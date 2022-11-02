U.S. markets closed

Constellar announces strategic partnership with established food trade fairs to launch Food2China Expo, Guangzhou's largest and most influential food trade fair

·4 min read

SINGAPORE, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four of China's most established food trade fairs – "Food2China EXPO" by Guangdong (China) Imported Food Association (GDIFA) and Constellar-WorldEx, "Zhong Shi Zhan" by China Commerce Development Center (CCDC), "Guangzhou International Food and Ingredients Exhibition (GIFIF)" by the China Council For the Promotion of International Trade Guangzhou Committee (CCPIT), and "Wine to China EXPO" (originated from Shenzhen TOEWine) – have signed a long-term partnership agreement to launch the inaugural Food2China Expo, which will be held at Poly World Trade Center Expo (Guangzhou) from 21 to 23 September 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Constellar)
(PRNewsfoto/Constellar)

Food2China Expo, collaboratively organised by the above-mentioned parties and to be managed by Constellar-WorldEx, Guangzhou Chamber of International Commerce and Shanghai Hehe Exhibition Group, will leverage on the extensive expertise and experience from the individual fairs to become the largest and most influential international food trade exhibition in Guangzhou, connecting Guangzhou to Greater China and the rest of the world.

As one of China's earliest trading ports and a major terminus of the maritime Silk Road, Guangzhou is an international gateway to Chinese cuisine and culture. A key commercial centre, it is also an international food hub where cuisines around the world can be enjoyed. With Guangzhou's strong global reputation and business credentials, Food2China Expo expects to occupy over 66,000 square metres exhibition area, attracting over 1,400 exhibitors and 80,000 visitors comprising F&B producers, processers, buyers, importers, caterers, restaurants, e-commerce and other professional service providers from over 40 countries and regions.

"Food2China Expo represents strong collaboration between the Chinese government, enterprises and industry associations to integrate resources and expertise towards the development of the largest professional food trade exhibition in the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macau Greater Bay Area", said Mr Wolfgang Qi, General Manager of Constellar-WorldEx. "Food2China Expo is the key trade platform for stakeholders to address changing food consumption needs and preferences, as well as improve the quality of living for Chinese citizens."

The establishment of Food2China Expo will be a significant boost to Guangzhou's exhibitions and events sector, elevating the city's reputation as the influential global hub for the food industry. Food2China Expo will host and conduct over 20 themed sessions and forums, where participants can discover new opportunities and collaborations, forge new networks, keep up-to-date with the latest trends and gain deeper insights on policy implementation, food innovations, applications and more.

Apart from the exhibition showcase, Food2China Expo will bring about a new business exchange and cooperation platform where exhibitors can optimise their participation via onsite and all-year-round business matchmaking services, connecting with over 300,000 leads in the qualified buyers' databases accumulated over 20 years from the respective individual trade fairs.

The launch of Food2China Expo presents a timely opportunity for international companies to explore the massive potential of the Chinese market. As the international joint venture partner for Constellar-WorldEx and Asia's partner of reference for curating innovative event and venue experiences, Constellar will bring to this long-term partnership its expertise in facilitating transnational collaboration and expanding networks.

"In an increasingly connected global economy, our goal is to unlock the value of international partnerships to help businesses grow," said Mr Mel Shah, Senior Vice President (International & Business Development), Constellar. "With our experience organising internationally renowned business-to-business events such as the Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC, Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia and Singapore FinTech Festival where we convene communities to showcase innovations, connect with one another and exchange knowledge, Food2China Expo will set the stage for Constellar-WorldEx to play a pivotal role in inspiring China's food trade industry for long-term collaborative and sustainable growth."

Find out more about Food2China Expo here.

For media enquiries and interview requests, please contact the Constellar Communications team at comms@constellar.co

About Constellar

Constellar connects a global eco-system of event partners and consumers through a holistic portfolio of intellectual property (IP) in the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) industry. As Asia's partner of reference for curating innovative event and venue experiences, Constellar activates impactful networks to bring global markets, businesses and consumers together for sustainable growth. With our expertise and dedication, we are invested in helping clients to build trusted relationships with stakeholders for the long term and enabling cross-industry collaboration through world-class audience engagement solutions. Visit constellar.co for more information.

About Constellar-WorldEx

Constellar-WorldEx (previously known as WorldEx-SingEx Exhibitions (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd), who manages Food2China EXPO, is a joint venture with Singapore's Constellar Holdings - one of the leading exhibition companies in the Asia-Pacific region jointly invested by Temasek Holdings and Cuscaden Peak Investments (formerly known as Singapore Press Holdings Private Limited before it was privatised on 13 May 2022). With 20 years of experience in organising exhibitions, and leveraging on Constellar's global network and expertise, Constellar-WorldEx focuses on developing markets and networks in Asia and Greater China for sustainable growth as it connects them with the rest of the world.

SOURCE Constellar

