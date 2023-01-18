U.S. markets open in 7 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,014.25
    +4.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,031.00
    +11.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,642.50
    +18.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.90
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.16
    +0.98 (+1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,904.30
    -5.60 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    +0.08 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0789
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.36
    -0.13 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2293
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7500
    +2.5420 (+1.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,281.69
    +155.90 (+0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.53
    +3.67 (+0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,851.03
    -9.04 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

Constellation Software Inc. Announces Annual Interest Rate for Series 1 Debentures

Constellation Software Inc.
·1 min read
Constellation Software Inc.
Constellation Software Inc.

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU, TSX: CSU.DB) (the “Company”) announced today that the interest rate applicable to the unsecured subordinated floating rate debentures, Series 1 of the Company (the “Debentures”) will be reset to 13.3% per annum on March 31, 2023. This new interest rate is equal to the annual average percentage change in the “All-items Consumer Price Index” published by Statistics Canada during the 12 month period ending on December 31, 2022 plus 6.5% and will be reflected in the June 30, 2023 interest payment on the Debentures.

The current interest rate of 9.9% will remain in place until March 30, 2023. The interest rate applicable to the Debentures will continue to be reset on an annual basis on March 31 of each year.

Further details regarding the Debentures can be found in the final short form prospectus of the Company dated April 17, 2015 which has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical software solutions.

For further information please contact:

Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
416-861-9677
info@csisoftware.com
www.csisoftware.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Semiconductor Stocks Taiwan Semiconductor, Nvidia, and Skyworks Solutions Rallied Today

    Shares of semiconductor stocks Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) were rising on Tuesday, up as much as 3.4%, 4.6%, and 2.2%, before settling into gains of 2.7%, 4%, and 0.6%, respectively, as of 1:42 p.m. ET. The sector-wide optimism was helped along by a positive note from Bank of America semiconductor analyst Vivek Arya this morning, along with continued optimism over moderating inflation and the broader economy. Arya wrote, "We assume a soft-landing (nonmemory semi sales down [less than 5% year over year], also confirmed by recent Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) results/outlook) as consumer chip inventory correction is completed by [the first half] and as industrial/auto chip pricing remains resilient."

  • ‘It feels like way too much to lose.’ We had $550K invested and told our adviser we wanted a ‘conservative approach.’ Since then we’ve lost $88K. Should we fire him?

    Question: Two years ago my husband took an early retirement when offered by his company. At that time we had a 401(k) with about $550,000 that we gave to a big financial services firm rep to handle. Answer: There are a few questions to ask here: First, is your withdrawal rate reasonable; second did your adviser do you wrong with those big losses; and third, what do you do about the adviser situation?

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The conventional wisdom outlook for 2023 is mixed – most market watchers and economists would say that a recession is likely during the first half of the year, with disagreements centered more on the duration and depth of a downturn than its likelihood, and a rebound will come in the second half, leading to stock markets finishing this year about where they began. Weighing in from Morgan Stanley, chief Us equity strategist Mike Wilson notes the conventional wisdom, saying: “Both the sell and buy

  • 2 Down-on-Their-Luck Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    The bear market knocked down growth stocks by the dozens last year -- even if these companies didn't report bad news. So, if a particular growth company actually did report disappointing news, losses were much greater.

  • Why Medical Properties Trounced the Market Today

    Thanks to the moves of a pair of analysts, investors have taken more notice of the high-yielding REIT.

  • Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A.'s (NYSE:SQM) largest shareholders are public companies with 48% ownership, institutions own 39%

    A look at the shareholders of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. ( NYSE:SQM ) can tell us which group is most...

  • Why SoFi Technologies Stock Was Up 4.3% Today

    The major indexes were mixed on Tuesday, as the S&P 500 was down 8 points (0.2%), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 392 points (1.1%), while the Nasdaq Composite was down 16 points (0.14%). It is fourth-quarter earnings season, and the market took a bit of a hit today as some of the big bellwether banks reported Tuesday, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs had its worst earnings miss in a decade, as it got hit hard by the slowdown in the investment banking business.

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Suggests It's 32% Undervalued

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:AMC ) by...

  • Would You Still Dare to Invest in Amazon.com (AMZN)?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Miller Opportunity Equity” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. A quarterly net increase of 1.85% has been recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2022, below the S&P 500 Index’s 7.56% gain for the same period. […]

  • Here's The Real Reason Warren Buffett Loves Occidental Stock

    Occidental Petroleum stock's 91% rise in the past year is impressive. You can be sure Warren Buffett is paying attention to another trait.

  • China Driving Dollar More Than Fed Hikes, BofA Strategists Say

    (Bloomberg) -- While much of the focus in currency markets right now is how the prospect of slowing Federal Reserve rate hikes has helped fuel dollar weakness, the biggest factor may be across the world in China.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalScholz Sees G

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Got Another Healthy Dose of Good News

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) lost more than 50% of their value last year. The company faced two severe headwinds: surging interest rates and concerns about some of its tenants' ability to pay rent. Meanwhile, the company has gotten good news on some of its ailing tenants.

  • After losing 28% in the past year, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) institutional owners must be relieved by the recent gain

    A look at the shareholders of Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 55% stake...

  • Apple Stock: Here's How Much Upside May Be Left After Recent Rally

    Apple shares are mixed to start the holiday-shortened week. Coming into Tuesday, Apple stock had rallied in five of the previous six sessions, with the lone down day a loss of just 0.06%. Apple is one of the few megacap tech stocks that had avoided getting pummeled in 2022.

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $12.67 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the prior day.

  • Most Space Stocks Crashed in 2022. These 3 Could Fly in 2023.

    There's not a lot of "value" in space stocks. But growth? These stocks have that in abundance.

  • Bank of Japan leaves policy unchanged, yen weakens

    Japan's central bank left its ultra-easy monetary policy unchanged on Wednesday, bucking heavy speculation that it could again tweak a key lever and sending the yen plunging against the dollar.For months, the central bank has bucked the trend set by global peers and stood its ground on its loose monetary policy, convinced that inflation has not yet taken hold in Japan in a sustained fashion.

  • Microsoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go Deeper

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. plans to cut jobs in a number of engineering divisions on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the matter, joining the ranks of technology giants that are scaling back as the industry prepares for a prolonged slump in demand.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsLarry Fink Say

  • Asian markets up on recovery hopes, yen sinks after BoJ decision

    Asian markets rose Wednesday to maintain their strong start to the year, with Tokyo soaring and the yen tumbling after the Bank of Japan decided against further tweaking monetary policy.The move in December sent the yen soaring, and while the bank held firm Wednesday, there is a growing expectation that officials will eventually move away from the policy of buying up bonds to keep yields in check.