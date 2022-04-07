U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,465.00
    -10.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,284.00
    -115.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,461.50
    -43.75 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.00
    -3.10 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.45
    +1.22 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.20
    +10.10 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    24.46
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0928
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6370
    +0.0280 (+1.07%)
     

  • Vix

    22.50
    +1.47 (+6.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3069
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8930
    +0.0930 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,509.27
    -1,394.55 (-3.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.87
    -41.48 (-3.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,562.69
    -25.01 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 166,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Number of claims falls to the lowest level since 1968

Constellation Brands Announces Accelerated Stock Buyback

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Constellation Brands, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • STZ
    Watchlist
  • STZ-B
Constellation Brands, Inc.
Constellation Brands, Inc.

VICTOR, N.Y., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase (“ASR”) agreement with Bank of America, N.A. to repurchase $500.0 million of its Class A common stock (“Common Stock”). Under the ASR agreement, Constellation will receive approximately 1.7 million shares on April 8, 2022, representing approximately 80% of the expected share repurchases under the ASR agreement, based on the company’s April 6, 2022 closing stock price of $231.81. The repurchased shares will become treasury shares.

The specific number of shares to be repurchased in the transaction is generally based upon the volume-weighted-average price of the Common Stock during the term of the ASR agreement, less a discount and is expected to be completed no later than May 2022. The purchase price for shares repurchased in the accelerated share repurchase transaction will be paid primarily with cash on hand and will be completed under the company’s current share repurchase authorization, which currently has approximately $2.6 billion in authorization remaining before giving effect to the ASR.

This ASR agreement will not change the fiscal 2023 EPS guidance provided in our news release of earlier today and constitutes the $500 million share repurchase referenced in that news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The word “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These statements may relate to business strategy, future operations, prospects, plans, and objectives of management, as well as information concerning expected actions of third parties. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur or will occur on any contemplated timetable. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Constellation Brands undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS
At Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe sharing a toast, unwinding after a day, celebrating milestones, and helping people connect, are Worth Reaching For. It’s worth our dedication, hard work, and the bold calculated risks we take to deliver more for our consumers, trade partners, shareholders, and communities in which we live and work. It’s what has made us one of the fastest-growing large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what’s next.

Today, we are a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico, our fine wine and craft spirits brands, including The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi Winery, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey, and our premium wine brands such as Meiomi and Kim Crawford.

But we won’t stop here. Our visionary leadership team and passionate employees from barrel room to boardroom are reaching for the next level, to explore the boundaries of the beverage alcohol industry and beyond. Join us in discovering what’s Worth Reaching For.

To learn more, follow us on Twitter @cbrands and visit www.cbrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS

Mike McGrew 773-251-4934 / michael.mcgrew@cbrands.com
Amy Martin 585-678-7141 / amy.martin@cbrands.com

Patty Yahn-Urlaub 585-678-7483 / patty.yahn-urlaub@cbrands.com

A downloadable PDF copy of this news release can be found here:
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/967ca0c8-37eb-43b2-91d9-79f79e8872c4


Recommended Stories

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • Why billionaire Warren Buffett took a stake in HP

    Buffett goes big on HP.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tumbling Again Today

    Competition in the electric vehicle sector is rising, and growth in China could be hard to come by in the near future.

  • 3 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet Through 2026

    Since the end of the Great Recession 13 years ago, growth stocks have dominated. According to consensus revenue estimates from Wall Street, the following three companies should be among the fastest-growing stocks on the planet through 2026. Perhaps it's no surprise that one of the hottest initial public offerings of 2021, electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), is expected to be one of the stock market's fastest-growing stocks over the next five years.

  • 3 Energy Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Investors have changed their view of the midstream space, but given the need for carbon fuels, this rebounding sector could keep going.

  • Ford Stock Catches a Downgrade. The Problems Are Wide in the Auto Industry.

    Barclays analyst Brian Johnson downgrades shares of Ford to Hold from Buy. Inflation is a problem for the analyst.

  • Bargain Hunting: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in April 2022

    Both these stocks are trading over 60% below their 52-week highs, suggesting bargain pricing for retail investors.

  • With EPS Growth And More, Steamships Trading (ASX:SST) Is Interesting

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • How Many Times Can We Buy AMD Stock At $100?

    The semiconductor group has become a bellwether industry to watch for stock market investors. As such, Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices and others are now at the forefront of many investors' trading screens. AMD and Nvidia did a tremendous job bucking the bear market in the fourth quarter, surging to all-time highs.

  • Should You Buy Costco Stock Right Now?

    Costco (NASDAQ: COST) has a reputation for delivering excellent value to customers. Similarly, Costco's stock has delivered exceptional value to shareholders, up 62% in the last year and 548% in the previous decade, before dividends. There are scarce investors who would not be happy with the return Costco has delivered.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy in April and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    Caught in the sell-off of growth stocks, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock has lost more than one-third its value this year, and a staggering 66% of its value in the past six months, as of this writing. It's true that Upstart stock ran up too high too fast, but it's also true that the company is growing rapidly and sitting on trillion-dollar opportunities. If you believe in Upstart's growth story, now's the time to buy.

  • Is Sundial Growers Riskier Than Other Meme Stocks?

    Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) is one of the cannabis industry's most popular meme stocks. However, this only offers us a glimpse of how it has performed in the past and just how erratic the stock can be.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Builds Up New $4.2 Billion Stake in HP

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has found another way to put even more of its money to work, purchasing a stake in HP Inc. valued at more than $4.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyT

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Federal Reserve Fears Strain Market Rally; Tesla, Nvidia Make Key Moves

    Fed fears hit the market rally for a second day, especially techs. Tesla, Nvidia and Apple had key chart moves.

  • GE Stock A Buy? General Electric Reaffirms 2022 Financial Outlook Ahead Of 3-Way Split

    General Electric is poised to emerge as an aviation pure-play, after the industrial icon spins off its lower-growth units. Is GE stock a buy?

  • Could The Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    The big shareholder groups in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ) have power over the company. Insiders often own a...

  • Wells Fargo’s 3 Stock Picks With at Least 60% Upside Potential

    After the stock market’s miserable open to the year, the past month saw strong stock bounces across the board. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ have delivered strong rallies. However, the markets appear to be wobbling again faced with the prospect of more sanctions on Russia and some hawkish comments from the Fed. So, have investors gotten too confident, too quickly? Tracie McMillion, Head of Global Asset Allocation Strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute thinks the risks are “definitely ris

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term

    Traditionally, considering an early purchase of an initial public offering (IPO) is an inherently high risk/high reward proposition. While it is wise to wait and see a few quarters' worth of earnings reports and data from a newly public company, the allure of an immediate run-up in price attracts many investors to recent IPOs. Founded with the goal of rethinking the traditional consumer credit scoring system, Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) brings machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to the creditworthiness scene.