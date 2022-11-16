U.S. markets close in 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,957.60
    -34.13 (-0.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,556.50
    -36.42 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,175.86
    -182.55 (-1.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,856.25
    -32.95 (-1.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.57
    -1.35 (-1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.60
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0392
    +0.0043 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6920
    -0.1070 (-2.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1909
    +0.0046 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.3700
    +0.0920 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,537.51
    -293.44 (-1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.08
    -10.80 (-2.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.19
    -18.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,028.30
    +38.13 (+0.14%)
     

Constellation Brands Publishes ESG Impact Report, Advancing a Future Worth Reaching For

3BL Alerts
·4 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2022 / Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ), a leading beverage alcohol company, recently published its ESG Impact Report highlighting established commitments and targets to positively impact the planet and its people, and progress made toward achieving them.

Constellation's ESG ambitions are grounded in the following three focus areas:

  • Serving as good stewards of the environment - modeling water stewardship for the beverage alcohol industry; and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through energy conservation and renewable energy initiatives.

  • Enhancing social equity within the industry and local communities - championing the professional development and advancement of women in the beverage alcohol industry and local communities; enhancing economic development and prosperity in disadvantaged communities; and championing an inclusive culture characterized by diversity in background and thought, which reflects the consumers and communities that the company serves.

  • Promoting responsible beverage alcohol consumption - ensuring the responsible promotion and marketing of the company's products.

This report details notable progress that Constellation has made in these focus areas, including:

  • Established and began implementing a 3-year strategy and operating plans to restore approximately 1.1 billion gallons of water withdrawals from local watersheds, while improving accessibility and the quality of water for communities where the company operates between fiscal year 2023 and fiscal year 2025.

  • Established and began implementing a three-year strategy and operating plans to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by 15% by fiscal year 2025 (from a fiscal year 2020 baseline).

  • Invested approximately $75 million in female-led or founded businesses through August 2022.

  • Helped more than 3,500 women receive services and training to help advance their careers in partnership with Dress for Success in calendar year 2021.

  • Committed to invest approximately $15 million in minority-owned businesses through August 2022.

  • Helped more than 4,700 Hispanic families strengthen their financial security through financial empowerment and housing counseling programs in calendar year 2021 through support of UnidosUS.

  • Increased female representation and overall ethnic diversity among Constellation's U.S. salaried employee population to 43% and 22%, respectively, in fiscal year 2022 progressing toward the established goals of 50% and 30%, respectively, by fiscal year 2026.

  • Supported the efforts of Responsibility.org to empower adults to make a lifetime of responsible alcohol choices as part of a balanced lifestyle and help eliminate drunk driving.

"While Constellation has a rich history demonstrating its commitment to doing well by doing good, we believe the social, economic, and environmental challenges of today's world require greater accountability, which is why we've bolstered our ESG commitments as a core tenet of our long-term business strategy," said Bill Newlands, Constellation Brands' President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are extremely proud of the progress we've made to help our communities and planet thrive, and we are excited to share it with our stakeholders. I sincerely thank our Constellation team members, as well as our non-profit, industry, and community partners, and broader stakeholders, for their continued support and collaboration. Together, we are striving to create a future that is truly Worth Reaching For."

To read the full 2022 ESG Impact Report and watch a brief video highlighting Constellation's ESG strategy, click here.

To learn more, visit cbrands.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS

At Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe sharing a toast, unwinding after a day, celebrating milestones, and helping people connect, are Worth Reaching For. It's worth our dedication, hard work, and the bold calculated risks we take to deliver more for our consumers, trade partners, shareholders, and communities in which we live and work. It's what has made us one of the fastest-growing large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what's next.

Today, we are a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico, our fine wine and craft spirits brands, including The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi Winery, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey, and our premium wine brands such as Meiomi, and Kim Crawford.

But we won't stop here. Our visionary leadership team and passionate employees from barrel room to boardroom are reaching for the next level, to explore the boundaries of the beverage alcohol industry and beyond. Join us in discovering what's Worth Reaching For.

Media Contact:
Amy Martin

Read the Report

3BL Alerts, Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Press release picture
3BL Alerts, Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from 3BL Alerts on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: 3BL Alerts
Website: www.reportalert.info
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: 3BL Alerts



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/726342/Constellation-Brands-Publishes-ESG-Impact-Report-Advancing-a-Future-Worth-Reaching-For

Recommended Stories

  • Eagles planning TE-by-committee approach to replacing an injured Dallas Goedert

    We're looking at the options on the Philadelphia Eagles roster and how the remaining tight ends can all BLEND into one efficient version of Dallas Goedert

  • LP Foundation Makes Donation to Thomasville Regional Medical Center

    The LP Foundation, LP Building Solutions' nonprofit giving division, has donated $150,000 to support Thomasville Regional Medical Center (TRMC), which provides medical care in our LP Clarke County community.

  • Mackenzie Scott just became America's 4th-most-generous philanthropist, vaulting ahead of Mike Bloomberg

    MacKenzie Scott appears to have become the world’s fourth-most-generous living philanthropist this week, after she announced a fresh $2 billion in donations to charities and government.

  • Jeff Bezos Makes a Major Announcement

    Jeff Bezos is making headlines. The billionaire founder of Amazon seems to have a media plan that he has been executing perfectly for several weeks. "Yep, the probabilities in this economy tell you to batten down the hatches," Bezos posted on Twitter on October 18.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried was an effective altruism evangelist, pledging to give away most of his $26 billion fortune—it might have ultimately caused his downfall

    “I wanted to get rich, not because I like money but because I wanted to give that money to charity,” Sam Bankman-Fried once said.

  • FTX bankruptcy is bad news for the charities that crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried generously supported

    FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has lost the fortune he aimed to give away. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for CARE For Special ChildrenFTX, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, quickly became bankrupt and defunct in November 2022. Its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, is broke, and the 30-year-old former billionaire could be in serious legal trouble for his alleged financial improprieties. The Conversation asked Brian Mittendorf, an accounting scholar at The Ohio State University, to explain the signi

  • Podcast: The Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus takes a DIY approach to business and philanthropy

    It’s been 20 years since Bernie Marcus retired as CEO of The Home Depot, the nation’s largest home improvement retailer. The do-it-yourself (DIY) retail concept was so new back then, “there was nobody to copy,” Marcus said. More than four decades later, Home Depot is still forging its own path.

  • MacKenzie Scott donates $2 billion as Jeff Bezos pledges to give away his fortune

    MacKenzie Scott announced that she's donated nearly $2 billion over the past seven months to 343 organizations that support underserved communities.

  • Zoom Stock Has More Room to Drop, Analyst Says. Businesses’ Spending Is a Risk.

    Citi analyst Tyler Radke lowered his 12-month price target for the videoconferencing stock to $72 from $76.

  • Retail sales jump in October in sign of U.S. economic strength. Too much for the Fed?

    Sales at retailers jumped 1.3% in October, signaling U.S. consumers are still spending plenty of money despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to slow the economy.

  • Norcross investor group nominates former TD Bank CEO Greg Braca for Republic First board seat

    The activist investor group led by Greg Braca and South Jersey power broker George Norcross is challenging a two-person slate put forth by the bank.

  • Energizer swings to a net loss, but adjusted profit and sales top expectations

    Energizer Holdings Inc. swung to a net fourth-quarter loss, but reported Tuesday an adjusted profit and sales that rose above expectations, as higher pricing offset declines in battery and auto care volumes. The battery and auto care company's stock was still inactive in premarket trading. The net loss for the quarter to Sept. 30 was $362.9 million, or $5.09 a share, after net income of $79.1 million, or $1.14 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as a $541.9 millio

  • Tax Breaks for Retirement, Corporate Research on Congress’s Lame-Duck Agenda

    Some tax changes could advance before year end, but short deadlines and postelection uncertainty pose hurdles.

  • Bankman-Fried ‘Still Trying to Raise Rescue Crypto Cash’ For FTX Users

    The cryptocurrency exchange declared bankruptcy last Tuesday. Its former CEO has apparently still been trying to plug a shortfall of up to $8 billion.

  • RBA Prepared to Pause or Return to Outsized Hikes, Minutes Show

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank is prepared to pause its tightening cycle or return to larger interest-rate increases if the economy requires it, according to minutes of the Nov. 1 policy meeting when it lifted the benchmark by a quarter percentage point.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX Latest: Binance CEO Zhao Plans Recovery FundWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitcoin I

  • Has the Buck Topped Here?

    U.S. retail sales were up more than expected in October, posting the biggest month-over-month gain since February, but equity indexes struggled after Target posted disappointing third-quarter results and warned of a soft fourth quarter too. The yield on the 10-year Treasury yield declined, though the two-year/10-year curve inversion deepened on expectations the Federal Reserve will maintain a hawkish monetary course. The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow tool currently shows 4.4% fourth-quarter growth. Marc Chandler, the managing director of Bannockburn Global Forex would take issue with that forecast: “The US economy is expected to struggle under the weight of past monetary tightening,” he notes, “and what we do not appreciate is the extent of fiscal tightening.” Marc joins Maggie Lake to talk about the big picture, how it’s reflected in currency pairs and global yields, what we should expect from the Federal Reserve, and why we should be skeptical of China. We also hear from Roger Hirst about the broader implications of a dollar pull-back. Watch the full Insider Talks episode featuring Roger Hirst here: rvtv.io/3AiGXJi. We want to hear from you too – please share your questions, comments, and suggestions! Editor’s Note: Our live chat feature will be unavailable for four to six weeks as we upgrade our video player technology. We apologize for the temporary loss of function. But we assure you the upgrade will more than justify the wait. In the meantime, we will be monitoring the comments section. So, in addition to conversing with your fellow community members, please share your questions there.

  • This Overseas Stock Market Is Ready to Bust Out

    If the Athens Stock Exchange General Index could outperform our stock indexes in the face of a strong U.S. dollar, imagine what it could do if the dollar substantially weakens.

  • Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Genuine Parts Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

    Why investing for the long run, especially if you buy certain popular stocks, could reap huge rewards.

  • FTX In Contact With Prosecutors As Bankruptcy May Touch One Million Customers

    The cryptocurrency exchange is beginning the process of selling or reorganizing its businesses through chapter 11 during law enforcement investigations into its collapse

  • Krispy Kreme loss widens in Q3 while revenue tops estimates and company backs guidance

    Krispy Kreme Inc. said Tuesday it had a net loss of $13.1 million, or 8 cents a share, in the third quarter, wider than the loss of $5.66 million, or 4 cents a share, posted in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 3 cents, below the 4 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue climbed to $377.5 million from $342.8 million a year ago, ahead of the $362.0 million FactSet consensus. The donut company said the strong dollar shaved 3.3% off revenue growth in the quarter. "Margins improve