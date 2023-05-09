Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting
TORONTO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on directors at its May 8, 2023 annual shareholders' meeting. Each of the thirteen nominees listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated March 27, 2023 was elected as a director. Voting was conducted by ballot with the following voting results:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
%
Votes Withheld
%
Jeff Bender
14,058,863
94.74
%
781,088
5.26
%
John Billowits
13,119,828
88.41
%
1,720,122
11.59
%
Susan Gayner
14,307,450
96.41
%
532,501
3.59
%
Claire Kennedy
14,125,945
95.19
%
714,006
4.81
%
Robert Kittel
12,080,536
81.41
%
2,759,414
18.59
%
Mark Leonard
14,417,426
97.15
%
422,525
2.85
%
Mark Miller
13,822,068
93.14
%
1,017,883
6.86
%
Lori O’Neill
14,310,927
96.44
%
529,024
3.56
%
Donna Parr
14,582,949
98.27
%
257,002
1.73
%
Andrew Pastor
13,469,852
90.77
%
1,370,098
9.23
%
Laurie Schultz
14,586,740
98.29
%
253,211
1.71
%
Barry Symons
14,061,591
94.75
%
778,360
5.25
%
Robin Van Poelje
13,001,774
87.61
%
1,838,176
12.39
%
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting held on May 8, 2023 will be filed with the Canadian securities regulators.
About Constellation Software Inc.
Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.
For further information:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
416-861-9677
info@csisoftware.com
www.csisoftware.com