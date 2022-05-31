Constellar gears up for a dynamic event calendar ranging from FinTech and Food to Agri-Tech, Industry 4.0 and Wellness

SINGAPORE, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellar is excited to welcome its communities in person again with a diverse line-up of events in the second half of 2022. As venue manager of the award-winning Singapore EXPO and Asia's partner of choice for event organisation and management, Constellar's recent achievements at the 2022 Singapore Tourism Awards has boosted the team's commitment to continue raising the bar for event excellence and value creation.

In the next six months, Constellar will organise and host over 10 of its largest exhibitions and conferences as well as several industry-firsts as consumer shows finally return.

Business Events

Fresh from being named Outstanding Event Organiser for Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2021, Constellar will again showcase the latest technologies and trends at the fifth edition of the region's leading platform for Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing solutions. With COVID-19 restrictions lifted, the event is expected to attract over 18,000 attendees from around the globe.

Over 60,000 attendees from 160 countries will converge at the seventh edition of Singapore FinTech Festival, igniting the global FinTech community with a smorgasbord of content, networking opportunities, industry collaboration and innovation initiatives.

The inaugural Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia, a participating event of Temasek's Singapore International Agri-Food Week, is expected to draw over 6,000 physical attendees, bringing together Asia's key players and innovators in the food production, manufacturing, technology and trade industries.

In the region, Malaysian International Food & Beverage Trade Fair, one of the largest food and beverage trade exhibitions in Malaysia, will return to Kuala Lumpur. The Patient Experience & Innovation Summit, a Constellar event to inspire healthcare and medical practitioners to make healthcare more innovative, intuitive, and empathetic, will also be held in Bangkok for the first time. Over in New Delhi, FinTech Festival India will showcase investment opportunities and enhance collaborations between Indian & global FinTech partners.

Story continues

Consumer Events

After a long hiatus, COMEX, one of Singapore's most established consumer IT fairs, will return as a physical edition with attractive deals for tech enthusiasts. Popular food fairs Yummy Food Expo and World Food Fair will also return as two of the largest onsite food sampling fairs to be held in Singapore since COVID-19.

Over at Constellar's managed venue Singapore EXPO, families can also head down to the venue in the month of June for a series of wellness activities organised by Constellar in conjunction with the Singapore Tourism Board's Wellness Festival Singapore 2022. Themed BE@EXPO, these activities will complement the new lifestyle offerings recently installed at the venue, such as Singapore's largest purpose-built fun-kart circuit and badminton hall, and the newest F & B additions Timbre+ Eastside and TAG Restaurant & Bar.

BE@EXPO highlights include cooking classes focusing on nourishment with Chinese herbs, taught by Physician Diana Goh from Kin Teck Tong and Chief Culinary Officer Chef Richmond Lim of Singapore EXPO's culinary team; healthier baking classes by pastry chefs at the Academy of Pastry and Culinary Arts (APCA); kids and family-friendly yoga sessions, and Jump Boots workouts popular with both adults and children.

Hosted Events at Singapore EXPO

Apart from the above lineup, Singapore EXPO, the nation's largest purpose-built MICE venue, will also be playing host to a diverse and unique line-up of trade events. These include Asia Tech x Singapore, Asia's flagship tech event; Food & Hotel Asia (FHA-Food & Beverage and FHA-HoReCa), leading foodservice & hospitality events in Asia; MRO Asia-Pacific, the region's premier event for maintenance, repair and overhaul in aviation; Jewellery & Gem WORLD Singapore, the world's biggest trade buying event for gemstones and jewellery; Cosmoprof, the leading B2B trade event in Asia-Pacific covering all sectors of beauty; and Natural Disaster Expo Asia, a leading event for the management and mitigation of natural disasters.

With the return of events and visitor traffic to Singapore EXPO, Constellar will continue to roll out more features to augment the customer experience, including sustainability investments that will accelerate its journey towards carbon neutrality. One such investment includes Singapore's first autonomous buggy with 100% locally developed technology. This vehicle is built by local tech-start-up Autsren Emobility Pte Ltd in research collaboration with the Energy Research Institute @ Nanyang Technological University (NTU/Eri@n). From 1-3 June, visitors to Singapore EXPO can view the vehicle in action and experience the ride personally. Investments over the next few months include solar panels for better energy efficiency and a food digester to turn food waste into electricity, water and compost.

"We're excited to welcome live events back, as well as to apply the learnings from the past two years to develop stronger networks and innovative event experiences," said Group CEO, Jean-François Quentin. "With face-to-face engagement remaining the most irreplaceable aspect of our business, and an important enabler for rebuilding business momentum, we will continue to invest in capabilities to deliver quality engagements for our communities."

More details on the events can be found in the Appendix Folder.

The Constellar Communications team can be reached at comms@constellar.co

About Constellar

Constellar connects a global eco-system of event partners and consumers through a holistic portfolio of intellectual property (IP) in the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) industry. As Asia's partner of reference for curating innovative event and venue experiences, Constellar activates impactful networks to bring global markets, businesses and consumers together for sustainable growth. With our expertise and dedication, we are invested in helping you build trusted relationships with stakeholders for the long term and enabling cross-industry collaboration through world-class audience engagement solutions.

Visit www.constellar.co for more information.

SOURCE Constellar