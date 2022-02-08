U.S. markets closed

Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.com Inc. Announce Results for Topicus.com Inc. for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2021

Topicus.com Inc.
·15 min read
In this article:
TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) in a joint release with Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) today announced financial results for Topicus.com Inc. (“Topicus” or the “Company”) for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. Please note that all amounts referred to in this press release are in Euros unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Topicus.com Inc. (or the “Company”) for the year ended December 31, 2021, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the Company’s annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Topicus.com Inc.’s website www.topicus.com. Additional information about Topicus.com Inc. is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Q4 2021 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 51% (10% organic growth) to €207.6 million compared to €137.4 million in Q4 2020.

  • Net income increased to €27.0 million (-€0.17 on a diluted per share basis) from €12.9 million (€0.11 on a diluted per share basis) in Q4 2020.

  • A number of acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €76.3 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €7.6 million resulting in total consideration of €83.9 million.

  • Cash flows from operations ("CFO") increased €12.5 million to €42.8 million compared to €30.3 million in Q4 2020.

  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 ("FCFA2S") increased €5.3 million to €21.3 million compared to €16.0 million in Q4 2020.

2021 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 50% (8% organic growth) to €742.5 million compared to €494.0 million in 2020.

  • Net loss was €2,222.2 million (€30.16 on a diluted per share basis) compared to net income of €63.7 million (€0.54 on a diluted per share basis) in 2020.

  • A number of acquisitions were completed for total consideration of €338.0 million including holdbacks, contingent consideration and amounts related to Topicus.com B.V.

  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased €24.6 million to €176.4 million compared to €151.9 million in 2020.

  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased €0.8 million to €87.5 million compared to €86.8 million in 2020.

Total revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was €207.6 million, an increase of 51%, or €70.2 million, compared to €137.4 million for the comparable period in 2020. For the year ending December 31, 2021 total revenues were €742.5 million, an increase of 50%, or €248.6 million, compared to €494.0 million for the comparable period in 2020. The increase for both the three and twelve month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 10% and 8% respectively. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was €27.0 million compared to net income of €12.9 million for the same period in 2020. On a per share basis, this translated into net loss per basic and diluted share of €0.17 in the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to net income per basic share of €0.22 and diluted share of €0.11 for the same period in 2020. The net loss per basic and diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 results from €15.0 million being attributed to non-controlling interests and a €25.7 million dividend that was accrued to the preferred shareholders of Topicus subsequent to the notification of conversion. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net loss was €2,222.2 million or a net loss of €30.16 per basic and diluted share compared to income of €63.7 million or €1.08 per basic share and €0.54 per diluted share for the same period in 2020.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, CFO increased €12.5 million to €42.8 million compared to €30.3 million for the same period in 2020 representing an increase of 41%. For the year ended December 31, 2021, CFO increased €24.6 million to €176.4 million compared to €151.9 million for the same period in 2020 representing an increase of 16%.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, FCFA2S increased €5.3 million to €21.3 million compared to €16.0 million for the same period in 2020 representing an increase of 33%. For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, FCFA2S increased €0.8 million to €87.5 million compared to €86.8 million for the 2020 fiscal year representing an increase of 1%.

Subsequent Events

On January 31, 2022, a dividend was paid in cash on the Topicus Preferred Shares and Topicus Coop Preference Units in the aggregate amount of €66.6 million. €40.4 million was paid to CSI, €20.2 million was paid to the Joday Group and €6.0 million was paid to Ijssel B.V.

On February 1, 2022, all of the issued and outstanding Topicus Preferred Shares and Topicus Coop Preference Units were converted to Topicus Subordinate Voting Shares and Topicus Coop Ordinary Units respectively. Subsequent to the conversion, Topicus will reflect an equity interest of 61.56% in Topicus Coop and a non-controlling interest of 38.44%.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Topicus or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. We believe that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if we do not make any acquisitions, or investments, and do not repay any debts. While we could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, our objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet our hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

Three months ended
December 31,

Year ended
December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(€ in millions, except percentages)

(€ in millions, except percentages)

Net cash flows from operating activities

42.8

30.3

176.4

151.9

Adjusted for:

Interest paid on lease obligations

(0.3

)

(0.3

)

(1.2

)

(1.0

)

Interest paid on other facilities

(2.0

)

(1.2

)

(7.9

)

(4.6

)

Credit facility transaction costs

(0.2

)

-

(2.5

)

-

Payments of lease obligations

(4.5

)

(4.3

)

(17.5

)

(13.8

)

Property and equipment purchased

(2.2

)

(0.6

)

(5.4

)

(2.4

)

33.6

23.9

142.0

130.1

Less amount attributable to

non-controlling interests

(12.3

)

(8.0

)

(54.5

)

(43.3

)

Free cash flow available to shareholders

21.3

16.0

87.5

86.8

Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.

Comparative financial information amended to reflect the Combination as if it occurred before the start of the earliest period presented.

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus’ subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-9677
info@topicus.com
www.topicus.com

SOURCE: TOPICUS.COM INC.

_____________________________

  1. See Non-IFRS measures.

Topicus.com Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Assets

Current assets:

Cash

75,326

55,635

Accounts receivable

70,725

46,644

Unbilled revenue

32,592

12,609

Inventories

570

375

Other assets

21,776

14,461

200,989

129,724

Non-current assets:

Property and equipment

15,326

8,782

Right of use assets

54,382

50,517

Deferred income taxes

6,831

1,946

Other assets

6,655

3,956

Intangible assets

744,136

446,213

827,330

511,415

Total assets

1,028,319

641,139

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Revolving credit facility and current portion of term loans

46,489

19,482

Loan from CSI

29,116

-

Redeemable preferred securities

66,614

-

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

135,993

97,386

Deferred revenue

82,179

59,721

Provisions

1,893

1,222

Acquisition holdback payables

8,876

12,601

Lease obligations

16,234

13,953

Income taxes payable

11,400

12,576

398,794

216,941

Non-current liabilities:

Term loans

96,113

32,572

Deferred income taxes

125,004

79,958

Acquisition holdback payables

945

608

Lease obligations

38,955

37,154

Other liabilities

12,877

9,225

273,893

159,518

Total liabilities

672,687

376,459

Shareholders' Equity:

Preferred shares

2,047,473

-

Capital stock

39,412

39,412

Other equity

(1,009,996

)

-

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(380

)

(1,409

)

Retained earnings (deficit)

(1,782,113

)

138,572

Non-controlling interests

1,061,236

88,106

355,632

264,680

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

1,028,319

641,139


Topicus.com Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Years ended December 31,

2021

2020

Revenue

License

26,709

14,395

Professional services

196,565

119,522

Hardware and other

6,189

6,192

Maintenance and other recurring

513,078

353,877

742,541

493,986

Expenses

Staff

398,171

254,694

Hardware

2,985

2,986

Third party license, maintenance and professional services

72,027

45,515

Occupancy

5,665

3,298

Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment

20,383

12,888

Professional fees

12,956

9,485

Other, net

6,788

4,675

Depreciation

24,603

18,703

Amortization of intangible assets

85,060

50,381

628,640

402,626

Redeemable preferred securities expense (income)

2,302,185

-

Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets

1,600

-

Finance and other expenses (income)

10,748

6,347

2,314,533

6,347

Income (loss) before income taxes

(2,200,632

)

85,013

Current income tax expense (recovery)

39,494

28,961

Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

(17,894

)

(7,632

)

Income tax expense (recovery)

21,600

21,329

Net income (loss)

(2,222,233

)

63,684

Net income (loss) attributable to:

Equity holders of Topicus

(1,884,042

)

42,485

Non-controlling interests

(338,191

)

21,199

Net income (loss)

(2,222,233

)

63,684

Weighted average shares

Basic shares outstanding

63,318,650

39,412,386

Diluted shares outstanding

129,681,740

118,156,055

Earnings (loss) per common share of Topicus

Basic

(30.16

)

1.08

Diluted

(30.16

)

0.54


Topicus.com Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Years ended December 31,

2021

2020

Net income (loss)

(2,222,233

)

63,684

Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):

Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other

1,427

(1,398

)

Other comprehensive (loss) income for the year, net of income tax

1,427

(1,398

)

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year

(2,220,806

)

62,285

Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:

Equity holders of Topicus

635

(933

)

Non-controlling interests

792

(465

)

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

1,427

(1,398

)

Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:

Equity holders of Topicus

(1,883,407

)

41,552

Non-controlling interests

(337,399

)

20,733

Total comprehensive income (loss)

(2,220,806

)

62,285


Topicus.com Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)

(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Year ended December 31, 2021

Attributable to equity holders of Topicus

Preferred
Shares

Capital
Stock

Other
equity

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
(loss) income

Retained
earnings (Deficit)

Total

Non-controlling interests

Total
equity

Balance at January 1, 2021

-

39,412

-

(1,409

)

138,572

176,575

88,106

264,680

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year:

Net income (loss)

-

-

-

-

(1,884,042

)

(1,884,042

)

(338,191

)

(2,222,233

)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Foreign currency translation differences from

foreign operations and other

-

-

-

635

-

635

792

1,427

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

for the year

-

-

-

635

-

635

792

1,427

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year

-

-

-

635

(1,884,042

)

(1,883,407

)

(337,399

)

(2,220,806

)

Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity

Issuance of Topicus Coop Ordinary Units to non-controlling interests

-

-

9,770

127

-

9,896

(9,896

)

-

Net acquisition of non-controlling interest associated with acquisitions and other movements

-

-

-

267

(218

)

49

1,399

1,448

Issuance of redeemable preferred securities

-

-

(1,001,469

)

-

-

(1,001,469

)

(124,797

)

(1,126,267

)

Dividends to common shareholders of the Company

-

-

-

-

(36,425

)

(36,425

)

(18,175

)

(54,600

)

Reclassification of redeemable preferred securities of Topicus from liabilities to preferred shares

2,073,205

-

-

-

-

2,073,205

-

2,073,205

Reclassification of redeemable preferred securities of Topicus Coop from liabilities to non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,442,910

1,442,910

Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus

-

-

(18,297

)

-

-

(18,297

)

18,297

-

Accrued dividends to preferred shareholders of Topicus recorded subsequent to the Notification of Conversion

(25,731

)

-

-

-

-

(25,731

)

-

(25,731

)

Accrued dividends to preference unit holders of Topicus Coop recorded subsequent to the Notification of Conversion

-

-

-

-

-

-

(17,157

)

(17,157

)

Issuance of equity of a subsidiary in conjunction with the acquisition of Geosoftware

-

-

-

-

-

-

17,950

17,950

Balance at December 31, 2021

2,047,473

39,412

(1,009,996

)

(380

)

(1,782,113

)

(705,604

)

1,061,236

355,632


Topicus.com Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)

(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Year ended December 31, 2020

Attributable to equity holders of Topicus

Preferred
Shares

Capital
Stock

Other
equity

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
(loss)
income

Retained
earnings
(deficit)

Total

Non-controlling
interests

Total
equity

Balance at January 1, 2020

-

39,412

-

(476

)

96,087

135,022

67,372

202,395

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year:

Net income (loss)

-

-

-

-

42,485

42,485

21,199

63,684

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Foreign currency translation differences from

foreign operations and other

-

-

-

(933

)

-

(933

)

(465

)

(1,398

)

Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the year

-

-

-

(933

)

-

(933

)

(465

)

(1,398

)

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year

-

-

-

(933

)

42,485

41,552

20,733

62,285

Balance at December 31, 2020

-

39,412

-

(1,409

)

138,572

176,575

88,106

264,680


Topicus.com Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Years ended December 31,

2021

2020

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:

Net income (loss)

(2,222,233

)

63,684

Adjustments for:

Depreciation

24,603

18,703

Amortization of intangible assets

85,060

50,381

Redeemable preferred securities expense (income)

2,302,185

-

Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets

1,600

-

Finance and other expenses (income)

10,748

6,347

Income tax expense (recovery)

21,600

21,329

Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities

exclusive of effects of business combinations

(8,044

)

11,209

Income taxes (paid) received

(39,098

)

(19,787

)

Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities

176,423

151,866

Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:

Interest paid on lease obligations

(1,159

)

(952

)

Interest paid on other facilities

(7,875

)

(4,643

)

Increase (decrease) in revolving credit facility

25,000

(30,000

)

Proceeds from issuance of term loans

67,227

-

Proceeds from issuance of loan from CSI

28,362

-

Increase (decrease) in loan from Vela Software Group

2,207

-

Contribution from Vela Software Group towards the acquisition of Geosoftware

17,950

-

Repayments of term loans

(411

)

-

Credit facility transaction costs

(2,548

)

-

Payments of lease obligations

(17,459

)

(13,776

)

Repayment of shareholder loans

-

(647

)

Dividends paid

(54,600

)

-

Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities

56,694

(50,018

)

Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:

Acquisition of businesses

(241,507

)

(85,390

)

Cash obtained with acquired businesses

19,929

19,690

Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts

(15,061

)

(7,011

)

Receipt of additional subscription amount from the sellers of Topicus.com B.V.

27,589

-

Interest, dividends and other proceeds received

1,010

870

Property and equipment purchased

(5,385

)

(2,408

)

Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities

(213,425

)

(74,249

)

Effect of foreign currency on

cash and cash equivalents

0

0

Increase (decrease) in cash

19,692

27,599

Cash, beginning of period

55,635

28,036

Cash, end of period

75,326

55,635



