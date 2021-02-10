Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.Com Inc. Announce Results for the TSS Operating Group for the Fourth Quarter Ended and Year Ended December 31, 2020
TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) in a joint release with Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) today announced financial results for the TSS Operating Group for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Please note that all amounts referred to in this press release are in Euros unless otherwise stated.
The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Constellation Software Netherlands Holding Cooperatief U.A. (the “Coop” or the “Company”) for the year ended December 31, 2020, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the Company’s annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Topicus.com Inc.’s website www.topicus.com. Additional information about Topicus.com Inc. is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The information presented is based on the historical financial performance of the Coop, as predecessor to Topicus.com Inc. (“Topicus”), and does not take into account the transactions described under “Subsequent Events”.
Our board continues to be humbled by the Company’s employees who are embracing the continued disruption caused by COVID-19, as they support each other and focus on creating value and stronger relationships with our customers.
Q4 2020 Headlines:
Revenue grew 18% (3% organic growth) to €137.4 million compared to €116.9 million in Q4 2019.
Net income increased 15% to €12.9 million (€0.22 on a diluted per unit basis) from €11.2 million (€0.19 on a diluted per unit basis) in Q4 2019.
A number of acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €39.0 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €7.0 million resulting in total consideration of €46.0 million.
Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) were €30.3 million, an increase of 59%, or €11.2 million, compared to €19.1 million for the comparable period in 2019.
Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased €11.4 million to €23.9 million compared to €12.5 million for the same period in 2019.
2020 Headlines:
Revenue grew 18% (2% organic growth) to €494.0 million compared to €417.4 million in 2019.
Net income increased 37% to €63.7 million (€1.08 on a diluted per unit basis) from €46.5 million (€0.76 on a diluted per unit basis) in 2019.
A number of acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €85.4 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €15.8 million resulting in total consideration of €101.2 million.
Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) were €151.9 million, an increase of 25%, or €30.5 million, compared to €121.4 million for the comparable period in 2019.
Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased €26.7 million to €130.1 million compared to €103.4 million for the same period in 2019.
See Non-IFRS measures.
Total revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was €137.4 million, an increase of 18%, or €20.5 million, compared to €116.9 million for the comparable period in 2019. For the 2020 fiscal year total revenues were €494.0 million, an increase of 18%, or €76.6 million, compared to €417.4 million for the 2019 fiscal year. The increase for both the three and twelve month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 3% and 2% respectively.
Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was €12.9 million compared to net income of €11.2 million for the same period in 2019. On a per unit basis, this translated into a net income per diluted unit of €0.22 in the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to net income per diluted unit of €0.19 for the same period in 2019. For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, net income was €63.7 million or €1.08 per diluted unit compared to €46.5 million or €0.76 per diluted unit for the 2019 fiscal year. Diluted units outstanding decreased from 61.4 million to 59.1 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, CFO increased €11.2 million to €30.3 million compared to €19.1 million for the same period in 2019 representing an increase of 59%. For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, CFO increased €30.5 million to €151.9 million compared to €121.4 million for the 2019 fiscal year representing an increase of 25%.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, FCFA2S increased €11.4 million to €23.9 million compared to €12.5 million for the same period in 2019. For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, FCFA2S increased €26.7 million to €130.1 million compared to €103.4 million for the 2019 fiscal year representing an increase of 26%.
Subsequent Events
On January 4, 2021, (i) the Coop changed its name to Topicus.com Coöperatief U.A., (ii) Total Specific Solutions (TSS) B.V., a subsidiary of the Coop, paid a dividend in the aggregate amount of €54,600,000 to its holders of ordinary membership interests at such time, (iii) the Coop reorganized its articles of association to create a new class of ordinary units and a new class of preference units, (iv) the existing ownership interests in the Coop were exchanged for new ordinary units and new preference units; (v) Topicus issued 39,412,385 subordinate voting shares and 39,412,385 preferred shares to Constellation Software Inc. (“CSI”) in exchange (indirectly) for the ordinary units and preference units of the Coop held by CSI at such time, and (vi) CSI distributed, by way of a dividend-in-kind, 39,412,367 of the subordinate voting shares of Topicus held by CSI to CSI’s common shareholders of record on December 28, 2020.
On January 5, 2021, a subsidiary of the Coop, TPCS Holding B.V., completed the purchase of 100% of the shares of Topicus.com B.V. (“Topicus BV”), a Netherlands-based diversified vertical market software provider, from IJssel B.V. for a purchase price of €217,400,000, subject to adjustment.
The Coop now operates, together with Topicus BV, as Topicus.
As at February 10, 2021, there were 39,412,385 subordinate voting shares, 1 super voting share and 39,412,385 preferred shares of Topicus.com Inc. outstanding. The super voting share and the preferred shares are convertible into subordinate voting shares on a one-for-one basis. In addition, certain ordinary units and preference units of the Coop are, directly or indirectly, exchangeable for subordinate voting shares of Topicus.com Inc. on a one-for-one basis. As a result, an additional 90,429,434 subordinate voting shares of Topicus.com Inc. would be issuable upon the exercise of these conversion/exchange rights. On a fully-diluted basis, there would be 129,841,819 subordinate voting shares issued and outstanding.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Topicus or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.
Non-IFRS Measures
Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received. Topicus believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Topicus does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Topicus could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Topicus’ objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Topicus’ hurdle rate.
FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.
The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(€ in millions, except percentages)
(€ in millions, except percentages)
Net cash flows from operating activities
30.3
19.1
151.9
121.4
Adjusted for:
Interest paid on lease obligations
(0.3
)
(0.2
)
(1.0
)
(0.8
)
Interest paid on other facilities
(1.2
)
(0.7
)
(4.6
)
(2.5
)
Credit facility transaction costs
-
(1.8
)
-
(1.8
)
Payments of lease obligations
(4.3
)
(3.3
)
(13.8
)
(10.4
)
Property and equipment purchased
(0.6
)
(0.6
)
(2.4
)
(2.6
)
Free cash flow available to shareholders
23.9
12.5
130.1
103.4
Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.
About Topicus.com Inc.
Topicus’ subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.
About Constellation Software Inc.
Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.
Constellation Software Netherlands Holding Coöperatief U.A.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(In thousands of euros, except per unit amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Assets
Current assets:
Cash
55,635
28,036
Accounts receivable
46,644
42,743
Unbilled revenue
12,609
9,571
Inventories
375
400
Other assets
14,461
12,551
129,724
93,302
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment
8,782
8,575
Right of use assets
50,517
42,635
Deferred income taxes
1,946
1,170
Other assets
3,956
4,078
Intangible assets
446,213
393,783
511,415
450,242
Total assets
641,139
543,543
Liabilities and Members' Equity
Current liabilities:
Revolving credit facility
19,482
49,169
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
97,386
84,979
Deferred revenue
59,721
43,795
Provisions
1,222
2,042
Acquisition holdback payables
12,601
5,462
Lease obligations
13,953
11,549
Income taxes payable
12,576
3,580
216,941
200,576
Non-current liabilities:
Term loan
32,572
32,274
Deferred income taxes
79,958
71,525
Acquisition holdback payables
608
1,012
Lease obligations
37,154
30,483
Other liabilities
9,225
5,279
159,518
140,572
Total liabilities
376,459
341,148
Members' equity:
Ordinary units
59,078
59,078
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(2,113
)
(714
)
Retained earnings
207,715
144,031
264,681
202,395
Total liabilities and members' equity
641,139
543,543
Constellation Software Netherlands Holding Coöperatief U.A.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands of euros, except per unit amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
Years ended December 31,
2020
2019
Revenue
License
14,395
8,068
Professional services
119,522
111,915
Hardware and other
6,192
4,677
Maintenance and other recurring
353,877
292,740
493,986
417,399
Expenses
Staff
254,694
217,197
Hardware
2,986
3,193
Third party license, maintenance and professional services
45,515
39,962
Occupancy
3,298
3,156
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment
12,888
14,643
Professional fees
9,485
7,006
Other, net
4,675
7,546
Depreciation
18,703
15,210
Amortization of intangible assets
50,381
46,301
402,626
354,213
Finance costs and other
6,347
4,480
6,347
4,480
Income before income taxes
85,013
58,707
Current income tax expense (recovery)
28,961
20,555
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
(7,632
)
(8,314
)
Income tax expense (recovery)
21,329
12,241
Net income (loss)
63,684
46,466
Weighted average units
Basic units outstanding
59,078,027
59,078,027
Diluted units outstanding
59,078,027
61,438,835
Earnings per unit
Basic
1.08
0.79
Diluted
1.08
0.76
Constellation Software Netherlands Holding Coöperatief U.A.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(In thousands of euros, except per unit amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
Years ended December 31,
2020
2019
Net income
63,684
46,466
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income:
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other
(1,398
)
(207
)
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax
(1,398
)
(207
)
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
62,285
46,258
Constellation Software Netherlands Holding Coöperatief U.A.
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Members' Equity
(In thousands of euros, except per unit amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
Year ended December 31, 2020
Ordinary
Accumulated other
Retained earnings
Total
Cumulative translation account and
Balance at January 1, 2020
59,078
(714
)
144,031
202,395
Total comprehensive income for the period:
Net income
-
-
63,684
63,684
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Foreign currency translation differences from
foreign operations and other
-
(1,398
)
-
(1,398
)
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
for the period
-
(1,398
)
-
(1,398
)
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
-
(1,398
)
63,684
62,285
Balance at December 31, 2020
59,078
(2,113
)
207,715
264,681
Constellation Software Netherlands Holding Coöperatief U.A.
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Members' Equity
(In thousands of euros, except per unit amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
Year ended December 31, 2019
Ordinary
Accumulated other
Retained earnings
Total
Cumulative translation account and
Balance at January 1, 2019
59,078
(507
)
97,236
155,806
Total comprehensive income for the period:
Net income
-
-
46,466
46,466
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Foreign currency translation differences from
foreign operations and other
-
(207
)
-
(207
)
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period
-
(207
)
-
(207
)
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
-
(207
)
46,466
46,258
Capital contribution
330
330
Balance at December 31, 2019
59,078
(714
)
144,031
202,395
Constellation Software Netherlands Holding Coöperatief U.A.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands of euros, except per unit amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
Years ended December 31,
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
63,684
46,466
Adjustments for:
Depreciation
18,703
15,210
Amortization of intangible assets
50,381
46,301
Finance costs and other
6,347
4,480
Income tax expense (recovery)
21,329
12,241
Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities
exclusive of effects of business combinations (note 24)
11,209
8,290
Income taxes (paid) received
(19,787
)
(11,620
)
Net cash flows from operating activities
151,866
121,366
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:
Interest paid on lease obligations
(952
)
(777
)
Interest paid on other facilities
(4,643
)
(2,450
)
Increase (decrease) in Revolving credit facility
(30,000
)
5,000
Proceeds from issuance of term loan
-
34,000
Repayments of other debt facilities
-
(749
)
Credit facility transaction costs
-
(1,775
)
Payments of lease obligations
(13,776
)
(10,389
)
Repayment of preferred units classified as a liability
-
(9,723
)
Repayment of unitholder loans
(647
)
(19,487
)
Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities
(50,018
)
(6,350
)
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:
Acquisition of businesses (note 4)
(85,390
)
(114,876
)
Cash obtained with acquired businesses (note 4)
19,690
21,737
Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts
(7,011
)
(5,787
)
Purchases of other investments
-
(480
)
Interest, dividends and other proceeds received
870
-
Property and equipment purchased
(2,408
)
(2,565
)
Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities
(74,249
)
(101,970
)
Effect of foreign currency on
cash and cash equivalents
0
0
Increase (decrease) in cash
27,599
13,046
Cash, beginning of period
28,036
14,990
Cash, end of period
55,635
28,036