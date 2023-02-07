U.S. markets closed

Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.Com Inc. Announce Results for Topicus.com Inc. for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022

Topicus.com Inc.
·16 min read
Topicus.com Inc.
Topicus.com Inc.

TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) in a joint release with Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) today announced financial results for Topicus.com Inc. (“Topicus” or the “Company”) for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. Please note that all amounts referred to in this press release are in Euros unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Topicus.com Inc. (or the “Company”) for the year ended December 31, 2022, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the Company’s annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Topicus.com Inc.’s website www.topicus.com. Additional information about Topicus.com Inc. is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Q4 2022 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 27% (6% organic growth) to €263.7 million compared to €207.6 million in Q4 2021.

  • Net income increased to €28.7 million (€0.21 on a diluted per share basis) from €27.0 million (negative €0.17 on a diluted per share basis).

  • Acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €10.5 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €2.9 million resulting in total consideration of €13.4 million.

  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased €5.3 million to €48.1 million compared to €42.8 million in Q4 2021 representing an increase of 12%.

  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) decreased €2.1 million to €18.6 million compared to €20.6 in Q4 2021.

2022 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 23% (4% organic growth) to €916.7 million compared to €742.5 million in 2021.

  • Net income was €87.6 million (€0.66 on a diluted per share basis) compared to a net loss of €2,222.2 million (negative €30.16 on a diluted per share basis) in 2021.

  • A number of acquisitions were completed for total consideration of €183.1 million including holdbacks and contingent consideration.

  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased €26.6 million to €203.0 million compared to €176.4 million in 2021.

  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) decreased €32.7 million to €54.2 million compared to €86.8 million in 2021.

Total revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was €263.7 million, an increase of 27%, or €56.1 million, compared to €207.6 million for the comparable period in 2021. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 total revenues were €916.7 million, an increase of 23%, or €174.1 million, compared to €742.5 million for the comparable period in 2021. The increase for both the three and twelve month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 6% and 4% respectively.   Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 increased €1.7 million to €28.7 million compared to €27.0 million for the same period in 2021. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.21 in the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to net income per basic and diluted share of negative €0.17 for the same period in 2021. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, net income was €87.6 million or €0.66 per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss of €2,222.2 million or €30.16 per basic and diluted share for the same period in 2021. The net loss per basic and diluted share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 primarily resulted from the €2,302.2 million redeemable preferred securities expense. Diluted shares outstanding increased from 129.7 million to 129.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, CFO increased €5.3 million to €48.1 million compared to €42.8 million for the same period in 2021 representing an increase of 12%. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, CFO increased €26.6 million to €203.0 million compared to €176.4 million for the same period in 2021 representing an increase of 15%.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, FCFA2S decreased €2.1 million to €18.6 million compared to €20.6 million for the same period in 2021 representing a decrease of 10%. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, FCFA2S decreased €32.7 million to €54.2 million compared to €86.8 million for the same period in 2021 representing a decrease of 38%. The decline for the twelve month period is primarily as a result of the dividend paid to the Preferred Securities holders.

______________________________
1 See Non-IFRS measures.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Topicus or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. Topicus believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Topicus does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Topicus could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Topicus’ objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Topicus’ hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended December 31,

 

 

 

Year ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

(€ in millions)

 

(€ in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash flows from operating activities

 

 

48.1

 

42.8

 

 

 

203.0

 

176.4

 

Adjusted for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest paid on lease obligations

 

 

(0.3

)

(0.3

)

 

 

(1.2

)

(1.2

)

Interest paid on other facilities

 

 

(4.4

)

(2.0

)

 

 

(11.8

)

(7.9

)

Credit facility transaction costs

 

 

(3.1

)

(0.2

)

 

 

(3.2

)

(2.5

)

Payments of lease obligations

 

 

(5.2

)

(4.5

)

 

 

(20.0

)

(17.5

)

Property and equipment purchased

 

 

(2.5

)

(2.2

)

 

 

(7.3

)

(5.4

)

Dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders

 

 

-

 

-

 

 

 

(66.6

)

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

32.5

 

33.6

 

 

 

92.8

 

142.0

 

Less amount attributable to

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

non-controlling interests

 

 

(14.0

)

(13.0

)

 

 

(38.7

)

(55.2

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Free cash flow available to shareholders

 

 

18.6

 

20.6

 

 

 

54.2

 

86.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot. 

Comparative financial information amended to reflect the Combination as if it occurred before the start of the earliest period presented.


About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus’ subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-9677
info@topicus.com
www.topicus.com

SOURCE: TOPICUS.COM INC.

 

Topicus.com Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash

136,772

 

75,326

 

 

Accounts receivable

95,790

 

70,725

 

 

Unbilled revenue

41,036

 

32,592

 

 

Inventories

1,419

 

570

 

 

Other assets

34,778

 

21,776

 

 

 

309,795

 

200,989

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

Property and equipment

19,579

 

15,326

 

 

Right of use assets

54,412

 

54,382

 

 

Deferred income taxes

19,978

 

6,831

 

 

Other assets

17,030

 

6,655

 

 

Intangible assets

874,000

 

744,136

 

 

 

984,999

 

827,330

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

1,294,794

 

1,028,319

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Topicus Revolving Credit Facility and current portion of term loans

201,275

 

46,489

 

 

Loan from CSI

30,867

 

29,116

 

 

Redeemable preferred securities

-

 

66,614

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

174,824

 

135,993

 

 

Deferred revenue

116,989

 

82,179

 

 

Provisions

1,884

 

1,893

 

 

Acquisition holdback payables

14,009

 

8,876

 

 

Lease obligations

18,824

 

16,234

 

 

Income taxes payable

11,467

 

11,400

 

 

 

570,141

 

398,794

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

Term and other loans

41,280

 

96,113

 

 

Deferred income taxes

150,521

 

125,004

 

 

Acquisition holdback payables

2,316

 

945

 

 

Lease obligations

36,634

 

38,955

 

 

Other liabilities

26,118

 

12,877

 

 

 

256,869

 

273,893

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

827,009

 

672,687

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' Equity:

 

 

 

Preferred shares

-

 

2,047,473

 

 

Capital stock

39,412

 

39,412

 

 

Other equity

-

 

(1,009,996

)

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(232

)

(380

)

 

Retained earnings (deficit)

226,919

 

(1,782,113

)

 

Non-controlling interests

201,685

 

1,061,236

 

 

 

467,784

 

355,632

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

1,294,794

 

1,028,319

 

 

 

 

 



Topicus.com Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

 

 

 

 

 

Year ended December 31,

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

 

 

License

31,745

 

 

26,709

 

Professional services

239,674

 

 

196,565

 

Hardware and other

10,553

 

 

6,189

 

Maintenance and other recurring

634,710

 

 

513,078

 

 

916,681

 

 

742,541

 

Expenses

 

 

 

Staff

508,721

 

 

398,171

 

Hardware

5,831

 

 

2,985

 

Third party license, maintenance and professional services

76,577

 

 

72,027

 

Occupancy

7,649

 

 

5,665

 

Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment

32,807

 

 

20,383

 

Professional fees

16,206

 

 

12,956

 

Other, net

20,463

 

 

6,788

 

Depreciation

27,866

 

 

24,603

 

Amortization of intangible assets

107,078

 

 

85,060

 

 

803,195

 

 

628,640

 

 

 

 

 

Redeemable preferred securities expense (income)

-

 

 

2,302,185

 

Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets

-

 

 

1,600

 

Finance and other expenses (income)

9,068

 

 

10,748

 

 

9,068

 

 

2,314,533

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

104,418

 

 

(2,200,632

)

 

 

 

 

Current income tax expense (recovery)

43,859

 

 

39,494

 

Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

(27,051

)

 

(17,894

)

Income tax expense (recovery)

16,808

 

 

21,600

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

87,610

 

 

(2,222,233

)

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to:

 

 

 

Equity holders of Topicus

52,928

 

 

(1,884,042

)

Non-controlling interests

34,682

 

 

(338,191

)

Net income (loss)

87,610

 

 

(2,222,233

)

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares

 

 

 

Basic shares outstanding

80,488,504

 

 

63,318,650

 

Diluted shares outstanding

129,841,819

 

 

129,681,740

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) per common share of Topicus

 

 

 

Basic

0.66

 

 

(30.16

)

Diluted

0.66

 

 

(30.16

)

 

 

 

 



Topicus.com Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

 

 

 

 

 

Year ended December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

87,610

 

(2,222,233

)

 

 

 

 

Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other

1,264

 

1,427

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive (loss) income for the year, net of income tax

1,264

 

1,427

 

 

 

 

 

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year

88,874

 

(2,220,806

)

 

 

 

 

Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:

 

 

 

Equity holders of Topicus

148

 

635

 

Non-controlling interests

1,116

 

792

 

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

1,264

 

1,427

 

 

 

 

 

Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:

 

 

 

Equity holders of Topicus

53,075

 

(1,883,407

)

Non-controlling interests

35,798

 

(337,399

)

Total comprehensive income (loss)

88,874

 

(2,220,806

)

 

 

 

 



Topicus.com Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)

(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year ended December 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Attributable to equity holders of Topicus

 

 

 

 

Preferred Shares

 

Capital Stock

Other
equity

 

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
(loss) income

 

Retained
earnings (Deficit)

 

Total

 

Non-
controlling
interests

 

Total equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at January 1, 2022

2,047,473

 

39,412

(1,009,996

)

(380

)

(1,782,113

)

(705,604

)

1,061,236

 

355,632

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

-

 

-

-

 

-

 

52,928

 

52,928

 

34,682

 

87,610

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation differences from

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

foreign operations and other, net of income tax

-

 

-

-

 

148

 

-

 

148

 

1,116

 

1,264

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

for the year

-

 

-

-

 

148

 

-

 

148

 

1,116

 

1,264

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year

-

 

-

-

 

148

 

52,928

 

53,075

 

35,798

 

88,874

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Conversion of preferred shares to subordinate voting shares

(2,047,473

)

-

2,047,473

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Conversion of non-controlling interest preferred units to ordinary units and other movements in non-controlling interests

-

 

-

912,788

 

-

 

-

 

912,788

 

(912,788

)

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net acquisition of non-controlling interest associated with business combinations and other movements

-

 

-

(23

)

(0

)

(166

)

(189

)

24,341

 

24,152

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reductions of non-controlling interest associated with disposals

-

 

-

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

(873

)

(873

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reclassification of other equity to retained earnings (deficit)

-

 

-

(1,950,242

)

-

 

1,950,242

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus

-

 

-

-

 

-

 

6,029

 

6,029

 

(6,029

)

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at December 31, 2022

-

 

39,412

-

 

(232

)

226,919

 

266,099

 

201,685

 

467,784

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



Topicus.com Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)

(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year ended December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Attributable to equity holders of Topicus

 

 

 

 

Preferred Shares

 

Capital Stock

Other
equity

 

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
(loss) income

 

Retained
earnings
(deficit)

 

Total

 

Non-
controlling
interests

 

Total equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at January 1, 2021

-

 

39,412

-

 

(1,409

)

138,572

 

176,575

 

88,106

 

264,680

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

-

 

-

-

 

-

 

(1,884,042

)

(1,884,042

)

(338,191

)

(2,222,233

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation differences from

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

foreign operations and other

-

 

-

-

 

635

 

-

 

635

 

792

 

1,427

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the year

-

 

-

-

 

635

 

-

 

635

 

792

 

1,427

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year

-

 

-

-

 

635

 

(1,884,042

)

(1,883,407

)

(337,399

)

(2,220,806

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Issuance of Topicus Coop Ordinary Units to non-controlling interests

-

 

-

9,770

 

127

 

-

 

9,896

 

(9,896

)

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net acquisition of non-controlling interest associated with acquisitions and other movements

-

 

-

-

 

267

 

(218

)

49

 

1,399

 

1,448

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Issuance of Redeemable preferred securities

-

 

-

(1,001,469

)

-

 

-

 

(1,001,469

)

(124,797

)

(1,126,267

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends to common shareholders of the Company

-

 

-

-

 

-

 

(36,425

)

(36,425

)

(18,175

)

(54,600

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reclassification of Redeemable preferred securities of Topicus from liabilities to preferred shares

2,073,205

 

-

-

 

-

 

-

 

2,073,205

 

-

 

2,073,205

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reclassification of Redeemable preferred securities of Topicus Coop from liabilities to non-controlling interest

-

 

-

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

1,442,910

 

1,442,910

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus

-

 

-

(18,297

)

-

 

-

 

(18,297

)

18,297

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accrued dividends to preferred shareholders of Topicus recorded subsequent to the Notification of Conversion

(25,731

)

-

-

 

-

 

-

 

(25,731

)

-

 

(25,731

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accrued dividends to preference unit holders of Topicus Coop recorded subsequent to the Notification of Conversion

-

 

-

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

(17,157

)

(17,157

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Issuance of equity of a subsidiary in conjunction with the acquisition of Geosoftware

-

 

-

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

17,950

 

17,950

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at December 31, 2021

2,047,473

 

39,412

(1,009,996

)

(380

)

(1,782,113

)

(705,604

)

1,061,236

 

355,632

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



Topicus.com Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

87,610

 

 

(2,222,233

)

 

Adjustments for:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

27,866

 

 

24,603

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

107,078

 

 

85,060

 

 

Redeemable preferred securities expense (income)

-

 

 

2,302,185

 

 

Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets

-

 

 

1,600

 

 

Finance and other expenses (income)

9,068

 

 

10,748

 

 

Income tax expense (recovery)

16,808

 

 

21,600

 

 

Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities

 

 

 

 

exclusive of effects of business combinations

504

 

 

(8,044

)

 

Income taxes (paid) received

(45,925

)

 

(39,098

)

 

Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities

203,008

 

 

176,423

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Interest paid on lease obligations

(1,171

)

 

(1,159

)

 

Interest paid on other facilities

(11,847

)

 

(7,875

)

 

Net increase (decrease) in Topicus Revolving Credit Facility

85,000

 

 

25,000

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of term and other loans

8,592

 

 

67,227

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of loan from CSI

-

 

 

28,362

 

 

Increase (decrease) in loan from Vela Software Group

(1,817

)

 

2,207

 

 

Contribution from Vela Software Group towards the acquisition of Geosoftware

-

 

 

17,950

 

 

Contribution from Vela Software Group towards the acquisition of Subsurface

7,905

 

 

-

 

 

Repayments of term and other loans

(4,375

)

 

(411

)

 

Credit facility transaction costs

(3,207

)

 

(2,548

)

 

Payments of lease obligations

(20,025

)

 

(17,459

)

 

Other financing activities

(595

)

 

-

 

 

Dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders

(66,614

)

 

-

 

 

Dividends paid to common shareholders

-

 

 

(54,600

)

 

Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities

(8,155

)

 

56,694

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Acquisition of businesses

(153,828

)

 

(241,507

)

 

Cash obtained with acquired businesses

38,126

 

 

19,929

 

 

Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts

(13,430

)

 

(15,061

)

 

Receipt of additional subscription amount from the sellers of Topicus.com B.V.

-

 

 

27,589

 

 

Interest, dividends and other proceeds received

3,028

 

 

1,010

 

 

Property and equipment purchased

(7,303

)

 

(5,385

)

 

Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities

(133,407

)

 

(213,425

)

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of foreign currency on

 

 

 

 

cash and cash equivalents

0

 

 

0

 

 

 

 

 

 

Increase (decrease) in cash

61,445

 

 

19,692

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, beginning of year

75,326

 

 

55,635

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, end of year

136,772

 

 

75,326

 


