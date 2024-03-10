Constellation Resources Insiders Recover Some Losses, Which Stand At AU$54k

Insiders who purchased AU$164.2k worth of Constellation Resources Limited (ASX:CR1) shares over the past year recouped some of their losses after price gained 22% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled AU$54k since the time of purchase.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Constellation Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Kevin Johnson was the biggest purchase of Constellation Resources shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.11 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Kevin Johnson.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Constellation Resources insiders own about AU$1.7m worth of shares. That equates to 31% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Constellation Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Constellation Resources we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Constellation Resources. You'd be interested to know, that we found 4 warning signs for Constellation Resources and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

