Constellation Brands Publishes ESG Impact Report, Advancing a Future Worth Reaching For

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2022 / Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ), a leading beverage alcohol company, recently published its ESG Impact Report highlighting established commitments and targets to positively impact the planet and its people, and progress made toward achieving them.

Constellation's ESG ambitions are grounded in the following three focus areas:

Serving as good stewards of the environment - modeling water stewardship for the beverage alcohol industry; and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through energy conservation and renewable energy initiatives.

Enhancing social equity within the industry and local communities - championing the professional development and advancement of women in the beverage alcohol industry and local communities; enhancing economic development and prosperity in disadvantaged communities; and championing an inclusive culture characterized by diversity in background and thought, which reflects the consumers and communities that the company serves.

Promoting responsible beverage alcohol consumption - ensuring the responsible promotion and marketing of the company's products.

This report details notable progress that Constellation has made in these focus areas, including:

Established and began implementing a 3-year strategy and operating plans to restore approximately 1.1 billion gallons of water withdrawals from local watersheds, while improving accessibility and the quality of water for communities where the company operates between fiscal year 2023 and fiscal year 2025.

Established and began implementing a three-year strategy and operating plans to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by 15% by fiscal year 2025 (from a fiscal year 2020 baseline).

Invested approximately $75 million in female-led or founded businesses through August 2022.

Helped more than 3,500 women receive services and training to help advance their careers in partnership with Dress for Success in calendar year 2021.

Committed to invest approximately $15 million in minority-owned businesses through August 2022.

Helped more than 4,700 Hispanic families strengthen their financial security through financial empowerment and housing counseling programs in calendar year 2021 through support of UnidosUS.

Increased female representation and overall ethnic diversity among Constellation's U.S. salaried employee population to 43% and 22%, respectively, in fiscal year 2022 progressing toward the established goals of 50% and 30%, respectively, by fiscal year 2026.

Supported the efforts of Responsibility.org to empower adults to make a lifetime of responsible alcohol choices as part of a balanced lifestyle and help eliminate drunk driving.

"While Constellation has a rich history demonstrating its commitment to doing well by doing good, we believe the social, economic, and environmental challenges of today's world require greater accountability, which is why we've bolstered our ESG commitments as a core tenet of our long-term business strategy," said Bill Newlands, Constellation Brands' President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are extremely proud of the progress we've made to help our communities and planet thrive, and we are excited to share it with our stakeholders. I sincerely thank our Constellation team members, as well as our non-profit, industry, and community partners, and broader stakeholders, for their continued support and collaboration. Together, we are striving to create a future that is truly Worth Reaching For."

ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS

At Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe sharing a toast, unwinding after a day, celebrating milestones, and helping people connect, are Worth Reaching For. It's worth our dedication, hard work, and the bold calculated risks we take to deliver more for our consumers, trade partners, shareholders, and communities in which we live and work. It's what has made us one of the fastest-growing large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what's next.

Today, we are a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico, our fine wine and craft spirits brands, including The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi Winery, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey, and our premium wine brands such as Meiomi, and Kim Crawford.

But we won't stop here. Our visionary leadership team and passionate employees from barrel room to boardroom are reaching for the next level, to explore the boundaries of the beverage alcohol industry and beyond. Join us in discovering what's Worth Reaching For.

3BL Alerts, Wednesday, November 16, 2022

