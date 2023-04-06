U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

Constellation Brands Q4 Highlights: 5% Sales Decline, Bottomline Beat, Dividend Hike & More

Shivani Kumaresan
·1 min read

  • Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) reported a fourth-quarter FY23 sales decline of 5% year-on-year to $1.997 billion, missing the consensus of $2.02 billion.

  • Net sales for the Beer segment fell 2% Y/Y to $1.54 billion, and Wine and Spirits declined 14% Y/Y to $462.2 million.

  • Shipment volume for Beer decreased 5.4%, while Wine and Spirits plunged 22.1%.

  • Gross profit of $961.2 million decreased 15% Y/Y.

  • Comparable EPS of $1.98 beat the consensus of $1.82. Comparable EPS, excluding Canopy equity losses, was $2.15.

  • The company generated an operating cash flow of $2.76 billion for the fiscal year and ended the quarter with $133.5 million in cash and equivalents.

  • Constellation's board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.89 per share of Class A Common Stock, an 11% increase, payable on May 18, 2023, to stockholders of record on May 4, 2023.

  • Guidance: Constellation sees FY24 comparable basis EPS, excluding Canopy, of $11.70 - $12.00, above the consensus of $11.68.

  • It expects FY24 operating cash flow of $2.4 billion - $2.6 billion and free cash flow of $1.2 billion - $1.3 billion.

  • Price Action: STZ shares are trading higher by 1.73% at $225.26 on the last check Thursday.

