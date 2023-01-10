U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,902.75
    -11.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,589.00
    -81.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,146.75
    -38.75 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,799.30
    -6.60 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.42
    -0.21 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.90
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.70
    -0.17 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0735
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5170
    -0.0520 (-1.46%)
     

  • Vix

    21.97
    +0.84 (+3.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2168
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8110
    -0.0550 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,208.50
    -2.71 (-0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.49
    +0.19 (+0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.94
    +25.45 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,134.78
    +160.93 (+0.62%)
     

Constellar and China National Convention Center embark on strategic partnership for event creation and knowledge exchange

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellar, Asia's partner of reference for curating innovative event and venue experiences, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with China National Convention Center (CNCC), China's largest convention centre in Beijing. This will enable Constellar and CNCC to explore strategic partnership opportunities and facilitate industry exchange in MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions) between Singapore and China in 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Constellar)
(PRNewsfoto/Constellar)

MICE remains a dynamic engine of growth as economies and borders reopen. In Singapore, the MICE industry has shown strong recovery with a robust pipeline of international events in 2023 and beyond. This is also reflected in the growing demand by event organisers to host events at Constellar's managed venue, the Singapore EXPO, where bookings have reached about 65% of pre-Covid levels so far. In 2022, Constellar also convened over an estimated 87,000 attendees across its four key trade exhibitions - Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia, BuildTech Asia, Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC and Singapore FinTech Festival. In 2023 Constellar will continue to build its portfolio through organic and inorganic growth, with its international footprint in Greater China strengthened through this MOU.

More international events and meetings are also expected to return to Beijing with China's borders reopening this month. Beijing is one of the largest metropolitan economies in the world, home to over 50 Fortune Global 500 companies and over 100 of China's largest companies. Against the backdrop of a changing events landscape and a high demand for face-to-face events, the strategic partnership will facilitate the creation of new events, talent and knowledge exchange tapping on the collective wisdom and experience from both parties.

"Constellar looks forward to partnering CNCC on expanding networks, empowering companies in Singapore and China to reach new audiences and go international," said Mr Jean-François Quentin, Constellar's Group Chief Executive Officer. He added: "Asia's MICE landscape remains dynamic with pent-up demand and strong growth opportunities. With Singapore and Beijing as two of its most important economic centres, Constellar and CNCC can play a key role in restoring vibrancy to the MICE industry through strengthening platforms for business and industry transformation."

Located in Beijing's Olympic Central Precinct, identified as one of the six high-end economic output zones focusing on entertainment, sports tourism and business conventions, China National Convention Center is China's largest convention center, hosting over 10,000 events since its opening in 2009. The strategic focus on Beijing by the Chinese government will accelerate its economic growth and expansion as a MICE powerhouse for the nation.

Mr Wei Mingqian, General Manager of China National Convention Center, said: "Constellar and CNCC are both industry leaders in Asia's events markets. Our partnership further strengthens our expertise in curating innovative events and venue experiences for businesses and customers. We look forward to combining our knowledge, boosting mutual exchanges, and joining forces to enhance industrial cooperation and exchanges between China and Singapore."

For media enquiries and interview requests, please contact the Constellar Communications team at comms@constellar.co

About Constellar

Constellar connects a global eco-system of event partners and consumers through a holistic portfolio of intellectual property (IP) in the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) industry. As Asia's partner of reference for curating innovative event and venue experiences, Constellar activates impactful networks to bring global markets, businesses and consumers together for sustainable growth. With our expertise and dedication, we are invested in helping clients to build trusted relationships with stakeholders for the long term and enabling cross-industry collaboration through world-class audience engagement solutions. Visit constellar.co for more information.

SOURCE Constellar

Recommended Stories

  • Keurig K-Cup settlement: Today’s the final day to join the $10 million class-action suit

    If you have been making your morning cup of coffee using the popular Keurig (KDP) pods, aka K-Cups, then you may be entitled to some money. The beverage giant recently agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit over claims the company made that its K-Cups were recyclable. As part of the settlement, Keurig has agreed to pay $10 million to purchasers.

  • SoFi Technologies Is Already Profitable (Sort Of)

    In this video, I will be talking about SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) and explaining how the core business might actually be profitable already. The stock is down 65% since the start of 2022, but management still guided for 50% year-over-year growth.

  • Novavax: John Jacobs to succeed Stanley Erck as CEO

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss John Jacobs replacing Stanley Erck as Novavax CEO.&nbsp;

  • ‘It just doesn’t work.’ The world’s best restaurant is shutting down as its owner calls the modern fine dining model ‘unsustainable’

    Head chef René Redzepi plans to reinvent Noma while declaring the fine dining model is “unsustainable.”

  • ‘It feels like I’m holding two full-time jobs:’ I’m 65, retired and have a $2K pension. I own rental properties, but they’re stressful to maintain. Should I keep them or sell?

    THE BIG MOVE Dear MarketWatch, I’m a 65-year-old married man in Southern California. I retired about 5 years ago, and have very little in pension payments of about $2,000 from my old job, without any medical benefits.

  • Bob Iger demands Disney employees return to the office 4 days per week

    Disney CEO Bob Iger is back — and so are in-office requirements.

  • Employees and managers have a key disagreement about one factor of remote work that affects productivity

    Employers are asking their workers to return to the office in the name of productivity. But employees disagree on how productive they are when in the office—and risk being fired if they don’t show up.

  • Rolls-Royce Hits a Milestone Not Seen In 119 Years

    Another name inextricably linked to auto luxury is Rolls-Royce , which hit a milestone that the company has not seen in its 119-year history. It was also the first time Rolls-Royce passed the 6,000 mark for the number of cars sold in a given year. American sales in particular have been very strong throughout the last year.

  • The Companies Conducting Layoffs in 2023: Here’s the List

    The job cuts have been concentrated in the tech industry and have included Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc., Twitter Inc., and Microsoft The slowdown in the tech industry has also started to reverberate on Wall Street where revenue for tech-related deals has fallen off. Salesforce Co-Chief Executive Marc Benioff said the company overhired at the start of the pandemic and now faced sluggish demand from customers who were cutting back on spending. Goldman and other Wall Street banks are curbing expenses to offset declines in deal-making revenue.

  • Ask an Advisor: I'm 63, Have No Retirement Savings and Will Rely on Social Security. How Do I Begin Saving? Is It Too Late to Start Investing ‘This Late in the Game'?

    I'm 63 and have zero retirement, just Social Security benefits. How can I begin saving? And where can I begin investing this late in the game? -Rita Saving for retirement is certainly easier and has a greater impact on you … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm 63, Have No Retirement Savings and Will Rely on Social Security. How Do I Begin Saving? Is It Too Late to Start Investing ‘This Late in the Game'? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What Happens to My Pension When I Die?

    If you worked in a job with a pension, this means you will receive ongoing benefits once you retire. A critical part of estate planning, then, will be figuring out what happens to that money when you die. The answer … Continue reading → The post What Happens to Your Pension When You Die? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Banks Are Fleeing Crypto. Bitcoin Investors Should Be Worried.

    Metropolitan Bank Holding (ticker: MCB), one of the earliest banks to delve into digital assets, says it’s closing out the part of its business that catered to crypto firms. The problem, in a nutshell, is that for Bitcoin and other digital assets to have any chance of becoming mainstream, banks—with their access to deep sources of liquidity and experience in facilitating payments—will have to be on board. In its announcement early Monday, the company, which is the parent of Metropolitan Commercial Bank, cited recent industry developments and the regulatory environment for the move.

  • Elon Musk says he can’t get fair trial in California in Tesla shareholder suit, wants Texas

    Elon Musk has urged a federal judge to shift a trial in a shareholder lawsuit out of San Francisco because he says negative local media coverage has biased potential jurors against him.

  • Putin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans to squeeze Europe by weaponizing energy look to be fizzling at least for now. Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewShip Refloated After Running Aground in Egypt’s Suez CanalBrazil Capital Reels After Anti-Lula Rioters Storm CongressPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves EuropeSouth Africa Has Its First Case of Most Transmissible Covid VariantMild weather, a wider array of suppliers a

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger wants employees to return to the office four days a week

    "Starting March 1, employees currently working in a hybrid fashion will be asked to spend four days a week on-site, targeting Monday through Thursday as in-person workdays," Iger said in an internal email obtained by MarketWatch.

  • I'm a Retiree. What Are My Part-Time Job Options?

    Retired people need to stay busy and it never hurts to make extra cash, especially when you're on a fixed income. If you're thinking of working while retired, let's go over some of the best part-time jobs for retirees. Here are … Continue reading → The post 9 Best Part-Time Jobs for Retirees appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Delta Fixes a Key Passenger Pain Point (And the Solution Is Free)

    Spirit Airlines is known for no-frills, rock bottom prices, while Southwest was once known for superior customer service. Delta Airlines seems to have, one might say, a philosophy of generosity. Last year, Delta teamed with Starbucks to give passengers a free e-gift card, and made arrangements where you could earn both Skymiles and loyalty points for both companies when you shop at either.

  • Buy Philip Morris Stock. It’s About to Get Smoking Hot.

    An expansion into reduced-risk products will keep Philip Morris International’s profits healthy for years to come.

  • FTC wants to ban noncompete agreements. This man was forced to sign 4 noncompetes. ‘It just doesn’t feel right,’ he says.

    In a career that started in software engineering and rose to management, Chad Burggraf estimates he’s likely signed four noncompete agreements — but he’s always done it with reluctance. Most of the clauses stipulated that Burggraf had to wait at least a year before he could take a role with another company in the same line of work as his employer. Before becoming his own boss as the founder and CTO of Assetbots, a software business that helps companies keep track of the equipment that workers use, Burggraf’s software development and management experience ranged from juvenile corrections to smartphone app development and healthcare.

  • Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings: How to Avoid That Fate

    When it comes to retirement savings, American workers have a lot of work to do. A recent Insured Retirement Institute survey found that workers between ages of 40 and 73 have insufficient retirement savings to cover their income needs, and they … Continue reading → The post Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.