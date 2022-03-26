U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,543.06
    +22.90 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,861.24
    +153.30 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,169.30
    -22.54 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.98
    +2.54 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.60
    +0.26 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.60
    -4.60 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    -0.19 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    +0.1510 (+6.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3189
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0600
    -0.2600 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,352.27
    +420.92 (+0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.74
    +2.21 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

Consorcio Transmantaro S.A. Announces Correction to the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement.

·3 min read

LIMA, Peru, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement issued by Consorcio Transmantaro S.A., a stock corporation (sociedad anónima) organized under the laws of the Republic of Peru (the "Issuer") on March 22, 2022 (as amended or supplemented from time to time, the "Statement"; capitalized terms used in this announcement, but not defined herein, shall have the meanings given to such terms in the Statement), whereby the Issuer announced the commencement of its Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation, please note that the reference in the ninth paragraph of the section titled "Optional Redemption (under the heading "The Proposed Amendments and the Supplemental Indenture ­–The Proposed Amendments") to "40 basis points" should instead be to "45 basis points". Such paragraph, as corrected hereby, should read in its entirety as follows:

"Optional Redemption. The Company may, at its discretion, redeem the Notes, in whole or in part, at any time or from time to time prior to their maturity, on at least five days' but not more than 60 days' notice to the Holders (with a copy to the Trustee), at a redemption price (calculated by the Company) equal to the greater of (1) 100% of the aggregate principal amount of the Outstanding Notes and (2) the sum of the present values of each remaining scheduled payment of principal and interest thereon (exclusive of interest accrued to the Redemption Date) discounted to the Redemption Date on a semi-annual basis (assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months) at the Treasury Rate plus 45 basis points (the "Make-Whole Amount"), plus in each case accrued and unpaid interest to the Redemption Date on the Notes to be redeemed on such date ; provided, however, that if the Notes are redeemed in part only, Notes having an aggregate principal amount of at least U.S.$100.0 million shall remain Outstanding after any such partial redemption."

Please note that this announcement is not intended to be an amendment of the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation contemplated in the Statement, which remain unchanged.

******

The Information and Tender Agent for the Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation is D.F. King & Co., Inc. BofA Securities, Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as Dealer Managers and Solicitation Agents for the Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation.

The Information and Tender Agent for the Tender Offer is:

D.F. King & Co., Inc.

By facsimile:
(For Eligible Institutions only):
(212) 709-3328

Confirmation:
(212) 232-3233

By Mail:

48 Wall Street, 22nd

Floor

New York, NY 10005

Attn: Michael Horthman

By Overnight Courier:

48 Wall Street, 22nd

Floor

New York, NY 10005

Attn: Michael Horthman

By Hand:

48 Wall Street, 22nd

Floor

New York, NY 10005

Attn: Michael Horthman





Any questions or requests for assistance or for additional copies of this notice may be directed to the Dealer Managers and Solicitation Agents at their telephone numbers set forth below or such Holder's broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation.

The Dealer Managers for the Tender Offer and the Solicitation Agents for the Consent Solicitation are:

BofA Securities, Inc.

Attn: Liability Management
One Bryant Park, Floor 9
New York, NY 10036

Collect: +646 855 8988

Toll Free: +1 888 292 0070

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

Attn: Latin America Debt Capital Markets

383 Madison Avenue
New York, NY 10179

U.S. Toll-Free: (866) 846-2874

Collect: (212) 834-7279

This notice to the market does not represent an offer to sell securities or a solicitation to buy securities in the United States or in any other country. The New Offering was not and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Consequently, the notes issued in the New Offering are prohibited from being offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. citizens without the applicable registration or exemption from registration required under the Securities Act.

This notice to the market is released for disclosure purposes only, in accordance with applicable legislation. It does not constitute marketing material, and should not be interpreted as advertising an offer to sell or soliciting any offer to buy securities issued by the Issuer. This notice to the market is not for distribution in or into or to any person located or resident in the United States, its territories and possessions, any state of the United States or the District of Columbia or in any jurisdiction where it is unlawful to release, publish or distribute this announcement.

******

Contact information:

Consorcio Transmantaro S.A.
Attn: Karen Lourdes Lindley Olazo,
Chief of Financial Resources
Av. Juan de Arona 720
San Isidro - Lima, Perú
investors@rep.com.pe
+51 (1) 712-6600 Ext. 84074

D.F. King & Co., Inc.
48 Wall Street,
New York, NY 10005
ctm@dfking.com
Toll-Free: (866) 416-0577
Toll: (212) 269-5550

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consorcio-transmantaro-sa-announces-correction-to-the-offer-to-purchase-and-consent-solicitation-statement-301511156.html

SOURCE Consorcio Transmantaro S.A.

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto Robin Hood stole $50 million and says he’ll it donate to charity. But the victims just want their money back

    The hacker later returned some funds, but only to those who lost less than $100,000.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted by 17% This Week

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was anything but up in the Monday to Friday span, with its stock tumbling by more than 17%, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. On Tuesday, analyst David Chiaverini downgraded his recommendation on Upstart stock to underperform (read: sell) from his previous neutral. Specifically, Chiaverini's main issue with the fintech is its dependence on third-party funding.

  • Here is what AT&T is giving investors in WarnerMedia spinoff, and how it will work

    AT&T Inc. offered new details about its planned spinoff of WarnerMedia Friday, as the telecommunications company prepares for that transaction to close in April.

  • 2 Stocks Near Oversold Territory; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The only thing truly predictable about the stock market’s current volatility is its unpredictability. The fast-moving shifts in prices have prompted spurts of both selling and buying – you can’t have one without the other – that have left some stocks oversold, and trading much lower than they should. Wall Street’s analysts make all sorts of stocks picks, and they don’t shy away from tapping oversold stocks as positive choices. We’ve used TipRanks database to pull up the latest scoop on two such

  • Nio Stock Is Down 10% Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Shares of the Chinese electric automaker Nio (NYSE: NIO) plunged today after the company reported its fourth-quarter results. As a whole, the company performed well in the quarter, but investors appeared to be disappointed with management's estimates for first-quarter vehicle deliveries. Nio's management said that the company will deliver between 25,000 to 26,000 vehicles in the first quarter, compared to Wall Street's consensus estimate of 28,000 for the quarter.

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • Deutsche Bank Fired Senior Bankers Over Strip Club Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG fired a number of top bankers in New York after a tab run up at a strip club was expensed as legitimate business spending, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Crash Mystery Grows as Evidence Signals Midair BreakupNATO Boosts Forces in East

  • Electric vehicles: Nio reports earnings, Tesla Berlin factory to boost supply

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in midday trading.

  • Why Shares of DiDi Global, Alibaba, and JD.com Are Falling Today

    The situation between U.S. and Chinese regulators over Chinese stocks listed on U.S. exchanges continues to evolve.

  • 12 Biggest Agriculture Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss 12 biggest agriculture companies in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the agriculture industry, click 5 Biggest Agriculture Companies in the World. Agriculture Industry Dynamics Agriculture has evolved from basic farming practices into a highly diverse sector, with enhanced soil preparation techniques, crop nutrients for […]

  • Here’s Why Upstart Holdings (UPST) Landed in Vulcan Value Partners’ Detractor List

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Vulcan Value Partners Large Cap Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Vulcan’s Large Cap Composite Fund delivered a 1.2% net return for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the Russell 1000 Value Index and […]

  • Weekend reads: the slowing housing market and inverted yield curve signal a coming recession

    Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics predicts a 25% decline in U.S. home sales. On March 24, the yield on five-year U.S. Treasury notes was 2.40% and the yield on seven-year notes was 2.43%. Both were higher than the 2.38% yield on 10-year Treasury notes.

  • Xpeng Earnings: First Billion-Dollar Quarter Looms, But Delisting Fears Hit Xpeng Stock

    Xpeng earnings come after the Chinese startup hiked EV prices and as P7 rival looms. Delisting fears hit Xpeng stock and China EV stocks Friday.

  • 2 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Growth stocks are floundering with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index down over 10% to roughly 14,000 year to date. Let's explore why Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Altria Group (NYSE: MO) could offer exceptional bang for your buck in this challenging market. Ford Motor Company is a legacy automaker reinventing itself with a pivot to electric vehicles (EVs).

  • Nikola shares jump as it starts manufacturing electric trucks

    The electric-vehicle maker said at its analyst day on Wednesday it had started manufacturing Tre battery electric vehicle (BEV) at its Coolidge, Arizona facility on March 21 and would deliver 300 to 500 semi-trucks this year. Several electric vehicle makers including legacy automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors that have entered the segment aim to deliver their first EVs this year as demand heats up, but higher raw material prices and supply chain woes have clouded their timelines. The Nikola story has increased credibility now as trucks start to roll off the line, said Jeffrey Kauffman, analyst at Vertical Research Partners, adding the company could surprise with new customer orders.

  • Semiconductor Stock Analyst Sweet On MANGO Portfolio Of Top Chipmakers

    With semiconductor stocks bouncing back, one analyst has assembled a portfolio of high-conviction names investors should consider.

  • Why Huntsman Shares Are Down Today

    Starboard Value LP failed in its attempt to overhaul the board of Huntsman (NYSE: HUN), a setback in the activist investor's campaign to shake up the chemicals maker. Starboard's campaign got a boost prior to the vote when advisory service Egan-Jones Proxy Services recommended Huntsman shareholders support the activist, but it wasn't enough to replace the board. Huntsman said Friday that shareholders had voted to elect all 10 of its director nominees.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • Teva stock jumps toward longest win streak in 2 years, after Bernstein analyst turns bullish

    Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. hiked up 5.0% toward a six-week high in afternoon trading Friday, putting them on track for a ninth-straight gain, after Bernstein analyst Aaron Gal turned bullish on the "long suffering" generic drug maker. The stock, which has suffered yearly declines the past six years, has run up 16.6% over the past nine sessions, and is headed for the longest win streak since the 10-day stretch that ended Jan. 15, 2019. Bernstein's Gal said even after Teva has p

  • Why Nio Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Despite strong quarterly results, some investors got hung up on guidance for first-quarter deliveries.