Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022 and Declares Quarterly Dividend

·15 min read
TORONTO, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) (“Constellation” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 and declared a $1.00 per share dividend payable on April 14, 2023 to all common shareholders of record at close of business on April 6, 2023. This dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Please note that all dollar amounts referred to in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s annual Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and our annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website www.csisoftware.com. Additional information about the Company is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Q4 2022 Headlines:

  • Revenue grew 34% (negative 1% organic growth, positive 4% after adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates) to $1,847 million compared to $1,383 million in Q4 2021.

  • Net income attributable to common shareholders increased 23% to $152 million ($7.19 on a diluted per share basis) from $124 million ($5.86 on a diluted per share basis) in Q4 2021.

  • A number of acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of $211 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $66 million resulting in total consideration of $277 million.

  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) were $400 million, an increase of 17%, or $59 million, compared to $341 million for the comparable period in 2021.

  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased $46 million to $290 million compared to $244 million for the same period in 2021.

2022 Headlines:

  • Revenue grew 30% (negative 1% organic growth, positive 3% after adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates) to $6,622 million compared to $5,106 million in 2021.

  • Net income attributable to common shareholders increased 65% to $512 million ($24.18 on a diluted per share basis) from $310 million ($14.65 on a diluted per share basis) in 2021.

  • A number of acquisitions were completed for total consideration of $1,875 million including holdbacks and contingent consideration.

  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) was $1,297 million, a decrease of $2 million, compared to $1,300 million for the comparable period in 2021.

  • Free cash flow available to shareholders (“FCFA2S”) decreased $30 million to $853 million compared to $883 million for the same period in 2021 representing a decrease of 3%.

1. See Non-IFRS measures. 

Total revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $1,847 million, an increase of 34%, or $465 million, compared to $1,383 million for the comparable period in 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022 total revenues were $6,622 million, an increase of 30%, or $1,515 million, compared to $5,106 million for the comparable period in 2021. The increase for both the three and twelve month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of negative 1% in both periods, positive 4% and 3% respectively after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business.   Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income attributable to common shareholders of CSI for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $152 million compared to $124 million for the same period in 2021. On a per share basis this translated into a net income per diluted share of $7.19 in the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to net income per diluted share of $5.86 for the same period in 2021. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, net income attributable to common shareholders of CSI was $512 million or $24.18 per diluted share compared to $310 million or $14.65 per diluted share for the same period in 2021. There was no change in the number of shares outstanding.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, CFO increased $59 million to $400 million compared to $341 million for the same period in 2021 representing an increase of 17%. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, CFO decreased $2 million to $1,297 million compared to $1,300 million for the same period in 2021 representing a decrease of 0.2%. The primary reasons for the decline in CFO for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 is that CFO includes the impact of changes in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations or, changes in non-cash operating working capital (“NCOWC”), and income taxes paid. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 there was $60 million of cash used in NCOWC compared to $45 million of cash generated from NCOWC for the same period in 2021. There are many reasons contributing to the NCOWC variance for the Company, none of which are indicative of an underlying concern with the overall NCOWC balance. Specifically, there are no concerns with accounts receivable or unbilled revenue aging. Income taxes paid increased 33% or $86 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 over the same periods in 2021. Approximately $100 million in cash tax payments were made in the twelve month period ending December 31, 2022 relating to the deferral of Research and Experimentation expenses associated with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, FCFA2S increased $46 million to $290 million compared to $244 million for the same period in 2021 representing an increase of 19%. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, FCFA2S decreased $30 million to $853 million compared to $883 million for the same period in 2021 representing a decrease of 3%. The items negatively impacting CFO summarized above are the same items negatively impacting FCFA2S. In addition interest payments on debt facilities for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 increased $34 million or 88% compared to the same period in 2021. On February 1, 2022, the Topicus Preferred Shares and Topicus Coop Preference Units were converted to Topicus Subordinate Voting Shares and Topicus Coop Ordinary Units respectively. As a result of this conversion the non-controlling interest in Topicus.com Inc. decreased from approximately 70% to 39%.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Constellation or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Constellation assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures
Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, the IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. We believe that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if we do not make any acquisitions, or investments, and do not repay any debts. While we could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, our objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet our hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended
December 31,

 

 

 

 

Year ended
December 31,

 

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

($ in millions)

 

 

 

 

($ in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash flows from operating activities

 

400

 

341

 

 

 

 

1,297

 

1,300

 

 

Adjusted for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest paid on lease obligations

 

(3

)

(2

)

 

 

 

(11

)

(9

)

 

Interest paid on other facilities

 

(26

)

(10

)

 

 

 

(74

)

(40

)

 

Credit facility transaction costs

 

(4

)

(2

)

 

 

 

(7

)

(6

)

 

Payments of lease obligations

 

(25

)

(22

)

 

 

 

(94

)

(83

)

 

IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge

 

(23

)

(25

)

 

 

 

(112

)

(132

)

 

Property and equipment purchased

 

(14

)

(10

)

 

 

 

(41

)

(29

)

 

Interest and dividends received

 

0

 

0

 

 

 

 

1

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

306

 

271

 

 

 

 

958

 

1,003

 

 

Less amount attributable to

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-controlling interests

 

(16

)

(27

)

 

 

 

(105

)

(120

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Free cash flow available to shareholders

 

290

 

244

 

 

 

 

853

 

883

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:

Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-9677
info@csisoftware.com
www.csisoftware.com

SOURCE: CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.

 

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts.  Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash

$

811

 

$

                      763

 

Accounts receivable

876

 

600

 

Unbilled revenue

230

 

140

 

Inventories

48

 

35

 

Other assets

496

 

296

 

 

2,461

 

1,835

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment

128

 

93

 

Right of use assets

283

 

245

 

Deferred income taxes

160

 

66

 

Other assets

172

 

99

 

Intangible assets

4,679

 

3,428

 

 

5,422

 

3,931

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

7,882

 

$

                   5,766

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc.

$

505

 

$

                    143

 

Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc.

316

 

60

 

Redeemable preferred securities

-

 

7

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

1,080

 

832

 

Dividends payable

21

 

22

 

Deferred revenue

1,484

 

1,158

 

Provisions

11

 

11

 

Acquisition holdback payables

159

 

94

 

Lease obligations

96

 

79

 

Income taxes payable

97

 

56

 

 

3,768

 

2,461

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc.

567

 

561

 

Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc.

586

 

354

 

Deferred income taxes

471

 

436

 

Acquisition holdback payables

77

 

68

 

Lease obligations

217

 

190

 

Other liabilities

262

 

175

 

 

2,181

 

1,784

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

5,949

 

4,245

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

Capital stock

99

 

99

 

Other equity

-

 

(179

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(150

)

(66

)

Retained earnings

1,763

 

1,206

 

Non-controlling interests

221

 

460

 

 

1,933

 

1,521

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

7,882

 

$

               5,766

 

 

 

 

 

 


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts.  Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

License

$

320

 

 

$

287

 

Professional services

1,381

 

 

1,033

 

Hardware and other

233

 

 

176

 

Maintenance and other recurring

4,688

 

 

3,611

 

 

6,622

 

 

5,106

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

Staff

3,539

 

 

2,695

 

Hardware

134

 

 

99

 

Third party license, maintenance and professional services

626

 

 

433

 

Occupancy

49

 

 

40

 

Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment

307

 

 

186

 

Professional fees

114

 

 

79

 

Other, net

154

 

 

62

 

Depreciation

143

 

 

121

 

Amortization of intangible assets

676

 

 

518

 

 

5,740

 

 

4,233

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(56

)

 

1

 

IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge

112

 

 

132

 

Finance and other expense (income)

0

 

 

(7

)

Bargain purchase gain

(16

)

 

(2

)

Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets

7

 

 

12

 

Redeemable preferred securities expense (income)

-

 

 

295

 

Finance costs

110

 

 

68

 

 

156

 

 

499

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

725

 

 

374

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current income tax expense (recovery)

403

 

 

257

 

Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

(228

)

 

(51

)

Income tax expense (recovery)

175

 

 

206

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

551

 

 

169

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to:

 

 

 

 

 

Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc.

512

 

 

310

 

Non-controlling interests

38

 

 

(142

)

Net income (loss)

551

 

 

169

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share of Constellation Software Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

$

24.18

 

 

$

14.65

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts.  Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

 

 

Year ended December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

551

 

 

$

169

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax

(90

)

 

(41

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of income tax

(90

)

 

(41

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year

$

460

 

 

$

128

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:

 

 

 

 

 

Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc.

(79

)

 

(16

)

Non-controlling interests

(12

)

 

(25

)

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

$

(90

)

 

$

(41

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:

 

 

 

 

 

Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc.

433

 

 

294

 

Non-controlling interests

27

 

 

(167

)

Total comprehensive income (loss)

$

460

 

 

$

128

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts.  Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year ended December 31, 2022

 

Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital
stock

Other
equity

 

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)

 

Retained
earnings

 

Total 

 

Non-controlling
interests

 

Total
equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at January 1, 2022

$

             99

$

                   (179

)

$

                     (66

)

$

                     1,206

 

$

                 1,061

 

                        460

 

$

              1,521

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

-

-

 

-

 

512

 

512

 

38

 

551

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation differences from

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

foreign operations and other, net of tax

-

-

 

(79

)

-

 

(79

)

(12

)

(90

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

for the year

-

-

 

(79

)

-

 

                    (79

)

                 (12

)

(90

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year

-

-

 

 (79

)

512

 

                    433

 

                          27

 

                   460

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Conversion of redeemable preferred securities to subordinate voting shares of Topicus.com Inc. and ordinary units of Topicus Coop and other related movements

-

305

 

(5

)

-

 

301

 

(301

)

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-controlling interests arising from business combinations

-

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

41

 

41

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other movements in non-controlling interests

-

-

 

-

 

2

 

2

 

(6

)

(4

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends to shareholders of the Company

-

-

 

-

 

(85

)

(85

)

-

 

(85

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reclassification of other equity to retained earnings

-

(127

)

-

 

127

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at December 31, 2022

$

99

$

-

 

$

(150

)

$

                    1,763

 

$

                1,713

 

$

221

 

$

1,933

 


              

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts.  Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year ended December 31, 2021

 

Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital
stock

Other
equity

 

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)

 

Retained
earnings

 

Total

 

Non-controlling
interests

 

Total
equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at January 1, 2021

$

            99

$

-

 

$

                    (31

)

$

                       980

 

$

                1,048

 

$

-

 

$

             1,048

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

-

-

 

-

 

310

 

310

 

(142

)

169

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation differences from

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

foreign operations and other, net of tax

-

-

 

(16

)

-

 

(16

)

(25

)

(41

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the year

-

-

 

(16

)

-

 

(16

)

(25

)

(41

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year

-

-

 

(16

)

310

 

294

 

(167

)

128

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Special dividend of Topicus Subordinated Voting Shares

-

(141

)

(16

)

-

 

(157

)

157

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Issuance of Topicus Coop Ordinary Units to non-controlling interests (note 4)

-

(21

)

(2

)

-

 

(23

)

23

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net acquisition of non-controlling interest associated with acquisitions and other movements

-

(16

)

(0

)

0

 

(16

)

17

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends to shareholders of the Company

-

-

 

-

 

(85

)

(85

)

-

 

(85

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reclassification of Redeemable preferred securities of Topicus Coop from liabilities to non-controlling interest

-

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

434

 

434

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accrued dividends to preference unit holders of Topicus Coop

-

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

(5

)

(5

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at December 31, 2021

$

            99

$

                  (179

)

$

                    (66

)

$

                    1,206

 

$

                1,061

 

$

                     460

 

$

             1,521

 


 

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts.  Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

 

 

Year ended December 31,

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

551

 

 

$

169

 

Adjustments for:

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

143

 

 

121

 

Amortization of intangible assets

676

 

 

518

 

IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge

112

 

 

132

 

Finance and other expense (income)

0

 

 

(7

)

Bargain purchase (gain)

(16

)

 

(2

)

Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets

7

 

 

12

 

Redeemable preferred securities expense (income)

-

 

 

295

 

Finance costs

110

 

 

68

 

Income tax expense (recovery)

175

 

 

206

 

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(56

)

 

1

 

Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

exclusive of effects of business combinations

(60

)

 

45

 

Income taxes paid

(343

)

 

(257

)

Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities

1,297

 

 

1,300

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Interest paid on lease obligations

(11

)

 

(9

)

Interest paid on debt

(74

)

 

(40

)

Increase (decrease) in CSI facility

322

 

 

-

 

Increase (decrease) in Topicus revolving credit debt facility without recourse to CSI

91

 

 

30

 

Proceeds from issuance of debt facilities without recourse to CSI

476

 

 

176

 

Repayments of debt facilities without recourse to CSI

(102

)

 

(6

)

Other financing activities

(3

)

 

3

 

Credit facility transaction costs

(7

)

 

(6

)

Payments of lease obligations

(94

)

 

(83

)

Distribution to the Joday Group

(23

)

 

(22

)

Dividends paid to redeemable preferred security holders

(7

)

 

-

 

Dividends paid to common shareholders of the Company

(85

)

 

(85

)

Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities

483

 

 

(41

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition of businesses

(1,633

)

 

(1,224

)

Cash obtained with acquired businesses

216

 

 

153

 

Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts

(149

)

 

(145

)

Receipt of additional subscription amount from the sellers of Topicus.com B.V.

-

 

 

33

 

Purchases of other investments

(97

)

 

(44

)

Proceeds from sales of other investments

6

 

 

13

 

Interest, dividends and other proceeds received

5

 

 

5

 

Property and equipment purchased

(41

)

 

(29

)

Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities

(1,694

)

 

(1,238

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of foreign currency on

 

 

 

 

 

cash

(39

)

 

(16

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Increase (decrease) in cash

48

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, beginning of period

$

763

 

 

$

758

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, end of period

$

811

 

 

$

763

 


