Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Constellation Software Inc.
·1 min read
Constellation Software Inc.

TORONTO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on directors at its May 8, 2023 annual shareholders' meeting. Each of the thirteen nominees listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated March 27, 2023 was elected as a director. Voting was conducted by ballot with the following voting results:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

Jeff Bender

14,058,863

94.74

%

781,088

5.26

%

John Billowits

13,119,828

88.41

%

1,720,122

11.59

%

Susan Gayner

14,307,450

96.41

%

532,501

3.59

%

Claire Kennedy

14,125,945

95.19

%

714,006

4.81

%

Robert Kittel

12,080,536

81.41

%

2,759,414

18.59

%

Mark Leonard

14,417,426

97.15

%

422,525

2.85

%

Mark Miller

13,822,068

93.14

%

1,017,883

6.86

%

Lori O’Neill

14,310,927

96.44

%

529,024

3.56

%

Donna Parr

14,582,949

98.27

%

257,002

1.73

%

Andrew Pastor

13,469,852

90.77

%

1,370,098

9.23

%

Laurie Schultz

14,586,740

98.29

%

253,211

1.71

%

Barry Symons

14,061,591

94.75

%

778,360

5.25

%

Robin Van Poelje

13,001,774

87.61

%

1,838,176

12.39

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting held on May 8, 2023 will be filed with the Canadian securities regulators.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
416-861-9677
info@csisoftware.com
www.csisoftware.com