Constellation Energy Corporation's (NASDAQ:CEG) Business And Shares Still Trailing The Industry

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Electric Utilities industry in the United States have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 2.1x, Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) looks to be giving off some buy signals with its 1x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

See our latest analysis for Constellation Energy

How Has Constellation Energy Performed Recently?

Recent times have been advantageous for Constellation Energy as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to dive, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Keen to find out how analysts think Constellation Energy's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For Constellation Energy?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Constellation Energy's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 24% gain to the company's top line. As a result, it also grew revenue by 29% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has actually done a good job of growing revenue over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to slump, contracting by 2.2% per annum during the coming three years according to the seven analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the broader industry is forecast to expand by 3.6% per year, which paints a poor picture.

With this in consideration, we find it intriguing that Constellation Energy's P/S is closely matching its industry peers. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/S has reached a floor yet with revenue going in reverse. There's potential for the P/S to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its top-line growth.

Story continues

What Does Constellation Energy's P/S Mean For Investors?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

It's clear to see that Constellation Energy maintains its low P/S on the weakness of its forecast for sliding revenue, as expected. As other companies in the industry are forecasting revenue growth, Constellation Energy's poor outlook justifies its low P/S ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 1 warning sign for Constellation Energy that you should be aware of.

If companies with solid past earnings growth is up your alley, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here