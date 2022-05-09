U.S. markets close in 3 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,036.36
    -86.98 (-2.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,484.45
    -414.92 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,801.88
    -342.79 (-2.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.51
    -47.05 (-2.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.62
    -5.15 (-4.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.30
    -18.50 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.36 (-1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0592
    +0.0036 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0950
    -0.0280 (-0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2368
    +0.0029 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2640
    -0.2960 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,409.02
    -1,983.85 (-5.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    749.77
    -30.60 (-3.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,216.58
    -171.36 (-2.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,319.34
    -684.22 (-2.53%)
     

Constellation Brands Announces Expiration of Tender Offers for Outstanding Series of Its 3.20% and 4.25% Senior Notes Due 2023 and Delivery of Notices of Redemption for Remaining 3.20% and 4.25% Senior Notes Due 2023

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Constellation Brands, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • STZ
    Watchlist
  • STZ-B
Constellation Brands, Inc.
Constellation Brands, Inc.

VICTOR, N.Y., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that the previously announced series of cash tender offers (the “Offers”) for any and all of its outstanding 3.20% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “3.20% notes”) and 4.25% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “4.25% notes” and, together with the 3.20% notes, the “2023 Notes”), expired on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 5:00 p.m., New York City time (the “Expiration Time”). The Offers were made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated May 2, 2022 (the “Offer to Purchase”) and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery attached to the Offer to Purchase (the “Notice of Guaranteed Delivery”). The Offer to Purchase and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery are referred to together as the “Offer Documents.”

According to information provided by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tender agent and information agent for the Offers, (i) $401,778,000, or 66.96%, of the $600,000,000 outstanding aggregate principal amount of the 3.20% notes and (ii) $680,128,000, or 64.77%, of the $1,050,000,000 outstanding aggregate principal amount of the 4.25% notes had been validly tendered and delivered (and not validly withdrawn) in the Offers at or prior to the Expiration Time. In addition, $35,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.20% notes and $252,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.25% notes remain subject to guaranteed delivery procedures. Payment for the 2023 Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Offers (and not validly withdrawn) prior to the Expiration Time and accepted for purchase is intended to be made on or around May 9, 2022 (the “Settlement Date”), and payment for the 2023 Notes validly tendered pursuant to a Notice of Guaranteed Delivery (and not validly withdrawn) prior to the Expiration Time and accepted for purchase is intended to be made on or around May 11, 2022 (the “Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date”).

As previously announced, the applicable “Tender Offer Consideration” will be $1,008.81 for each $1,000 principal amount of 3.20% notes and $1,015.39 for each $1,000 principal amount of 4.25% notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the Settlement Date, payable on the Settlement Date or the Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date, as applicable.

The Offers were made solely pursuant to the Offer Documents and were not made to holders of 2023 Notes in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky, or other laws of such jurisdiction.

BofA Securities acted as dealer manager for the Offers.

Redemption of Remaining 2023 Notes

Additionally, the company announced today that it has given notice for full redemption prior to maturity of all of its remaining outstanding 2023 Notes to be effected on June 8, 2022.

The redemption price for the 2023 Notes, payable in cash, will be calculated pursuant to the formula set forth in the supplemental indentures relating to the 2023 Notes, and will include an expected total make-whole premium of approximately $7 million (after giving effect to the transactions contemplated by the Offers).

The Offers and redemptions of the 2023 Notes will be funded from a portion of the net proceeds from the recently completed sale by the company on May 9, 2022 of its 3.60% Senior Notes due 2024, 4.35% Senior Notes due 2027, and 4.75% Senior Notes due 2032.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities. If any holder is in any doubt as to the contents of this press release, or the Offers, or the action it should take, it is recommended to seek its own financial and legal advice, including in respect of any tax consequences, immediately from its stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant, or other independent financial, tax, or legal adviser. Furthermore, this press release shall not constitute a notice of redemption of the 2023 Notes. Information concerning the terms and conditions of the redemption is described in the notices distributed to holders of the 2023 Notes by the trustee under the indenture and the applicable supplemental indentures governing the 2023 Notes.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements which are not historical facts and relate to future plans, events, or performance are forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such events or results will in fact occur. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Constellation Brands undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Detailed information regarding risk factors with respect to the company are included in the company’s filings with the SEC.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS
Constellation Brands is an international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Constellation’s brand portfolio includes Corona Extra, Modelo Especial, the Robert Mondavi Brand Family, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, The Prisoner Wine Company, and High West Whiskey.

MEDIA CONTACTS

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS

Mike McGrew 773-251-4934 / michael.mcgrew@cbrands.com
Amy Martin 585-678-7141 / amy.martin@cbrands.com

Patty Yahn-Urlaub 585-678-7483 / patty.yahn-urlaub@cbrands.com

A downloadable PDF copy of this news release can be found here: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0ae559d1-e72c-4b41-8d39-09206f87b746


Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Still Falling

    Stock markets continued to slide on Monday, with the S&P 500 falling 1.9% through 9:50 a.m. ET and the Nasdaq down 2%. Shares of electric car leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) didn't escape the selling -- indeed, they're down three days in a row now, falling a further 3.8% Monday morning, caught up in the general feeling of dread on Wall Street. Worries about rising interest rates are one factor -- the yield on 10-year Treasury notes just hit 3.185%, its highest level since late 2018.

  • Palantir stock plunges on earnings, geopolitical uncertainty

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith discusses Palantir stock amid geopolitical uncertainty.

  • Ford reportedly sells Rivian stock at a discount

    Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita discusses Rivian stock after it was reported that Ford is selling 8 million shares of the EV startup.

  • Bear Market Bargains: 2 Growth Stocks Down 58% (or More) to Buy Now

    After weathering a rough April, many investors were hoping for a reprieve. But the market downturn has accelerated in May, fueled by the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by a half percentage point, its most aggressive rate hike since 2000.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Right Now

    The Nasdaq 100 technology index is officially in a bear market, and while it's unnerving, it does present opportunities.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war - live updates

    Morrisons beats Issa brothers in battle to rescue McColl's Nuclear plant under threat amid ‘political opposition’ to Chinese backing, EDF warns The FTSE 100 drops 1.7pc on China growth fears Lucy Burton: It's just 'banter': how City workers get away with spouting repugnant views Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

    The market downdraft continues to pull down the tech sector. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 1,000 points the other day, a 1.4% drop, but it caused the tech-laden Nasdaq 100 to plummet over 2%, putting virtually every single one of its components in the red. After a 30-year bull run that saw the Nasdaq 100 index gain nearly 4,000%, the tech benchmark could be heading for a deeper run south.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Around 50% This Year

    What to make of the markets right now? Last week brought more losses in what’s been a volatile year for stocks. The five straight weeks of market declines marked the longest such streak in over a decade. More ominously, they came in along with a number of other disturbing data points. The April jobs numbers, released on Friday, came to 428,000 jobs added for the month, superficially strong and well above the 391,000 expected. But the labor remains depressed, and the total number of workers, even

  • Everything About MP Materials Is Up Triple-Digits

    CO2 levels in the atmosphere hit an all-time high (since humans started taking measurements, at least) of 420 parts per million in April, as The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday -- and that's probably bad news for global warming. Rare earths, such as the neodymium and praseodymium that MP mines, are essential for the manufacture of rare earth magnets that drive the electric motors powering most electric vehicles (EVs) today -- and that, advocates hope, will help solve the climate crisis tomorrow. It makes sense then that with EV sales surging around the world, sales at MP Materials would be surging as well.

  • Dozens Of Major Stocks Crash More Than 70% In Epic Dive

    Still don't think the S&P 500's sell-off is that bad? Maybe you're not seeing all the major stocks down 70% or more from their highs.

  • Stock Market Crash: 3 Absolute Bargains Just Begging to Be Bought

    Buckle up, because volatility is back in a big way on Wall Street. This past Thursday, May 5, just a day after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by their largest amount in two decades (50 basis points), all of the major indexes crashed. Although "crash" is a bit of a subjective term, the nominal and percentage declines for all of the indexes sent shockwaves throughout Wall Street.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Johnson & Johnson 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Most of us use terms like "coulda, shoulda, woulda" as we detail a dream scenario in which a small investment can make us a millionaire several times over. Let's take a look at the pharmaceutical company's more recent past to see what an initial $10,000 investment a decade ago would shape up to today. In 2012, CEO Bill Weldon had led Johnson & Johnson for ten years but had proven unsuccessful in raising the stock price beyond the mid-$60 range, where it had hovered for most of his tenure.

  • Bitcoin Prices Keep Plunging With No Sign of Stopping. Where the Bottom May Be.

    In the near term, volatility in cryptocurrencies is expected to continue, and a turnaround may not be coming anytime soon.

  • Rivian Tumbles After Report of Ford Share Sale at a Discount

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. sank 17% in U.S. premarket trading after a media report that Ford Motor Co. is selling 8 million of its shares in the electric-pickup maker at a discount.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Slide in Broad-Based Rout Amid Fed Anguish: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russi

  • Why SoFi Technologies Plunged 35.2% in April

    SoFi cut its guidance at the beginning of the month as the student loan moratorium was pushed out further.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022

    When it comes to tech stocks, mega-caps like Apple and Amazon tend to attract attention. Investors looking for such companies should consider taking a closer look at tech growth stocks such as StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). As a company that operates only in Brazil, StoneCo is not a well-known company for U.S. investors.

  • fuboTV Revenue Explodes but the Stock Slips

    Streaming service fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) reported 2022 first-quarter earnings after the markets closed on May 5. The sports-centric alternative to cable generated explosive revenue growth as it benefits from the long-run trend of consumers switching to streaming. In its first quarter, which ended March 31, fuboTV earned $242 million in revenue.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    My "three stocks to avoid" column sometimes catches a break with one bad stock sinking the gains elsewhere. The S&P 500 declined 0.2% for the week, so the stocks I figured would move even lower actually did fare worse. This week, I see Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), Redbox (NASDAQ: RDBX), and New Relic (NYSE: NEWR) as stocks you may want to consider steering clear of.

  • Is There An Opportunity With Snowflake Inc.'s (NYSE:SNOW) 48% Undervaluation?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Snowflake Inc. ( NYSE:SNOW ) by taking the expected...

  • My 2 Best Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold in May 2022 (and Beyond)

    The S&P 500 Growth index has fallen sharply in recent months, weighed down by fears surrounding high inflation, geopolitical conflict, and rising interest rates. With that in mind, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) recently posted impressive quarterly results, and both stocks look like smart long-term investments. Without owning a single rental property, Airbnb has turned the travel industry upside down.