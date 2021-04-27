U.S. markets close in 3 hours 55 minutes

Constellation Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Results

Constellation Pharmaceuticals , Inc.
·1 min read
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its expertise in epigenetics to discover and develop novel therapeutics, will host a conference call at 8:00 AM EDT on May 10, 2021, to discuss its first quarter 2021 results and provide a business update. The event will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of Constellation’s website at http://ir.constellationpharma.com/events-and-presentations/events. To participate in the live question-and-answer session, please dial (877) 473-2077 (domestic) or (661) 378-9662 (international) and refer to conference ID 8798968.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that selectively modulate gene expression to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancer. The Company has a deep understanding of how epigenetic and chromatin modifications in cancer cells and in the tumor and immune microenvironment play a fundamental role in driving disease progression and drug resistance. Constellation is driving development of the BET inhibitor pelabresib (CPI-0610) for the treatment of myelofibrosis as well as its EZH2 inhibitor CPI-0209 for the treatment of other cancers. The Company is also applying its broad research and development capabilities to explore other novel targets that directly and indirectly impact gene expression to fuel a sustainable pipeline of innovative small-molecule product candidates.

Contacts

Kia Khaleghpour, PhD
Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications
Constellation Pharmaceuticals
+1 617-844-6859
kia.khaleghpour@constellationpharma.com

Lauren Arnold
Media Relations
MacDougall Biomedical Communications
+1 781-235-3060
larnold@macbiocom.com


    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said Tesla Inc. sold 10% of its Bitcoin holdings to demonstrate the token’s liquidity, while adding that he’s retained his personal investment in the cryptocurrency.Tesla’s earnings report showed the firm -- which bought more than $1 billion of the tokens earlier this year -- generated $101 million in income from the sale. Musk said on Twitter that Tesla in essence was trying “to prove liquidity of Bitcoin as an alternative to holding cash on balance sheet.”The world’s largest cryptocurrency was up 2.3% to $54,503 as of 10:18 a.m. in London on Tuesday. It’s tumbled from a peak of almost $64,870 in mid-April but is still up sevenfold in the past year.The electric-vehicle maker put cryptocurrencies onto the agenda of corporate treasurers worldwide with its investment in Bitcoin. While many continue to view the token as just too risky to be compared with cash, Tesla’s Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn said on an earnings call that the company believes in Bitcoin’s long-term value.For a number of strategists, Bitcoin and other tokens are purely speculative investments rather than legitimate alternatives to cash. For instance, BCA Research Inc. argues that Bitcoin fails as a store of value or unit of account owing to its volatility, even though these are basic functions of money.However, Musk has been a high-profile supporter of cryptocurrencies for some time and late last month announced that Tesla would begin accepting payment for its vehicles in Bitcoin.Tesla fell as much as 3.1% in late trading after its results were announced Monday despite a record profit in the first quarter.(Updates Bitcoin price)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Chinese property developers have turned their sights to Hong Kong's border districts as mainlanders from neighbouring boomtown Shenzhen consider parts of the former British colony as a more affordable long-term housing prospect. The development plans are seen by some as a turning point, with buyers from what was once considered Hong Kong's cheaper industrial hinterland increasingly viewing of the global finance hub as Shenzhen's "backyard". While Hong Kong's property market remains red-hot, the city's international economic prestige has come under pressure after prolonged pro-democracy protests in 2019 and sweeping new national security laws last year.

  • Bitcoin Rebounds After Hitting Lowest Level Since March

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin rallied back Monday as investors took advantage of the lowest levels in seven weeks to pile back in.The largest cryptocurrency rose as much as 13% to above $54,000, the biggest intraday gain since early February.The move comes as JPMorgan Chase & Co. is preparing to introduce an actively managed Bitcoin fund to some clients as soon as this summer, Coindesk reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The rebound reverses a two-week slump that had pushed Bitcoin below its 100-day moving average amid technical warnings from Wall Street and fears of a growing crypto bubble.Some pinned Monday’s move on a tweet Saturday from billionaire Elon Musk, who in the past has affected prices with his comments on the social platform.In a potential reference to cryptocurrencies, the Tesla Inc. founder asked “What does the future hodl?”, using a term often seen as meaning “hold on for dear life” that supporters use to refer to buying and holding their digital assets.After markets closed in New York on Monday, Musk’s Tesla Inc. quarterly results revealed that it spent $1.2 billion on Bitcoin in the first quarter and made $101 million selling it during that period. Musk had disclosed the crypto investment in February and the announcement subsequently helped fuel a red-hot rally for the digital asset.Cryptocurrency-exposed stocks also rose. Monex Group Inc. gained 7.1%, while Remixpoint Inc. increased 7% and Ceres Inc. added 6.1%. In the U.S., Coinbase Global Inc. gained 4.4%, while Riot Blockchain Inc. jumped 6.3%.Bitcoin has retained a gain of about 80% year-to-date as big-name investors endorse it and institutions from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to Bank of New York Mellon advance their offerings around cryptocurrencies. JPMorgan’s John Normand reiterated in a note Friday that Bitcoin’s ascent has been steeper than any other financial innovation or bubble of the past 50 years.“Crypto bulls breathed a sigh of relief as last week’s deep rout across the space failed to extend,” Steen Jakobsen, chief investment officer at Saxo Bank, wrote in a note. However, “it has quite a wall to climb to fully neutralize the recent selloff(Updates to add Tesla’s Bitcoin sale in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Fed’s Influence on Treasury Yields Will Set the Tone

    The Fed is expected to defend its policy of letting inflation run hot, while assuring markets it sees the pick-up in prices as only temporary.

  • Wall Street Splits on Dollar’s Fate Amid Economic Growth Debate

    (Bloomberg) -- The most popular currency trade at the beginning of the year has splintered as Wall Street takes to opposing sides on the fate of the dollar in the world’s pandemic recovery.JPMorgan Asset Management and T. Rowe Price see the dollar weakening as U.S. economic exceptionalism wanes, while PineBridge Investments expects it to strengthen. Currencies from the euro to the Brazilian real -- which suffered in the first quarter -- have attempted rallies this month leaving the greenback sitting at a closely watched technical crossroads.“You have that idiosyncratic U.S. rates outperformance story being offset by the global cyclical upswing and by expensive valuations on the dollar,” said Ian Samson, a multi-asset fund manager at Fidelity International in Hong Kong, who is long the currency against the euro. “We see significant crosswinds blowing the dollar in different directions.”While most on Wall Street called for a weaker dollar in January, the world’s reserve currency went on a run that left speculative funds scrambling to cover $30 billion of net short positions as Treasury yields climbed and expectations of rate hikes were brought forward. That trade soured this month, with the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipping 2.2%. A break of the uptrend in place from its first quarter would point the way to further downside. The gauge was little changed midday Monday in New York.This week’s policy assessment by the Federal Reserve, which has held firm against hawkish expectations, could lend weight to bears. At the crux of dollar forecasts is expectations for the pace of recovery in the world’s biggest economy.U.S. EdgeAs the world strives to break free from the bruising economic effect of coronavirus restrictions, the U.S. has inoculated more citizens than any other country, giving it an edge in the race to re-open. Coupled with the Biden administration’s multi-trillion dollar fiscal stimulus and a Fed that’s allowing inflation to overshoot, it’s spurring the likes of PineBridge Investments to predict more dollar gains.“U.S. Treasury yields could see another leg higher once we see some inflation come back,” with their premium over peers supporting the dollar, said Omar Slim, portfolio manager at PineBridge in Singapore. “Our view is that the dollar will retain a strengthening bias this year.”Ten-year U.S. yields surged more than 80 basis points this year to 1.77% in March, the highest since before the pandemic. The benchmark is around 1.57% Monday, well above the 2021 low of 0.90%.“Positive U.S. data might very easily kick-start a dollar rally again,” wrote Commerzbank AG currency strategist Thu Lan Nguyen in a note last week. “So for now U.S. dollar bears should make sure that they don’t get excited too soon.”Catching UpBut not everyone is convinced the U.S. will continue outpacing peers.For JPMorgan Asset’s Thushka Maharaj, its exceptionalism is set to fade as other nations catch-up on vaccine roll-outs and economic re-openings in the second half of the year.The London-based strategist is keeping tabs on developed markets like Europe, the U.K. and Japan, and sees the euro outperforming the dollar in the medium term. “We are expecting the rebound in these economies to mirror what we are seeing in the U.S. right now,” she said.Signs abound this trend is underway.Coronavirus cases are rising in all regions except Europe, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday. The European Union is unleashing a new immunization drive to cover the bulk of its population within a few months, while on the economic front, recent PMI data have beaten expectations.The euro has climbed about 3% from a four-month low in March, and broke through the key $1.20 level last week.Some favor other currencies to best the greenback. T. Rowe’s Thomas Poullaouec sees more gains for Australia’s risk-sensitive dollar as China’s economy rebounds from the pandemic and demand for commodities rise.Aberdeen Standard Investments’ Edwin Gutierrez is watching for opportunities to boost exposure to riskier developing currencies as “the rest of the world catches up on the vaccine roll-out.”The Brazilian real, Indian rupee and Colombian peso -- which have been pummeled as the coronavirus raged across those countries -- stand out for the head of emerging-market sovereign debt in London.Substantially OvervaluedIn the meantime, vocal bears continue to warn about long-term headwinds for the dollar.“Beyond the near term, we continue to see a structurally negative outlook for the U.S. currency,” wrote Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists including Zach Pandl in a note Tuesday. “The dollar is still substantially overvalued.”(Updates with prices in fourth and eighth paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Homebuilders’ Pain to Spell Record Earnings for Lumber Producers

    (Bloomberg) -- When Kris Taylor set out to build a lake house last October, he budgeted $40,000 for lumber. But a pandemic-fueled homebuilding frenzy that’s catapulted lumber prices into uncharted territory more than doubled his expected costs.Taylor ultimately moved forward, joining a chorus of homebuilders fanning the flames of lumber’s remarkable rally. Since June, lumber futures have more than tripled to a record $1,326 per 1,000 board feet.That’s expected to translate into record first-quarter earnings for wood suppliers, who begin reporting revenues this week. Some analysts expect second-quarter earnings will be even higher, with the number of U.S. single-family homes built in March jumping to the highest since 2006, and strong building applications indicating momentum for months to come.Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., the world’s biggest lumber producer, soared to record highs this month, as did those of Weyerhaeuser Co. and Interfor Corp.“The market remains spectacular,” said Kevin Mason, managing director for ERA Forest Products Research. “Order files are extended well into May, inventories are exceedingly light, and there is no wave of incremental supply on the horizon.”Mason expects lumber prices will moderate in the coming months, as summer holidays and oppressive heat reduces work hours at job sites in the U.S. South. But prices should remain above historical averages well into 2022.“If 2020 was a mic-drop event, 2021 is setting up to be an even more impressive encore performance for the forest-product industry,” RBC Capital Markets said in an April recent report.Record-high lumber prices are expected to mean “very strong free cash flow” for companies like West Fraser, Canfor Corp., and Interfor, RBC said.For Taylor, an already “atrocious” lumber shopping experience was exacerbated by scant availability of oriented strand board, known as OSB, which is widely used as a plywood stand-in to make walls and floors. Instead, he had to buy more expensive wood panels.Low inventories of OSB and other common wood products aren’t likely to reverse soon as pandemic-related labor disruptions make it difficult to ramp up production, according to CIBC Equity Research in an April 23 note in an April 23 note. But record profitability may incentivize more capacity, easing prices in 2022, the bank wrote.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

