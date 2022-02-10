U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,504.08
    -83.10 (-1.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,241.59
    -526.47 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,185.64
    -304.73 (-2.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,051.16
    -32.34 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.04
    +0.38 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.30
    -9.30 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    -0.14 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1434
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    +0.1020 (+5.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3562
    +0.0028 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0090
    +0.4840 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,824.96
    -660.72 (-1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,020.10
    -0.08 (-0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2021 and Declares Quarterly Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Constellation Software Inc.
·14 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CNSWF

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) (“Constellation” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 and declared a $1.00 per share dividend payable on April 12, 2022 to all common shareholders of record at close of business on March 16, 2022. This dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Please note that all dollar amounts referred to in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s annual Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and our annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website www.csisoftware.com. Additional information about the Company is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Q4 2021 Headlines:

  • Revenue grew 27% (4% organic growth, 5% after adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates) to $1,383 million compared to $1,091 million in Q4 2020.

  • Net income attributable to common shareholders decreased 17% to $124 million ($5.86 on a diluted per share basis) from $149 million ($7.02 on a diluted per share basis) in Q4 2020.

  • A number of acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of $487 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $79 million resulting in total consideration of $566 million.

  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) was $341 million, a decrease of 4%, or $14 million, compared to $355 million for the comparable period in 2020.

  • Free cash flow available to shareholders (“FCFA2S”) decreased $63 million to $244 million compared to $307 million for the same period in 2020 representing a decrease of 21%.

  • Subsequent to December 31, 2021, the Company completed or entered into agreements to acquire a number of businesses for aggregate cash consideration of $130 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $21 million resulting in total consideration of $150 million.

2021 Headlines:

  • Revenue grew 29% (7% organic growth, 5% after adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates) to $5,106 million compared to $3,969 million in 2020.

  • Net income attributable to common shareholders decreased 29% to $310 million ($14.65 on a diluted per share basis) from $436 million ($20.59 on a diluted per share basis) in Q4 2020.

  • A number of acquisitions were completed for total consideration of $1,517 million including holdbacks, contingent consideration and amounts related to Topicus.com B.V.

  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) was $1,300 million, an increase of 10%, or $114 million, compared to $1,186 million for the comparable period in 2020.

  • Free cash flow available to shareholders (“FCFA2S”) decreased $106 million to $883 million compared to $989 million for the same period in 2020 representing a decrease of 11%.

Total revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $1,383 million, an increase of 27%, or $291 million, compared to $1,091 million for the comparable period in 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021 total revenues were $5,106 million, an increase of 29%, or $1,137 million, compared to $3,969 million for the 2020 fiscal year. The increase for both the three and twelve month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 4% and 7%, respectively, 5% for both periods after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

The net income attributable to common shareholders of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $124 million compared to net income of $149 million for the same period in 2020. On a per share basis, this translated into a net income per basic and diluted share of $5.86 in the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to net income per basic and diluted share of $7.02 for the same period in 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income attributable to common shareholders of the Company was $310 million or $14.65 per diluted share compared to $436 million or $20.59 per diluted share for the same period in 2020. There was no change in the number of shares outstanding.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, CFO decreased $14 million to $341 million compared to $355 million for the same period in 2020 representing a decrease of 4%. For the year ended December 31, 2021, CFO increased $114 million to $1,300 million compared to $1,186 million for the 2020 fiscal year, representing an increase of 10%.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, FCFA2S decreased $63 million to $244 million compared to $307 million for the same period in 2020 representing a decrease of 21%. For the year ended December 31, 2021, FCFA2S decreased $106 million to $883 million compared to $989 million for the 2020 fiscal year, representing an decrease of 11%. The increase in the IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge as well as the non-controlling interests, both primarily related to the purchase of Topicus.com B.V., were the main reasons for the decrease.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Constellation or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Constellation assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, the IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. We believe that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if we do not make any acquisitions, or investments, and do not repay any debts. While we could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, our objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet our hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

Three months ended
December 31,

Year ended
December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

($ in millions, except percentages)

($ in millions, except percentages)

Net cash flows from operating activities

341

355

1,300

1,186

Adjusted for:

Interest paid on lease obligations

(2

)

(2

)

(9

)

(8

)

Interest paid on other facilities

(10

)

(10

)

(40

)

(32

)

Credit facility transaction costs

(2

)

(1

)

(6

)

(2

)

Payments of lease obligations

(22

)

(19

)

(83

)

(66

)

IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge

(25

)

(10

)

(132

)

(65

)

Property and equipment purchased

(10

)

(6

)

(29

)

(25

)

Interest and dividends received

0

0

2

1

271

307

1,003

989

Less amount attributable to

Non-controlling interests

(27

)

-

(120

)

-

Free cash flow available to shareholders

244

307

883

989

Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:

Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-9677
info@csisoftware.com
www.csisoftware.com

SOURCE: CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Assets

Current assets:

Cash

$

763

$

758

Accounts receivable

600

483

Unbilled revenue

140

98

Inventories

35

27

Other assets

296

219

1,835

1,585

Non-current assets:

Property and equipment

93

86

Right of use assets

245

251

Deferred income taxes

66

52

Other assets

99

75

Intangible assets

3,428

2,325

3,931

2,790

Total assets

$

5,766

$

4,375

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc.

$

143

$

113

Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc.

60

28

Redeemable preferred securities

7

-

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

832

666

Dividends payable

22

21

Deferred revenue

1,158

962

Provisions

11

12

Acquisition holdback payables

94

85

Lease obligations

79

74

Income taxes payable

56

78

2,461

2,040

Non-current liabilities:

Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc.

561

421

Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc.

354

199

Deferred income taxes

436

285

Acquisition holdback payables

68

37

Lease obligations

190

201

Other liabilities

175

146

1,784

1,288

Total liabilities

4,245

3,328

Shareholders' equity:

Capital stock

99

99

Other equity

(179

)

-

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(66

)

(31

)

Retained earnings

1,206

980

Non-controlling interests

460

-

1,521

1,048

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

5,766

$

4,375



CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income (loss)

(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Years ended December 31,

2021

2020

Revenue

License

$

287

$

234

Professional services

1,033

751

Hardware and other

176

169

Maintenance and other recurring

3,611

2,815

5,106

3,969

Expenses

Staff

2,695

2,050

Hardware

99

97

Third party license, maintenance and professional services

433

330

Occupancy

40

35

Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment

186

152

Professional fees

79

60

Other, net

62

13

Depreciation

121

105

Amortization of intangible assets

518

403

4,233

3,246

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

1

2

IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge

132

65

Finance and other expense (income)

(7

)

(4

)

Bargain purchase gain

(2

)

(2

)

Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets

12

12

Redeemable preferred securities expense (income)

295

-

Finance costs

68

46

499

120

Income (loss) before income taxes

374

603

Current income tax expense (recovery)

257

221

Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

(51

)

(55

)

Income tax expense (recovery)

206

167

Net income (loss)

169

436

Net income (loss) attributable to:

Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc.

310

436

Non-controlling interests

(142

)

-

Net income (loss)

169

436

Earnings per common share of Constellation Software Inc.

Basic and diluted

$

14.65

$

20.59


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Years ended December 31,

2021

2020

Net income (loss)

$

169

$

436

Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):

Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax

(41

)

9

Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of income tax

(41

)

9

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year

$

128

$

445

Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:

Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc.

(16

)

9

Non-controlling interests

(25

)

-

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

$

(41

)

$

9

Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:

Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc.

294

445

Non-controlling interests

(167

)

-

Total comprehensive income (loss)

$

128

$

445



CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Year ended December 31, 2021

Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI

Capital
stock

Other equity

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)

Retained
earnings

Total

Non-controlling
interests

Total equity

Balance at January 1, 2021

$

99

$

-

$

(31

)

$

980

$

1,048

-

$

1,048

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year:

Net income (loss)

-

-

-

310

310

(142

)

169

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax

-

-

(16

)

-

(16

)

(25

)

(41

)

Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the year

-

-

(16

)

-

(16

)

(25

)

(41

)

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year

-

-

(16

)

310

294

(167

)

128

Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity

Special dividend of Topicus Subordinate Voting Shares

-

(141

)

(16

)

-

(157

)

157

-

Issuance of Topicus Coop Ordinary Units to non-controlling interests (note 4)

-

(21

)

(2

)

-

(23

)

23

-

Net acquisition of non-controlling interest associated with acquisitions and other movements

-

(16

)

(0

)

0

(16

)

17

1

Dividends to shareholders of the Company

-

-

(85

)

(85

)

-

(85

)

Reclassification of redeemable preferred securities of Topicus Coop from liabilities to non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

-

434

434

Accrued dividends to preference unit holders of Topicus Coop

-

-

-

-

-

(5

)

(5

)

Balance at December 31, 2021

$

99

$

(179

)

(66

)

$

1,206

$

1,061

$

460

$

1,521


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Year ended December 31, 2020

Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI

Capital
stock

Other equity

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)

Retained
earnings

Total

Non-controlling
interests

Total equity

Balance at January 1, 2020

$

99

$

-

$

(40

)

$

628

$

687

$

-

$

687

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year:

Net income (loss)

-

-

-

436

436

-

436

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax

-

-

9

-

9

-

9

Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the year

-

-

9

-

9

-

9

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year

-

-

9

436

445

-

445

Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity

Dividends to shareholders of the Company

-

-

(85

)

(85

)

-

(85

)

Balance at December 31, 2020

$

99

$

-

$

(31

)

$

980

$

1,048

$

-

$

1,048



CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Years ended December 31,

2021

2020

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:

Net income (loss)

$

169

$

436

Adjustments for:

Depreciation

121

105

Amortization of intangible assets

518

403

IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge

132

65

Finance and other expense (income)

(7

)

(4

)

Bargain purchase (gain)

(2

)

(2

)

Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets

12

12

Redeemable preferred securities expense (income)

295

-

Finance costs

68

46

Income tax expense (recovery)

206

167

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

1

2

Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations

45

117

Income taxes paid

(257

)

(162

)

Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities

1,300

1,186

Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:

Interest paid on lease obligations

(9

)

(8

)

Interest paid on debt

(40

)

(32

)

Increase (decrease) in CSI facility

-

(65

)

Increase (decrease) in revolving credit debt facilities without recourse to CSI

30

(31

)

Proceeds from issuance of term debt facilities without recourse to CSI

176

48

Repayments of term debt facilities without recourse to CSI

(6

)

(6

)

Other financing activities

3

-

Credit facility transaction costs

(6

)

(2

)

Payments of lease obligations

(83

)

(66

)

Distribution to the Joday Group

(22

)

-

Dividends paid

(85

)

(85

)

Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities

(41

)

(247

)

Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:

Acquisition of businesses

(1,224

)

(477

)

Cash obtained with acquired businesses

153

97

Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts

(145

)

(105

)

Receipt of additional subscription amount from the sellers of Topicus.com B.V.

33

-

Purchases of other investments

(44

)

(4

)

Proceeds from sales of other investments

13

-

Interest, dividends and other proceeds received

5

2

Property and equipment purchased

(29

)

(25

)

Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities

(1,238

)

(512

)

Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents

(16

)

15

Increase (decrease) in cash

5

442

Cash, beginning of year

$

758

$

316

Cash, end of year

$

763

$

758


Recommended Stories

  • Why 2U Is Getting Cut in Half Today

    Shares of 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) plummeted 45% in morning trading Thursday after the education technology specialist reported solid fourth-quarter earnings, but offered up very weak guidance for the coming year. 2U lost more than $8 per share at 11:17 am ET, after CFO Paul Lalljie said guidance for the provider of online degree programs to colleges and universities offered "a disciplined growth strategy and continued progress toward profitability." 2U got a big boost from the pandemic over the past two years as COVID-19 drove an explosion in remote education opportunities.

  • Affirm stock tanks after inadvertent earnings results tweet, weak revenue guidance

    Affirm (AFRM) shares tanked and were briefly halted for volatility in the last hour of trading after the buy-now-pay-later company posted its quarterly results during market hours, following an errant tweet which revealed part of the print. The stock closed 21% lower, at $58.68.

  • Affirm releases earnings early, stock plummets

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports Affirm earnings after they were released early due to a Twitter mistake.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped, Popped, and Dropped Again Today

    After dropping steeply early Thursday morning, then recovering in the late morning, it's afternoon now, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is down again -- by 2% as of 2:25 p.m. ET. It's not entirely clear what has investors upset with Nvidia, though. On the one hand,  Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) just revealed that it has won some more business from Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which chose to use AMD EPYC processors to power Google Cloud's new "C2D virtual machine" offering.

  • Affirm stock slammed after early earnings release shows miss on revenue outlook

    Shares of Affirm Holdings Inc. were plunging in Thursday afternoon trading after the buy-now pay-later company posted its latest earnings results more than an hour earlier than scheduled, showing higher-than-expected volume but a lower-than-anticipated revenue outlook.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks plunge following red-hot inflation print, Fed policymaker's remarks

    U.S. stocks were deep in the red on Thursday as Wall Street weighed another decades-high inflation print and remarks by St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard that signaled the central bank could intervene more aggressively than anticipated to tighten monetary conditions amid surging prices levels.

  • Zillow’s lost more than $230 million in its iBuying fire sale, but the stock is still surging

    Three months after a home-flipping initiative imploded in an embarrassing public display, Zillow Group Inc. reported better financial results than expected Thursday, including record revenue from selling the underwater homes

  • Cloudflare Stock Rises As 2022 Revenue Outlook Tops Estimates

    Cloudflare stock gained on December-quarter profit that met views while revenue topped estimates. Its 2022 revenue guidance came in above views.

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • 2 Growth Stocks To Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Owning growth stocks is a great way to potentially boost your portfolio's gains, but knowing how to select the right companies that are poised to be long-term winners isn't always easy. To help you out with this process, I'm highlighting two growth stocks below -- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) -- that are not only well-positioned to grow in the short term, but that could also be fantastic stocks to hold over the next 10 years. If you've never heard of Upstart Holdings, the first thing you'll want to know is that this fast-growing tech company is a bet on the artificial intelligence (AI) loan-origination market.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Worth US$26.1 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO...

  • Analysts Think These 10 Stocks Are Overvalued

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that analysts think are overvalued. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts Think These 5 Stocks Are Overvalued. Company valuations are all over the place amid rising interest rates, inflationary pressure, and COVID-19 headwinds. Legendary investors like Warren Buffett, Carl […]

  • Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO talks IPO, public perception, and Joe Rogan partnership

    Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO Evan Hafer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company going public via a SPAC merger on the New York Stock Exchange, building and expanding the coffee company across the nation, public perception, and the outlook for subscription-based businesses.

  • Why Norwegian Cruise Stock Just Dropped

    Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) took a tumble on Thursday after the cruise line operator announced plans to sell as much as $2.1 billion worth of senior secured notes due in 2027, senior unsecured notes due in 2029, and exchangeable senior notes due in 2027 -- none of which terms investors need to pay close attention to. The company will use the cash raised from the sale of these notes to roll over debt that it sold previously, such that the net result of all this activity should be ... Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings remaining essentially as far in debt as it was before. As of 2:35 p.m. ET, Norwegian Cruise stock was down by 2.6%.

  • Why It's Time to Think Differently About Honeywell

    Honeywell's growth investments come at the expense of near-term profitability and cash flow, but they are set to be multi-billion-dollar businesses in a few years.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • Why Rivian Stock Sank and Then Jumped Today

    Popular electric vehicle (EV) start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has gotten some extra publicity over the last couple of days. In early trading, Rivian stock plunged 6% before reversing that drop to a gain of about 4% as of 10:54 a.m. ET on Thursday.

  • Why Preferred Apartment Communities Stock Rallied 20% in Early Trading Today

    The REIT is "exploring its options," according to those in the know, and investors appear to think that will lead to good things.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? This Is What You Need to Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) investors find themselves in uncharted territory in 2022. Despite clawing back some losses recently, the shares sit 11% into the red, and yet to fully recover from January’s bloodbath. Investors will be hoping that when the company delivers F4Q22’s (January quarter) report - after the bell on February 16 – Nvidia can once again bring the goods. While Susquehanna’s Christopher Rolland expects the chip giant to do so, he also thinks that as the stock has underperformed the SOX over t

  • Uber Says Ebitda Could Hit $5 Billion. Stock Drops After Halt Is Lifted.

    The ride-sharing company expects to expand its gross bookings by between 22% and 25% a year through 2024. The stock was higher before being halted.