to Buy Sea Limited (SE) Shares?

    Saltlight Capital, an asset management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The SaltLight SNN Worldwide Flexible Fund A1 class returned +4.96% during the fourth quarter of 2021 and since inception, the A1 class has returned 18.69%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 […]

  • Adobe earnings beat estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down Adobe's latest quarterly earnings.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did an interesting thing last week as stocks were rallying. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stood pat on her buying urges. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are the three stocks that Ark Invest bought.

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The yield curve is ‘scaring the bajeezus out of most investors,’ strategist says

    Sanders Morris Harris Chairman George Ball and Jeff Klingelhofer, Thornburg Investment Management Co-head of Investments, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed, market outlook, inflation and oil prices compounding Fed tightening, President Biden's sanctions on Russia, and FAANG stocks.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • Nvidia debuts new Arm-based Grace CPU superchip

    Nvidia has announced a new superchip called the Grace CPU.

  • GameStop Earnings Pull Back the Covers a Little Further on Its Turnaround

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) knows what it did wrong in the past, but it's a different company today than what it was even at the start of last year. It's put out help wanted ads, set up a website, and called for creators to participate in a new NFT gaming platform and marketplace it's developing.

  • War Is Raging, But Russia Is Still Paying Ukraine for Gas Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a month since the war started, but Russia is actually shipping more natural gas through Ukraine and Moscow is still paying Kyiv in full for transiting the fuel to Europe.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 73

  • Gas prices: 'We're starting to see demand destruction', says expert

    High gasoline prices are already impacting demand, according to one energy expert.

  • The Biotech Sector Nears an Inflection Point; Analysts Offer 3 Stocks to Consider

    Mirroring the markets’ overall trend, the biotech sector has not gotten off to a good start in 2022, as evidenced by the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI) tilting 12% into the red year-to-date. However, according to Yaron Werber, biotech analyst at investment firm Cowen, that is not necessarily indicative of how the rest of the year will pan out. In fact, taking the Cowen Annual Health Care Conference in late February/early March (this year’s took place between March 7-9) as a “time point” that c

  • S&P 500 Approaching the Crucial 4500 Level

    The S&P 500 has rallied again during the trading session on Tuesday to reach the crucial 4500 level. If we can get through this on some type of daily close, then it is possible that we continue to go much higher.