U.S. markets close in 1 hour 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,173.71
    +54.50 (+1.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,964.12
    -128.84 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,190.59
    +374.27 (+3.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,007.22
    +46.40 (+2.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.56
    +0.15 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.20
    -11.60 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    23.63
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0917
    -0.0077 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3980
    +0.0010 (+0.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2242
    -0.0130 (-1.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5300
    -0.3950 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,922.33
    +811.42 (+3.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    547.26
    +1.94 (+0.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,820.16
    +59.05 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

Constant Contact Appoints Russ Morton as Chief Product Officer

·2 min read

Joe Carliner also joins the company as Senior Vice President of Data & Analytics

(PRNewsfoto/Constant Contact)
(PRNewsfoto/Constant Contact)

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Constant Contact, a digital marketing platform used by millions of small businesses and nonprofits, today announced Russ Morton as chief product officer and Joe Carliner as senior vice president of data and analytics. Both will report to Chief Executive Officer Frank Vella.

"Constant Contact is passionate about being the premier digital marketing platform for small business and nonprofits, and as their needs evolve, we must innovate to provide them with even better ways to market themselves," said Frank Vella, CEO at Constant Contact. "To achieve that goal, we need to focus on the user experience, expose the value of our robust capabilities through an intuitive journey and bring new features to market. We also need to leverage data and feedback from our customers to quickly make more informed decisions. Russ and Joe bring a wealth of experience in these areas, and they will be instrumental as we drive for focused execution this year. I am pleased to welcome them to our team, and I am confident that their leadership will have a meaningful impact on the future of our company."

As chief product officer, Morton will lead Constant Contact's product roadmap and user experience initiatives, leveraging new and innovative technologies to build the marketing tools of the future for small businesses and nonprofits. He brings extensive experience in product development and strategic growth from a diverse range of operating environments, including startups and private equity-backed companies. Most recently, he served as General Manager and Vice President at Datto, a data protection and cybersecurity company for small business. Prior to that, he held product leadership roles at other Boston area tech companies, including legal tech startup, Notarize, and clean tech company, EnerNOC.

Carliner is passionate about using data to assess the impact of time, effort and budget, and to help optimize processes for the best outcomes. He honed his data and analytics experience as founder and chief executive officer of Stella Financial Solutions, a SaaS company focused on automating financial planning and analysis for private equity-backed businesses. Before that, he held various positions, including chief financial officer at Blue Lagoon Capital, and Global Director of financial planning and analysis at Virtustream LLC, a Dell Technologies Business.

About Constant Contact 
Constant Contact delivers for small businesses and nonprofits with powerful tools that simplify and amplify digital marketing. Whether it's driving sales, growing a customer base or engaging an audience, we deliver the performance and guidance to build strong connections and generate powerful results. For more information, visit www.constantcontact.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/constant-contact-appoints-russ-morton-as-chief-product-officer-301737804.html

SOURCE Constant Contact

Recommended Stories

  • Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Under Pressure Today

    Shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) are tumbling Thursday morning. Ahead of the opening bell, Lilly announced its 2022 fourth-quarter financial results. Thanks to high expectations for newer growth products like Mounjaro and the steady progress of top clinical assets like Alzheimer's treatment donanemab, investors bid up the big pharma stock by a whopping 32.4% over the course of 2022.

  • Here's Why Hanesbrands Stock Dropped Like a Rock Today

    Shares of apparel company Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI) dropped like a rock on Thursday after the company provided lackluster financial guidance and announced some substantial pivots to management's priorities. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, Hanesbrands stock was down 23% -- particularly painful, considering the market is soaring today. On one hand, fourth-quarter revenue of $1.47 billion beat guidance from Hanesbrands' management.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Up Today

    Investors got a reminder of the capabilities of Palantir Technologies' (NYSE: PLTR) products, helping to reinforce the bull case for the stock. Palantir came to market in late 2020 to great enthusiasm, based largely on the reputation of its technology. The data-analytics provider is credited with helping the Pentagon find Osama bin Laden and with flagging the Bernie Madoff Ponzi scheme.

  • Cathie Wood Names the 1 Stock She'd Buy Today If She HAD to Hold It For 10 Years

    When Cathie Wood speaks, people listen. The chief executive of Ark Investment Management has had a far-from-perfect record when it comes to her investment choices -- not to mention not exactly flattering feedback from CNBC's Jim Cramer. When asked what stock Wood would choose she won a million dollar lottery and was forced to choose a stock for ten years, Wood's pick was just as disruptive as her reputation.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Growth Stocks Down 74% and 95% to Buy in 2023

    The Nasdaq Composite dipped into a bear market last year, and the tech-heavy index is still 28% off its high. Investors often overreact to good and bad news, so stocks tend to rise too high during bull markets and fall too far during bear markets. Warren Buffett hinted at that quirk of human nature when he said, "Be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful."

  • Why Humana Stock Lagged the Market Today

    Top health insurance company Humana (NYSE: HUM) wasn't necessarily tops with investors on Wednesday. After reporting its latest set of quarterly figures, the company's share price bumped slightly higher, by 0.3%, which wasn't high enough to beat the S&P 500 index's more than 1% increase. It's not that Humana's results for the fourth quarter 2022 were bad or uninspiring; it's just that they didn't excel.

  • Can SoFi Stock Soar Even Higher in 2023?

    Despite a dismal performance in 2022, shares of all-digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) climbed 50.3% in January. There are lots of reasons for the run-up, not least of which were a better-than-expected performance during the fourth quarter of 2022 and an improved outlook. Will the big gains SoFi made in January fizzle out in February, or is the stock at the beginning of a much longer bull run?

  • Are These 3 Companies Next for Short Squeezes?

    A short squeeze occurs when short-sellers rush to cover their positions on a stock. The sudden rush of buying can quickly push a stock price higher. After a tough market year in 2022, some stocks have built up large short-seller followings, potentially priming the pump for a new wave of short squeezes.

  • TASEKO EXTENDS TERM OF UNDRAWN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON HEDGING PROGRAM

    Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to extend the maturity date of its US$50 million Revolving Credit Facility (the "Facility") by an additional year to July 2, 2026. The Facility, which is arranged and fully underwritten by National Bank of Canada ("National Bank"), is currently undrawn and available for general and working capital purposes.

  • Oil earnings: ConocoPhillips misses, Shell profit skyrockets

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman breaks down oil earnings.

  • 4 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.3% to 15.4%, have been bought hand over fist by billionaire investors.

  • ChatGPT hype boosts C3 AI, Microsoft, Buzzfeed

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to discuss how AI stocks are trading amid the ChatGPT hype.&nbsp;

  • Jim Cramer Astonished by Mark Zuckerberg's Terminology, Messaging During Meta's Earnings Call

    Following the company's previous earnings release, Cramer apologized to his audience, saying that his trust in Meta's management team was "ill-advised" and that his bullish hubris was "extraordinary, and I apologize."

  • Wall Street Analysts Think Alibaba (BABA) Could Surge 31.5%: Read This Before Placing a Bet

    The mean of analysts' price targets for Alibaba (BABA) points to a 31.5% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

  • 2 Cheap Nasdaq Stocks Crushing the Market in 2023 That Could Be Magnificent Buys Right Now

    These tech stocks have gotten off to a flying start this year, and may spring a positive surprise following a woeful 2022.

  • ‘Won’t get fooled again’?: Nasdaq jumped over 10% in January. Here’s what history shows happens next to the tech-heavy index

    Bespoke Investment Group examined how the Nasdaq has performed historically following a monthly gain of at least 10% after being down in the prior 12 months.

  • Why Editas Medicine Stock Charged Higher in January

    The genome-editing company's shares spiked following a definitive agreement with Shoreline Biosciences last month.

  • 12 Best Dividend Growth Stocks With 10%+ Yearly Increases

    In this article, we will 12 best discuss dividend growth stocks with 10% yearly increases. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend companies and their returns over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Growth Stocks With 10%+ Yearly Increases. The historical analysis of dividend growers has shown their outperformance over […]

  • Carvana shares spike again, up 282% year-to-date

    Carvana (CVNA) is up again another 33% after gaining 111% over the previous five session. The used car platform's shares are up 282% year-to-date.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Could Increase Their Payouts in February

    Dividend investors should consider loading up on these stocks as this could be a good year for both of their businesses.