Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting
TORONTO, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on directors at its May 6, 2021 annual shareholders' meeting. Each of the fifteen nominees listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated March 25, 2021 was elected as a director. Voting was conducted by ballot with the following voting results:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
%
Votes Withheld
%
Jeff Bender
15,360,799
96.40%
573,500
3.60%
John Billowits
14,359,824
90.12%
1,574,475
9.88%
Lawrence Cunningham
15,869,452
99.59%
64,847
0.41%
Susan Gayner
15,757,741
98.89%
176,558
1.11%
Robert Kittel
13,917,620
87.34%
2,016,679
12.66%
Mark Leonard
15,293,985
95.98%
640,313
4.02%
Paul McFeeters
15,004,805
94.17%
929,494
5.83%
Mark Miller
15,360,426
96.40%
573,873
3.60%
Lori O’Neill
15,004,793
94.17%
929,506
5.83%
Donna Parr
15,858,028
99.52%
76,271
0.48%
Andrew Pastor
15,876,501
99.64%
57,798
0.36%
Dexter Salna
15,353,871
96.36%
580,428
3.64%
Stephen R. Scotchmer
12,881,496
80.84%
3,052,806
19.16%
Barry Symons
15,347,175
96.32%
587,124
3.68%
Robin Van Poelje
14,401,227
90.38%
1,533,072
9.62%
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting held earlier today will be filed with the Canadian securities regulators.
About Constellation Software Inc.
Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.
For further information:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
416-861-9677