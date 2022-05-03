U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,175.48
    +20.10 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,128.79
    +67.29 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,563.76
    +27.74 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,898.86
    +15.94 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.53
    -1.64 (-1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.30
    +4.70 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0524
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    -0.0360 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2495
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1100
    -0.0710 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,926.02
    -654.43 (-1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.09
    -22.15 (-2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.33
    +16.78 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.Com Inc. Announce Results for Topicus.com Inc. for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Topicus.com Inc.
·15 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TOITF
  • CNSWF
Topicus.com Inc.
Topicus.com Inc.

TORONTO, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) in a joint release with Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) today announced financial results for Topicus.com Inc. (“Topicus” or the “Company”) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Please note that all amounts referred to in this press release are in Euros unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and the accompanying notes, our Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Topicus.com Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2021, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the Company’s annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Topicus.com Inc.’s website www.topicus.com. Additional information about Topicus.com Inc. is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Q1 2022 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 13% (3% organic growth) to €203.8 million compared to €179.6 million in Q1 2021.

  • Net income increased to €20.4 million (€0.14 on a diluted per share basis) from a net loss net of €2,436.1 million (€52.40 on a diluted per share basis) primarily due to the €2,456.8 million redeemable preferred securities expense in Q1 2021.

  • Acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €13.2 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €5.7 million resulting in total consideration of €18.8 million.

  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased €16.2 million to €176.0 million compared to €159.8 million in Q1 2021 representing an increase of 10%.

  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) decreased €30.1 million to €61.4 million compared to €91.5 million in Q1 2021 representing a decrease of 33%.

  • On January 31, 2022, a dividend was paid in cash on the Topicus Preferred Shares and Topicus Coop Preference Units in the aggregate amount of €66.6 million. Of this, €40.4 million was paid to CSI, €20.2 million was paid to the Joday Group and €6.0 million was paid to Ijssel B.V.

  • On February 1, 2022, all of the issued and outstanding Topicus Preferred Shares and Topicus Coop Preference Units were converted to Topicus Subordinate Voting Shares and Topicus Coop Ordinary Units respectively.

  • Subsequent to March 31, 2022, the Company completed or entered into agreements to acquire a number of businesses for aggregate cash consideration of €36.3 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €7.1 million resulting in total consideration of €43.4 million.

  • On March 22, 2022, Topicus announced its intention to submit a public tender offer for the entire issued share capital of Sygnity S.A., a software company listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE: SGN) at a price of PLN (Polish zloty) 12.00 per ordinary share. The public tender offer was submitted on April 11, 2022. The anticipated acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including operational control of the business by Topicus, and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2022.

Total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was €203.8 million, an increase of 13%, or €24.2 million, compared to €179.6 million for the comparable period in 2021. The increase for the three-month period compared to the same period in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 3%. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was €20.4 million compared to a net loss of €2,436.1 million for the same period in 2021. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.14 in the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of €52.40 for the same period in 2021. The net loss per basic and diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 primarily resulted from the €2,456.8 million redeemable preferred securities expense, €2,442.1 million of which is non-cash related.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, CFO increased €16.2 million to €176.0 million compared to €159.8 million for the same period in 2021 representing an increase of 10%.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, FCFA2S decreased €30.1 million to €61.4 million compared to €91.5 million for the same period in 2021 representing an decrease of 33%. The decline is primarily as a result of the dividend paid to the redeemable preferred securities holders.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Topicus or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. Topicus believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Topicus does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Topicus could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Topicus’ objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Topicus’ hurdle rate.

The change in the FCFA2S calculation to exclude dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders was as a result of the February 1, 2022 dividend paid on the preferred securities issued in conjunction with the acquisition of Topicus.com B.V. As of February 2, 2022 there are no outstanding preferred securities.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

Three months ended
March 31,

2022

2021

(€ in millions, except percentages)

Net cash flows from operating activities

176.0

159.8

Adjusted for:

Interest paid on lease obligations

(0.3

)

(0.2

)

Interest paid on other facilities

(1.6

)

(1.5

)

Credit facility transaction costs

-

(2.2

)

Payments of lease obligations

(4.5

)

(4.3

)

Property and equipment purchased

(2.0

)

(0.8

)

Dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders

(66.6

)

-

101.1

150.7

Less amount attributable to non-controlling interests

(39.6

)

(59.2

)

Free cash flow available to shareholders

61.4

91.5

Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.

Comparative financial information amended to reflect the Combination as if it occurred before the start of the earliest period presented.

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus’ subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-9677
info@topicus.com
www.topicus.com

SOURCE: TOPICUS.COM INC.

_____________________________

  1. See Non-IFRS measures.


Topicus.com Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

Assets

Current assets:

Cash

217,049

75,326

86,278

Accounts receivable

89,916

70,725

71,079

Unbilled revenue

35,124

32,592

22,553

Inventories

687

570

568

Other assets

35,068

21,776

53,900

377,844

200,989

234,377

Non-current assets:

Property and equipment

15,776

15,326

15,797

Right of use assets

54,203

54,382

58,742

Deferred income taxes

7,064

6,831

5,035

Other assets

8,250

6,655

4,908

Intangible assets

741,528

744,136

710,942

826,820

827,330

795,424

Total assets

1,204,665

1,028,319

1,029,801

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Revolving credit facility and current portion of term loans

101,688

46,489

24,625

Loan from CSI

-

29,116

-

Redeemable preferred securities

-

66,614

3,694,452

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

153,174

135,993

133,481

Deferred revenue

223,851

82,179

193,158

Provisions

1,444

1,893

1,198

Acquisition holdback payables

11,365

8,876

11,040

Lease obligations

16,747

16,234

15,676

Income taxes payable

12,687

11,400

14,520

520,957

398,794

4,088,150

Non-current liabilities:

Term loans

95,446

96,113

96,613

Loan from CSI

29,713

-

-

Deferred income taxes

125,378

125,004

139,751

Acquisition holdback payables

1,531

945

-

Lease obligations

38,279

38,955

44,194

Other liabilities

16,185

12,877

10,014

306,532

273,893

290,573

Total liabilities

827,490

672,687

4,378,723

Shareholders' Equity:

Preferred shares

-

2,047,473

-

Capital stock

39,412

39,412

39,412

Other equity

-

(1,009,996

)

(991,700

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

261

(380

)

(899

)

Retained earnings (deficit)

179,646

(1,782,113

)

(1,962,757

)

Non-controlling interests

157,855

1,061,236

(432,979

)

377,175

355,632

(3,348,921

)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

1,204,665

1,028,319

1,029,801



Topicus.com Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss)

(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited

Three months ended March 31,

2022

2021

Revenue

License

5,467

4,930

Professional services

50,108

48,589

Hardware and other

2,242

1,345

Maintenance and other recurring

145,949

124,733

203,767

179,596

Expenses

Staff

111,895

98,817

Hardware

719

634

Third party license, maintenance and professional services

17,475

15,721

Occupancy

1,537

1,373

Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment

6,098

4,212

Professional fees

3,797

2,520

Other, net

4,419

1,422

Depreciation

6,195

6,231

Amortization of intangible assets

22,978

20,411

175,112

151,341

Redeemable preferred securities expense (income)

-

2,456,796

Finance and other expenses (income)

1,731

3,018

1,731

2,459,814

Income (loss) before income taxes

26,924

(2,431,559

)

Current income tax expense (recovery)

11,222

10,363

Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

(4,657

)

(5,788

)

Income tax expense (recovery)

6,565

4,575

Net income (loss)

20,359

(2,436,134

)

Net income (loss) attributable to:

Equity holders of Topicus

11,571

(2,065,123

)

Non-controlling interests

8,788

(371,011

)

Net income (loss)

20,359

(2,436,134

)

Weighted average shares

Basic shares outstanding

79,924,764

39,412,386

Diluted shares outstanding

129,841,819

129,322,452

Earnings (loss) per common share of Topicus

Basic

0.14

(52.40

)

Diluted

0.14

(52.40

)



Topicus.com Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Three months ended March 31,

2022

2021

Net income (loss)

20,359

(2,436,134

)

Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):

Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other

1,427

607

Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax

1,427

607

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

21,786

(2,435,528

)

Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:

Equity holders of Topicus

631

413

Non-controlling interests

796

194

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

1,427

607

Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:

Equity holders of Topicus

12,202

(2,064,711

)

Non-controlling interests

9,584

(370,817

)

Total comprehensive income (loss)

21,786

(2,435,528

)



Topicus.com Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)

(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited

Three months ended March 31, 2022

Attributable to equity holders of Topicus

Preferred Shares

Capital
Stock

Other equity

Accumulated other
comprehensive (loss)
income

Retained
earnings
(Deficit)

Total

Non-controlling
interests

Total equity

Balance at January 1, 2022

2,047,473

39,412

(1,009,996

)

(380

)

(1,782,113

)

(705,604

)

1,061,236

355,632

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:

Net income (loss)

-

-

-

-

11,571

11,571

8,788

20,359

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Foreign currency translation differences from

foreign operations and other, net of income tax

-

-

-

631

-

631

796

1,427

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

for the period

-

-

-

631

-

631

796

1,427

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

-

-

-

631

11,571

12,202

9,584

21,786

Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity

Conversion of preferred shares to subordinate voting shares

(2,047,473

)

-

2,047,473

-

-

-

-

-

Conversion of non-controlling interest preferred units to ordinary units and other movements in non-controlling interests

-

-

912,788

-

-

912,788

(912,788

)

-

Net acquisition of non-controlling interest associated with business combinations

-

-

(23

)

10

(53

)

(66

)

(177

)

(243

)

Reclassification of other equity to retained earnings (deficit)

-

-

(1,950,242

)

-

1,950,242

-

-

-

Balance at March 31, 2022

-

39,412

-

261

179,646

219,320

157,855

377,175



Topicus.com Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)

(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited

Three months ended March 31, 2021

Attributable to equity holders of Topicus

Preferred Shares

Capital
Stock

Other equity

Accumulated other
comprehensive (loss)
income

Retained
earnings
(deficit)

Total

Non-controlling
interests

Total equity

Balance at January 1, 2021

-

39,412

-

(1,409

)

138,572

176,575

88,106

264,680

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:

Net income (loss)

-

-

-

-

(2,065,123

)

(2,065,123

)

(371,011

)

(2,436,134

)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Foreign currency translation differences from

foreign operations and other

-

-

-

413

-

413

194

607

Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period

-

-

-

413

-

413

194

607

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

-

-

-

413

(2,065,123

)

(2,064,711

)

(370,817

)

(2,435,528

)

Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity

Issuance of Topicus Coop Ordinary Units to non-controlling interests

-

-

9,770

127

9,896

(9,896

)

-

Net acquisition of non-controlling interest associated with acquisitions and other movements

-

-

-

(29

)

220

191

2,602

2,793

Issuance of redeemable preferred securities

-

-

(1,001,469

)

-

(1,001,469

)

(124,797

)

(1,126,267

)

Dividends to shareholders of the Company

-

-

-

(36,425

)

(36,425

)

(18,175

)

(54,600

)

Balance at March 31, 2021

-

39,412

(991,700

)

(899

)

(1,962,757

)

(2,915,943

)

(432,979

)

(3,348,921

)



Topicus.com Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited

Three months ended March 31,

2022

2021

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:

Net income (loss)

20,359

(2,436,134

)

Adjustments for:

Depreciation

6,195

6,231

Amortization of intangible assets

22,978

20,411

Redeemable preferred securities expense (income)

-

2,456,796

Finance and other expenses (income)

1,731

3,018

Income tax expense (recovery)

6,565

4,575

Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities

exclusive of effects of business combinations

128,627

112,914

Income taxes (paid) received

(10,418

)

(8,008

)

Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities

176,037

159,803

Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:

Interest paid on lease obligations

(280

)

(203

)

Interest paid on other facilities

(1,555

)

(1,550

)

Increase (decrease) in revolving credit facility

55,000

5,032

Proceeds from issuance of term loans

346

65,843

Increase (decrease) in loan from Vela Software Group

(1,817

)

-

Repayments of term loans

(617

)

-

Credit facility transaction costs

-

(2,245

)

Payments of lease obligations

(4,511

)

(4,323

)

Dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders

(66,614

)

-

Dividends paid to common shareholders

-

(54,600

)

Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities

(20,048

)

7,954

Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:

Acquisition of businesses

(13,158

)

(146,648

)

Cash obtained with acquired businesses

2,677

14,968

Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts

(1,760

)

(4,668

)

Property and equipment purchased

(2,026

)

(766

)

Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities

(14,267

)

(137,115

)

Effect of foreign currency on

cash and cash equivalents

(0

)

(0

)

Increase (decrease) in cash

141,722

30,643

Cash, beginning of period

75,326

55,635

Cash, end of period

217,049

86,278


Recommended Stories